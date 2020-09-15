 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   Condo for sale, deposit included   (upi.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Pale lager, Ceiling, Wall, Real estate, Realtor Kristen Kearney, Molding, Walls, Ceilings  
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
...and some real estate agents complain about doggie doors.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Jesus, $100K?

I swear in Chicago all you'd get is the beer cans.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This flipping thing has gone too far.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: This flipping thing has gone too far.


Ugh. Unless those cans and the space between them were filled then be ready for insects, mold and unclean-able dust. Buy it, sell the cans, flip the house.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...I didn't know that Drew had died.
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was sure "deposit" meant something else, perhaps scatological in nature.  It is Florida, after all.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mithras_angel: ...I didn't know that Drew had died.


His conscience now resides in a server farm in a Yugoslavian salt mine.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The million dollar question is did they rinse and dry out those cans
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The 12 year old in me really wants to be let loose in there with a BB gun...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a link to this last week? The "Please turn off your AdBlock" screen came up before I could get a good look.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: ...and some real estate agents complain about doggie doors.


That reminds me of my real estate agent telling me not to worry about the doggie door.  I asked if that just didn't let all the freezing air in.  It does, but so do the poorly manufactured windows, so the doggie door is no big deal.

Unless you fill those beer cans with something, they're going to be horribly dented after a few years.

Also, I used to drive by this house sometimes just to look at it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I honestly thought this would be a poo thing.
 
prince of peas [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, I was interested there for a bit but then ...
Looky here, that bastich drank 'em all !
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should advertise it as the Golden Shower Suite.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I doubt the cans were properly cleaned or sealed before installation. That place must smell like a moldy bar towel.
 
