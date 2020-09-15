 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WUSA9)   FloridaMan's Lyft doesn't pick him up... does he: A. Call an Uber. B. Call a Taxi. C. Steal a golfcart and drive it down an Interstate highway? Difficulty: replace Floridaman with 5 teenage girls in Maryland   (wusa9.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, Vehicle, Automobile, wheel of the golf cart, lower speed, felony theft of a motor vehicle, Twitter user, golf cart, Autobahn  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2020 at 10:34 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What would happen if everyone just ignored the law it's not like you could actually arrest every citizen
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Aren't there any side roads between Bowie and DC?
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The section of Rt 50 between Bowie and DC is death in anything that cannot do 75 mph. In a few miles they were going to run across the 495 interchanges FCS.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anybody that has done more than a few loops as a caddie and hasn't destroyed a cart is lying.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got a concussion when we stole several electric carts from our college and raced them around the athletic track. Jumping from one moving vehicle to another is actually much more difficult than one might think.
 
Insain2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
According to whom........
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SumJackass07: The section of Rt 50 between Bowie and DC is death in anything that cannot do 75 mph. In a few miles they were going to run across the 495 interchanges FCS.


Nah, always some Virginians doing 65 in the passing lane on their way back from Rehoboth or OC.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.