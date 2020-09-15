 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Federal officer shot in downtown Phoenix in an apparent targeted attack. Officer struck in the vest and injuries appear to be non life-threatening. Suspect in custody   (abc15.com) divider line
Lambskincoat
1 hour ago  
The target being his downtown Phoenix. That's why he wasn't hurt.
 
FlyingBacon
1 hour ago  
Is someone trying to start civil war 2?
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Is someone trying to start civil war 2?


Yes. Your side.
 
HawgWild
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
1 hour ago  

HawgWild: [Fark user image image 500x375]


"False Flag"
 
Nadie_AZ
1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Is someone trying to start civil war 2?


This wouldn't be the way to do it.
 
Codenamechaz
1 hour ago  
Perfectly normal for someone with the intent to perform a driveby to pull up, shoot once and then leave
 
kudayta
1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: Perfectly normal for someone with the intent to perform a driveby to pull up, shoot once and then leave


Yeah, usually they get a bite to eat too.
 
Todd300
1 hour ago  
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1473751/s​acramento-anti-trump-protester-tossed-​police-car-california/
 
sithon
1 hour ago  
Yeah, this smells a bit.
 
cooldaddygroove
1 hour ago  
what a loser, he needs to brush up on his moves
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ
1 hour ago  

Todd300: https://www.the-sun.com/news/1473751/​s​acramento-anti-trump-protester-tossed-​police-car-california/


I've been to a lot of protests and would never do that. That's just dumb.
 
Todd300
1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter. Don't get to drive around with skin ornaments badge or not.
 
Codenamechaz
1 hour ago  

sithon: Yeah, this smells a bit.


Biggest thing that stands out is if normally police are looking for a vehicle, they have a lot more information than a long distance screenshot. Traffic cameras would have made it easy to pull the plate

Phoenix councilman quoted in the article immediately started pushing it as a BLM attack as well within minutes of the police announcement
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes
1 hour ago  
Boogaloo Boi.
 
Jeebus Saves
49 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: sithon: Yeah, this smells a bit.

Biggest thing that stands out is if normally police are looking for a vehicle, they have a lot more information than a long distance screenshot. Traffic cameras would have made it easy to pull the plate

Phoenix councilman quoted in the article immediately started pushing it as a BLM attack as well within minutes of the police announcement


Sounds like we have the makings of a good conspiracy!
 
Todd300
49 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Perfectly normal for someone with the intent to perform a driveby to pull up, shoot once and then leave


Hmmm, easy induction to a federal pen vs. Arizona can be tempting
 
JAGChem82
48 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: sithon: Yeah, this smells a bit.

Biggest thing that stands out is if normally police are looking for a vehicle, they have a lot more information than a long distance screenshot. Traffic cameras would have made it easy to pull the plate

Phoenix councilman quoted in the article immediately started pushing it as a BLM attack as well within minutes of the police announcement


It couldn't be BLM or liberal groups.

Liberals don't own guns in the first place according to right wingers.
 
Walker
48 minutes ago  
LAW & ORDER!!!!

Trump tweet coming soon
 
jso2897
44 minutes ago  
Hey, guys, don't you think we should be patient for a bit and wait to see what they..................................​............................oh, never mind.
 
WelldeadLink
43 minutes ago  
She went on to say, "there is no information to suggest there is a continued threat to public safety."

City of Phoenix officials say Washington Street is currently closed from 7th Avenue to 4th Avenue and will likely remain closed through the afternoon.
 
AdmirableSnackbar
43 minutes ago  
In my day we also used blanks. You're a sick motherfarker, Mac.
 
mongbiohazard
43 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: She went on to say, "there is no information to suggest there is a continued threat to public safety."

City of Phoenix officials say Washington Street is currently closed from 7th Avenue to 4th Avenue and will likely remain closed through the afternoon.


Probably just to secure the crime scene until the investigators get there and are finished.
 
fragMasterFlash
42 minutes ago  
All of the THC in the wildfire smoke from CA is making people in AZ go crazy, huh?
 
Mock26
41 minutes ago  
The next Civil War is not going to so easily delineated as the last one.
 
UltimaCS
40 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: FlyingBacon: Is someone trying to start civil war 2?

Yes. Your side.


What's weird is that the people who lost last time are the ones giddy to have a do-over. "Now that there's less white folks and much less of us are rabidly racist, we'll surely win this time!"
 
ProbablyDrunk
39 minutes ago  
#AllLivesMatter
 
MechaPyx
39 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Perfectly normal for someone with the intent to perform a driveby to pull up, shoot once and then leave


Gangsta Panda eats, shoots, and leaves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
39 minutes ago  

Mock26: The next Civil War is not going to so easily delineated as the last one.


