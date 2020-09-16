 Skip to content
(WV Gazette Mail)   Christian school to WV governor regarding that order to close all schools: Yeah, no. Governor to christian school: Whatever   (wvgazettemail.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe God will protect them from the virus. That ought to put us doubting Thomases in our place.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Maybe God will protect them from the virus. That ought to put us doubting Thomases in our place.


Prayer, Mr Saavik. Covid-19 doesn't take prisoners.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Governor is a wuss who should be recalled and the school should be shut down at once.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some folk'll never lose a toe, but then again some folk'll
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I suppose some of the staff at that school may be stuck in that town with zero other job prospects but for those who willingly jump on the reopening bandwagon I say reap what what you sow.
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When sick brothers and sisters die because some asshole Republican "can't make me wear no mask" piece of offal forces their children to go back out, and that kid gets sick, I want a goddamned camera on them for the entirety of watching their child get sick and die because they were "stigginit" to Biden. Let it sink in, like a marinade of disease. Watch your progeny die, begging from their eyes at you through glass because you can't be there to hold their hand. Then, tell me it was worth it.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It is fascinating to consider that Jesus is said to have healed the sick, and these "Christians" (Christ-stains?) are aiming to sicken the healthy. There is a new reason to keep away from these... people.
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"...we talk and try to persuade and everything..."

Yeah, he's got it all planned out! Great work!
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The spineless coward is clearly afraid of the bible thumpers. Or rather, he is afraid of losing their votes.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
3 in the air if you just don't care
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I really probably need more guidance from the standpoint of an executive order versus freedom of religion,"


Freedom of religion doesn't mean freedom to be plague bearers.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
fark conservatives
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: "I really probably need more guidance from the standpoint of an executive order versus freedom of religion,"


Freedom of religion doesn't mean freedom to be plague bearers.


Yep. The right to privacy is as fundamental a right too, but that doesn't mean "this business is a private business, therefore the owner gets to make the decision to open/close it during a motherfarking pandemic".
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wager this school, by 2-3 weeks in time, have a super spreader event that will end up encompassing all of WV.
 
wantingout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Didn't Americans fight a revolutionary war to no longer be ruled by decree?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So.. inelligible for any covid-related stimulus/impact funding, and assume full liability for any covid-associated costs traced back to their properties?


** crickets **
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why do those people have to be so entitled anyway?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Religious freedumb
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We need the orbital weapons platform "rods from god".  Give them a multi ton tungsten rod travelling at ultra high speed.  Have their god protect them.  Have the school and every home of the students targeted.  It isn't wrong if the government does it.  It is "administrative action".  Problem solved.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: "I really probably need more guidance from the standpoint of an executive order versus freedom of religion,"


Freedom of religion doesn't mean freedom to be plague bearers.


Not with that kind of attitude, it doesn't.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I told you morons two weeks ago, kill the head coronavirus and the pandemic ends.  What the hell are you waiting for?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We need a full on hot civil war to clean out the garbage we have built up.  Send these plauge rats to the great garbage heap in the sky.  This time we don't stop the civil war until all the garbage has been taken out.  No surrender until one side has been completely genocided.  There is no more compromise.  Just death.  The plague rats want to kill us, so we have the right to defend ourselves with lethal force if necessary.  And since the plague rats are using bio weapons hidden in their sleeper cell agents, lethal force is necessary.
 
