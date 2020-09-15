 Skip to content
(WISTV)   Teacher loses his job after snorting drugs in front of class   (wistv.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If he is doing lines off his desk, and has coke, H, and morphine in his drug screen he most probably won't be reapplying for his teaching license in 3 years. The state doesn't allow the dead to be licensed.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Useless without pics.  I mean, how f*cked up do you have to be to snort lines in front of your class and talk to them about how you're going to be fired?  I need to know what this guy looks like.  I bet it's glorious.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope he brought enough for the rest of the class.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His mistake was likely not bringing enough for everybody.
 
Tea_tempest_Cup [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It took them 10 months to revoke the teaching licence of a teacher that was recorded on video snorting coke off his desk in the classroom. Why did that take so long?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did they test him?  Article doesn't say.

When I was in the Navy someone would order a bunch of those caffeine pills in the back of Men's Health, think .357 Magnums or .30/.30 (those are the brands that stick out, this is almost 40 years ago) and they would crush them into a powder and snort them.

One of the BT's was seen on liberty doing it overseas.  He was short, getting ready to get out within a week.  Got put on hold until his drug test came back clear.  Turns out one of the cooks saw him, recognized him from the ship and ratted him out.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This dude is definitely going through something. Jesus.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Useless without pics.  I mean, how f*cked up do you have to be to snort lines in front of your class and talk to them about how you're going to be fired?  I need to know what this guy looks like.  I bet it's glorious.


His name is Percy and this is the only guy I can picture when I see that name...
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: how f*cked up do you have to be to snort lines in front of your class?


Have you SEEN the stupid sh** people are doing lately?
They took away all the sharp toys and this is the result.
Doomed. Doooomed.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Animal House II
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PluckYew: Did they test him? Article doesn't say.


Updated, so maybe it didn't when you read it:

"The incident was reported to supervisors at the schools and Berry was sent for drug testing. Results from the test returned a positive result for cocaine, heroin, and morphine."
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: PluckYew: Did they test him?


He came out Republican, suffering from the moronavirus.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously he didn't bring enough for everybody. Mr. Hand despondent.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cocaine, heroin, AND morphine?
WTH?
What an idiot.
🤭😔
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clicked fully expecting to find out it it was some kind of nasal spray for allergies but I guess not
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tea_tempest_Cup: It took them 10 months to revoke the teaching licence of a teacher that was recorded on video snorting coke off his desk in the classroom. Why did that take so long?


I'm guessing he was a middle school teacher and everyone was like 'yeah, I get it'
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in HS we had two teachers that would smoke in class.

This is a whole other level.  I'm sure my teachers were smart enough to go to the lounge/bathroom to do their coke.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
before beginning or continuing a discussion about possibly losing his teaching career

Sounds like he was on a bender in a dark place, self-fulfilling prophecy.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife is a primary school teacher.  I totally understand.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A second video shows Berry wiping his nose before beginning or continuing a discussion about possibly losing his teaching career.

A third video shows him masturbating furiously while saying, over and over, "this oughta do it"
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The math teacher with the liquor bottle that no one saw but everyone knew someone who saw was pretty good school gossip to ponder. We did have a teacher get slipped lsd. The quaint 1980s.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: cocaine, heroin, AND morphine?
WTH?
What an idiot.
🤭😔


Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The system works!
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They call that "dusting the erasers".
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Useless without pics.  I mean, how f*cked up do you have to be to snort lines in front of your class and talk to them about how you're going to be fired?  I need to know what this guy looks like.  I bet it's glorious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rick James - Give It To Me Baby (Official Video)
Youtube 1dNIQVYGXbM
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: before beginning or continuing a discussion about possibly losing his teaching career

Sounds like he was on a bender in a dark place, self-fulfilling prophecy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You know it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Benevolent Misanthrope: Useless without pics.  I mean, how f*cked up do you have to be to snort lines in front of your class and talk to them about how you're going to be fired?  I need to know what this guy looks like.  I bet it's glorious.

[Fark user image image 850x441]


Yep. The wife is a PITA. So does morphine. Kid keeps he up all nite/pregnant wife keeps him up all night does cocaine.
Lastly some heroin to offset the creepster hipster vibe.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids gotta learn somewhere?
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the article doesn't mention is that he's been teaching an 8th grade metal shop class for thirty years where he regularly has to teach dumbass kids how to use dangerous power tools and that he's already missing several fingers.

They shouldn't let any teacher teach that class for more than five years. Cruel and unusual punishment. I'm going to give him a 5150 pass. Give him the rest of the year off, then have him teach an art class next year. He'll be fine.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just go to the staff room like everyone else
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: If he is doing lines off his desk, and has coke, H, and morphine in his drug screen he most probably won't be reapplying for his teaching license in 3 years. The state doesn't allow the dead to be licensed.


You'd be surprised.  For years I had ketamine, muscle relaxers, vicodin, dilaudid, and a cocktail of other strangeness co-mingling in me, and I'm more or less alive.  Mine was medically motivated, serious long term pain issues, but you can survive a hell of a lot more drugs ever combined than most people figure - and for longer.

/had to stop eventually as I wanted to retain functioning kidneys/liver
//but it's doable
///just very, very Hunter Thompson-esque 25/8
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that is certainly one way to blow a good career.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: When I was in HS we had two teachers that would smoke in class.


When I was in college, we were allowed to smoke in class if the professor was ok with it.  All of the classrooms had those little foil ashtrays.

Back to the article...  I found it oddly funny that he did a line of coke in class, then started a discussion about how he was going to lose him job.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: If he is doing lines off his desk, and has coke, H, and morphine in his drug screen he most probably won't be reapplying for his teaching license in 3 years. The state doesn't allow the dead to be licensed.