Sure it will. Just like last time the side that's right will be the one that supports the rights of black people.
 
DarnoKonrad
38 minutes ago  
confusedtravolta.gif
 
Flincher
38 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: GardenWeasel: FlyingBacon: Is someone trying to start civil war 2?

Yes. Your side.

What's weird is that the people who lost last time are the ones giddy to have a do-over. "Now that there's less white folks and much less of us are rabidly racist, we'll surely win this time!"


Could answer the age old question of "Do fascists scream when they are put in an oven?"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
38 minutes ago  
Trump is going to encourage further attacks so he can go all "law and order" and take over completely.

The last days of the United States are here.
 
Lumbar Puncture
37 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Is someone trying to start civil war 2?


"This news story is the one that will finally set off the race war." Says Increasingly Concerned Racist for the 7th Time This Week
 
Texas Gabe
35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
35 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: WelldeadLink: She went on to say, "there is no information to suggest there is a continued threat to public safety."

City of Phoenix officials say Washington Street is currently closed from 7th Avenue to 4th Avenue and will likely remain closed through the afternoon.

Probably just to secure the crime scene until the investigators get there and are finished.


Yeah, we know. But they said...
 
The Glorified Jailer
35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...are we winning yet?
 
fiddlehead
33 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: GardenWeasel: FlyingBacon: Is someone trying to start civil war 2?

Yes. Your side.

What's weird is that the people who lost last time are the ones giddy to have a do-over. "Now that there's less white folks and much less of us are rabidly racist, we'll surely win this time!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
33 minutes ago  
It was obviously just a lone wolf and you're a partisan for trying to politicize this.
 
Mock26
32 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Mock26: The next Civil War is not going to so easily delineated as the last one.

Sure it will. Just like last time the side that's right will be the one that supports the rights of black people.


Sorry, I meant geographically, as in "North" and "South."
 
firefly212
32 minutes ago  
Eh, you join a violent street gang, some violence is gonna happen... that's where I'm at with cops now... I didn't use to be ACAB... but after the last several months of police officers' ongoing riots, violence, and campaign of lies... its pretty hard to think of them as anything other than just a badged street gang.
 
Iniamyen
30 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: In my day we also used blanks. You're a sick motherfarker, Mac.


Thanks, Chief!
 
waxbeans
30 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: what a loser, he needs to brush up on his moves
[media1.tenor.com image 400x222]


I love this movie it's a damn shame it's creators don't even want to have anything to do with it
 
Naido
29 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Codenamechaz: sithon: Yeah, this smells a bit.

Biggest thing that stands out is if normally police are looking for a vehicle, they have a lot more information than a long distance screenshot. Traffic cameras would have made it easy to pull the plate

Phoenix councilman quoted in the article immediately started pushing it as a BLM attack as well within minutes of the police announcement

It couldn't be BLM or liberal groups.

Liberals don't own guns in the first place according to right wingers.


On the contrary, every young black man does.  The only saving grace for our great nation is that they have lousy aim, because they're holding it sideways
 
ansius
29 minutes ago  
One side of politics: This is getting out of hand, we denounce all violence and we need to dial down the inflammatory rhetoric that is inflaming tensions and motivating people to harm others.

The other side of politics: These people are animals and they need to be put down. The only appropriate response is to crack down on these thugs. I authorise police to use whatever means they need to keep the peace. And I will make jokes about police brutalising citizens at my rallies.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
27 minutes ago  

Mock26: The next Civil War is not going to so easily delineated as the last one.


This isn't Civil War II.  This is just the Bleeding Kansas/Missouri Raiders phase.  Civil wars in this country don't start until after a presidential election.
 
fiddlehead
26 minutes ago  
Am I reading correctly that the victim was courtroom security (US Marshal)? So this could have been a targeted attack by someone seen in court?
 
ifky
25 minutes ago  
By The Time I Get To Phoenix- Glen Campbell
Youtube 7y1hrOpVGKE
 
The_Sponge
24 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: UltimaCS: GardenWeasel: FlyingBacon: Is someone trying to start civil war 2?

Yes. Your side.

What's weird is that the people who lost last time are the ones giddy to have a do-over. "Now that there's less white folks and much less of us are rabidly racist, we'll surely win this time!"

[Fark user image image 321x312]


Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
24 minutes ago  
and since it wouldn't let me most two videos.

Isaac Hayes - By the time I get to Phoenix
Youtube AEVDoAasepg
 
AndoCommando
24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: FlyingBacon: Is someone trying to start civil war 2?

Yes. Your side.


Before I pick a side can someone clear things up.  Which side is GardenWeasel on and which side is FlyingBacon on?
 
