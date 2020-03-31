 Skip to content
(UPI)   200,000+   (upi.com) divider line
27
    More: Murica, United States, President of the United States, new cases, White House Coronavirus Task Force, White House experts, President Donald Trump, New York, New York City  
Vespers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Didn't we hit that yesterday?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yahtzee!
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In other news it rained yesterday.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Vespers: Didn't we hit that yesterday?


Hit the lights
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, about 13% of the total death count the scientists said we are going to get. That Trump sure knows how to drag something out.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Yahtzee!


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Vespers: Didn't we hit that yesterday?


Article is from March
 
drtgb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It is just so sad... we are a sad pathetic nation.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No Vintage tag?

200,000 seems so quaint.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah but this took us 6 months.

We're gonna hit the next 200K in 90 days.

Buckle up and stay the fark home.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It is what it is.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm no mortality statistician but I'm sure the actual figure will be at least 230k around election day and that's low balling it. Especially considering the numbers of the CDC are now being actively fudged with to conform with Dumpster's take that it's all over. Facts and data matter mofo
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
" March 31 (UPI) "

So are we supposed to check that off, and say 'OK, Next!"
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The GOP loves killing people. This is their bread and butter.  Especially if they're immigrants or people of color.  A vote for the GOP is a vote for mass murder, eugenics and genocide. Hitler would be especially proud of Trump and his enablers today.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't think even 750K in Deaths would mobilize enough of America to make a difference in our leadership.
Hell, I don't even think pitch forks and aR15 mobs at the gates would do crap.
I think America is ready and willing to let a million people die. And 10 million get sick to different degrees.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: So, about 13% of the total death count the scientists said we are going to get. That Trump sure knows how to drag something out.


yeah, He said that we had 15 cases and soon would have none. Still waiting for THAT to happen.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Vespers: Didn't we hit that yesterday?


Probably.
 
eKonk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Trump warned Americans to brace for a difficult period. "I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead. We're going to go through a very tough two weeks," he said.-FTFA, dated March 31

Dang it, and we're only two weeks away from donnie's new health plan!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Yeah but this took us 6 months.

We're gonna hit the next 200K in 90 days.

Buckle up and stay the fark home.


I, unfortunately, work at a pharmacy.  I'm so used to wiping down the counter and keypad between customers that I don't even think about it.

And holy crap, there are a LOT of people coming in for flu shots, sometimes also getting TDap/Shingrix/pneumonia shots.  We'll need a replenishment of old fart flu shots in the next week or so.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
200,000 more?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: So, about 13% of the total death count the scientists said we are going to get. That Trump sure knows how to drag something out.


Ummm, no.  Please be smarter than this
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: In other news it rained yesterday.


Not for those who have died.
 
shaggai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Between the numbskulls at Trump rallies and college football season, I think we can blow past 300,000 in no time. Can I get odds on this at Draft Kings?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Vespers: Didn't we hit that yesterday?


You mean like a month ago?
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If it wasn't for Trump acting so quickly it would be in the millions!!
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yawn...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In other news, president Truman is apparently working on some sort of humongous bomb that will stop Hirohito's armies once and for all.
 