He'll just turn up in Oklahoma teaching for Epic Charter.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: I hope he brought enough for the rest of the class.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Grumpy Cat: Benevolent Misanthrope: Useless without pics.  I mean, how f*cked up do you have to be to snort lines in front of your class and talk to them about how you're going to be fired?  I need to know what this guy looks like.  I bet it's glorious.

[Fark user image image 850x441]

Yep. The wife is a PITA. So does morphine. Kid keeps he up all nite/pregnant wife keeps him up all night does cocaine.
Lastly some heroin to offset the creepster hipster vibe.


I wonder if the baby cries more than you do?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: feckingmorons: If he is doing lines off his desk, and has coke, H, and morphine in his drug screen he most probably won't be reapplying for his teaching license in 3 years. The state doesn't allow the dead to be licensed.

You'd be surprised.  For years I had ketamine, muscle relaxers, vicodin, dilaudid, and a cocktail of other strangeness co-mingling in me, and I'm more or less alive.  Mine was medically motivated, serious long term pain issues, but you can survive a hell of a lot more drugs ever combined than most people figure - and for longer.

/had to stop eventually as I wanted to retain functioning kidneys/liver
//but it's doable
///just very, very Hunter Thompson-esque 25/8


User name checks out. I'm much more inclined into the psychedelics and good lord do I have some weird stories to share with the grand kids.
/hey Jimmy have you ever smoked the skin of a frog in American Samoa?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: What the article doesn't mention is that he's been teaching an 8th grade metal shop class for thirty years where he regularly has to teach dumbass kids how to use dangerous power tools and that he's already missing several fingers.

They shouldn't let any teacher teach that class for more than five years. Cruel and unusual punishment. I'm going to give him a 5150 pass. Give him the rest of the year off, then have him teach an art class next year. He'll be fine.


When I started high school we had a brand new shop teacher.  The previous one had just retired; I swear he was a hundred years old.  His nickname was Moldy. The shop still had lathes with flat belts, like back in the 30's.  As far as I remember he still had all his fingers though.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

berylman: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: feckingmorons: If he is doing lines off his desk, and has coke, H, and morphine in his drug screen he most probably won't be reapplying for his teaching license in 3 years. The state doesn't allow the dead to be licensed.

You'd be surprised.  For years I had ketamine, muscle relaxers, vicodin, dilaudid, and a cocktail of other strangeness co-mingling in me, and I'm more or less alive.  Mine was medically motivated, serious long term pain issues, but you can survive a hell of a lot more drugs ever combined than most people figure - and for longer.

/had to stop eventually as I wanted to retain functioning kidneys/liver
//but it's doable
///just very, very Hunter Thompson-esque 25/8

User name checks out. I'm much more inclined into the psychedelics and good lord do I have some weird stories to share with the grand kids.
/hey Jimmy have you ever smoked the skin of a frog in American Samoa?


Yeah, for good or for ill, the name isn't just a song reference I'll admit.
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Berry? The biatch set him up!

/Yes, I know it was Barry
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phishrace: he's already missing several fingers.

.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Sorry. But, reading that made fall of my chair. Hehehe. I'm so going to get fired.

Okay. Now this all makes sense.
He's got an problem from losing the digits.
Damn drugs wars


I'm typing this from under my desk. Can't stop laughing
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I didn't have that many that were that dodgy, but if they were, they'd be smart enough to put their desk at the back of the class.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: .

You'd be surprised.  For years I had ketamine, muscle relaxers, vicodin, dilaudid, and a cocktail of other strangeness co-mingling in me, and I'm more or less alive.  Mine was medically motivated, serious long term pain issues, but you can survive a hell of a lot more drugs ever combined than most people figure - and for longer.

/had to stop eventually as I wanted to retain functioning kidneys/liver
//but it's doable
///just very, very Hunter Thompson-esque 25/8


?????
No. Not really.
Every single dead celebrity has died from poly drug use.
That's what they all have in common poly drug use and that is not a coincidence.
Poly  use is extremely dangerous you be careful there guy.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: If he is doing lines off his desk, and has coke, H, and morphine in his drug screen he most probably won't be reapplying for his teaching license in 3 years. The state doesn't allow the dead to be licensed.


We went to different high schools.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

blondambition: waxbeans: Grumpy Cat: Benevolent Misanthrope: Useless without pics.  I mean, how f*cked up do you have to be to snort lines in front of your class and talk to them about how you're going to be fired?  I need to know what this guy looks like.  I bet it's glorious.

[Fark user image image 850x441]

Yep. The wife is a PITA. So does morphine. Kid keeps he up all nite/pregnant wife keeps him up all night does cocaine.
Lastly some heroin to offset the creepster hipster vibe.

I wonder if the baby cries more than you do?


I'm sorry my emotions still function we can't all be morose chunks of crumb
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: IRestoreFurniture: When I was in HS we had two teachers that would smoke in class.

When I was in college, we were allowed to smoke in class if the professor was ok with it.  All of the classrooms had those little foil ashtrays.

Back to the article...  I found it oddly funny that he did a line of coke in class, then started a discussion about how he was going to lose him job.


When I started, they'd just restricted smoking in the classroom.  Had one instructor that would lecture from the hallway with the door open, though.  He probably got through three cigs in a 50 minute class.
 
geggy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had a math professor who I became convinced he was a druggie after he had accidentally referred to least common dominator as LSD
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Benevolent Misanthrope: Useless without pics.  I mean, how f*cked up do you have to be to snort lines in front of your class and talk to them about how you're going to be fired?  I need to know what this guy looks like.  I bet it's glorious.

[Fark user image 850x441]


You sure?  I saw that and clicked in, and that pic wasn't in the article linked.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.