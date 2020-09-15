 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Guess who's behind the bogus study claiming China created covid-19? Go on, guess   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
1932 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Sep 2020 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)



Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Alex Jones

*RTFA*

Or him, yeah. Steve Bannon is the kind of guy you can trust to F sh*t up.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where does he get the funding for this operation? Instead of spending on this, he should have funded the building of a wall. Get your priorities straight, Steve-O!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think they created it on purpose but they did incubate it.  They suck.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your wall donations at work, people.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackie Treehorn?
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White people?
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't read the article yet, but as stupid as it is, I have to go with Jacob Wohl.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mothra?
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: White people?


And how.
Bannon is so pale and crusty that corpsepaint could be used as a bronzer.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Where does he get the funding for this operation? Instead of spending on this, he should have funded the building of a wall. Get your priorities straight, Steve-O!


My sarcasm meter may be a little broken these days. I really hope it is.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: omg bbq: White people?

And how.
Bannon is so pale and crusty that corpsepaint could be used as a bronzer.



It keeps the decay at bay.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia?
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sidenote: Has Bannon ever been in a picture that didn't look like it was taken three days after he lost custody of his kids?

FFS, the guy looks like he doesn't take his suit to the cleaners unless he passes out and pisses in it a second time.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was confused by the headline until I read the article.

So they're claiming China created it intentionally, in a lab. I'd like to see piles of evidence before anyone believes that.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, he sure looks like a fine, upstanding, honest guy. How could you ever expect him of doing bad things?
 
Crom72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Sidenote: Has Bannon ever been in a picture that didn't look like it was taken three days after he lost custody of his kids?

FFS, the guy looks like he doesn't take his suit to the cleaners unless he passes out and pisses in it a second time.


He looks like any surface he comes into contact with needs to be sanitized with a Purrell firehose.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: [i1.wp.com image 560x428]


I swear to god, that guy is behind all sorts of devious shiat
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeffrey Epstien?
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Where does he get the funding for this operation? Instead of spending on this, he should have funded the building of a wall. Get your priorities straight, Steve-O!


The wall was jist a grift though. This is probably supposed to be a set up for another grift.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Sidenote: Has Bannon ever been in a picture that didn't look like it was taken three days after he lost custody of his kids?

FFS, the guy looks like he doesn't take his suit to the cleaners unless he passes out and pisses in it a second time.


Considering he sweats pure alcohol even the freshest cleaned suit would wither in minutes.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: Sin'sHero: Where does he get the funding for this operation? Instead of spending on this, he should have funded the building of a wall. Get your priorities straight, Steve-O!

The wall was jist a grift though. This is probably supposed to be a set up for another grift.


But if you set up a grift to fund a different grift, which is ostensibly capital for another, bigger grift, when do you have time to sail your yacht in the Mediterranean?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can't be my former Boy Scout Troop Master. He's not allowed on the interwebs anymore.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Jackie Treehorn?


Jackie Daytona!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What is in it for this dude and the people funding this bullshart? What are they getting out of this?
If they are so rich anyway, what do they even have to care about petty political bullshat...
If I were IDGAF rich, I would be about as distanced as farking possible from every damn thing
I didn't want in my life.. I'd spend my days doing whatever pleased me, and funding / doing  science stuff
just for farking fun of it and funding preservation projects for things like antiquities and art and books
and stuff like that..James Cameron and Richard Branson levels of IDGAF rich guy stuff...Certainly
not meddling in shatty political nonsense with a bunch 3rd rate Russian Mafioso's and morons that
could send me to the pokey or the gallows..
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I know she didn't......i just like the GIF
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Charles Bradley "You Think I Don't Know (But I Know)
Youtube Q5Ul7AkHu04
 
schrepjm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Palined Parenthood: Jackie Treehorn?

Jackie Daytona!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess Steve Bannon must be running out of rich eastern European benefactors and thus resorting to pushing lowbrow scuttlebutt to pay his bar tab?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I never thought the Church Lady would be right.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: What is in it for this dude and the people funding this bullshart? What are they getting out of this?
If they are so rich anyway, what do they even have to care about petty political bullshat...
If I were IDGAF rich, I would be about as distanced as farking possible from every damn thing
I didn't want in my life.. I'd spend my days doing whatever pleased me, and funding / doing  science stuff
just for farking fun of it and funding preservation projects for things like antiquities and art and books
and stuff like that..James Cameron and Richard Branson levels of IDGAF rich guy stuff...Certainly
not meddling in shatty political nonsense with a bunch 3rd rate Russian Mafioso's and morons that
could send me to the pokey or the gallows..


He's funded almost entirely by eastern European(read, Russian) money.  What they get is a massive disinformation campaign that disrupts the democratic process.
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guessed Russia. Do I still get points if it's Steve Bannon?
 
walkerhound
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: [Fark user image 425x398]


Remember when this was funny?  Ha.  Ha ha.  ha
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Love the logic here.

We were attacked by a foreign power with a bio weapon!

Also dealing with this terrorists attack from a deadly bio-weapon is each state's responsibility
 
pueblonative
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Crom72: Trump


The only way it would be him is if the study was "can Chimps finally recreate Planet of the Apes?"
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pick me! Pick me!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The study is the work of the Rule of Law Society and the Rule of Law Foundation, sister nonprofit organizations that Bannon was instrumental in creating."

OH

FARK

YOU,

Steve Bannon,

RIGHT INTO THE GROUND


/ when that bag of pus dies the drinks are on me
// if I'm still alive, you can find me, I can afford it, and there's still things such as money, liquor stores, and whisky
 
Iggie
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bslim: stoli n coke: Sidenote: Has Bannon ever been in a picture that didn't look like it was taken three days after he lost custody of his kids?

FFS, the guy looks like he doesn't take his suit to the cleaners unless he passes out and pisses in it a second time.

He looks like any surface he comes into contact with needs to be sanitized with a Purrell firehose.


He looks like he uses smegma as a facial moisturizer.  Whether it is his own or Donnie's, who's to say?
 
