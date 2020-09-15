 Skip to content
(The Drive) The USAF's Next Generation Fighter prototype has "broken records" in its first demonstration flights, likely in PEW PEW PEW ability, if the concept art is to be believed
    More: Followup, F-35 Lightning II, second day of the Air Force Association, Boeing X-32, Lockheed Martin X-35, next-generation aircraft, previous undisclosed demonstrator, Dr Will Roper, unmanned aircraft  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have we finished paying for our current next generation of fighters? Have they even been delivered?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the last generation fighter, the Air Force ordered a load of new F-15s for delivery starting next year.  I'm not sure we can survive another next generation fighter.  But as long as it's cost plus, it will generate LOTS of costs.  Maybe even set new records.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why Trump's busy dumping F-35s in the Middle East - they don't work.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must not have been raining that day
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: After the last generation fighter, the Air Force ordered a load of new F-15s for delivery starting next year.  I'm not sure we can survive another next generation fighter.  But as long as it's cost plus, it will generate LOTS of costs.  Maybe even set new records.


What do you mean as long as.

Why would it be any other way. After all, nothing is too good for those brave pilots defense industry execs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you think all those UFOs are
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call BS, that's a screencap from the movie "STEALTH"
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.


Why do you want autonomous killing machines?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: That's why Trump's busy dumping F-35s in the Middle East - they don't work.


The sales commission is probably being used to pay for the trucks he's using to loot For Knox.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is it going to have to haul a lump of meat around with it and keep it alive?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Highly symmetrical with an emphasis on maximizing airftame surface area.  Cool, it looks like they've finally figured out the gravity wave containment problem. Now if they can just figure out how to keep the pilots from turning into paste during acceleration we'll be set.

Or have they already? ;-)
 
oopsboom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?


b/c theyre more effective and we're going to do stupid shiat anyway so id rather have it than not.
its not our pilots fault that our idiot leaders get us tied up in moronic conflicts around the world so its better to keep them safe and alive despite our glorious leader's best attempts to kill them off for treasure and glory.
and if shiat ever really went down and if we needed it vs russia or china or whatever then we need to have it.
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.


Unlike how planes are portrayed in the documentary "Eagle Eye," if the plane banks too fast, it loses connection with the satellite.  Unless we have unmanned AI as demonstrated in the other documentary, "Stealth," you won't see any real fighters until we GREATLY improved communications.  At least we are encrypting them now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?

b/c theyre more effective and we're going to do stupid shiat anyway so id rather have it than not.
its not our pilots fault that our idiot leaders get us tied up in moronic conflicts around the world so its better to keep them safe and alive despite our glorious leader's best attempts to kill them off for treasure and glory.
and if shiat ever really went down and if we needed it vs russia or china or whatever then we need to have it.


I guess you're comfortable removing the human element
and the human cost of War

Hell. With it not killing American's we will have no reason to be against war. I'm sure that will be a better thing?
LOL.

WTF? Seriously.

I guess it's cool if it's only the other side being killed.
LOL.
┻┻︵¯\(ツ)/¯︵┻┻
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What do you think all those UFOs are


they are alien recon units. wake up.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cool. When do we give these ones away to unstable Gulf states so we can get a shiny?
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sleze: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Unlike how planes are portrayed in the documentary "Eagle Eye," if the plane banks too fast, it loses connection with the satellite.  Unless we have unmanned AI as demonstrated in the other documentary, "Stealth," you won't see any real fighters until we GREATLY improved communications.  At least we are encrypting them now.


I lost interest after the classic documentary, Firefox.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?

b/c theyre more effective and we're going to do stupid shiat anyway so id rather have it than not.
its not our pilots fault that our idiot leaders get us tied up in moronic conflicts around the world so its better to keep them safe and alive despite our glorious leader's best attempts to kill them off for treasure and glory.
and if shiat ever really went down and if we needed it vs russia or china or whatever then we need to have it.

I guess you're comfortable removing the human element
and the human cost of War

Hell. With it not killing American's we will have no reason to be against war. I'm sure that will be a better thing?
LOL.

WTF? Seriously.

I guess it's cool if it's only the other side being killed.
LOL.
┻┻︵¯\(ツ)/¯︵┻┻


im realistic enough to realize that the people making those decisions already dont see a "human cost of war".  they dont care if 10 or 100 or 500 US soldiers die on a mission in afghanistan or iraq.  and they sure as fark dont care how people people in the other country die.  so yes, given that they are going to send the mission anyway, regardless, i'd prefer to have the technology to minimize casualties.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?

b/c theyre more effective and we're going to do stupid shiat anyway so id rather have it than not.
its not our pilots fault that our idiot leaders get us tied up in moronic conflicts around the world so its better to keep them safe and alive despite our glorious leader's best attempts to kill them off for treasure and glory.
and if shiat ever really went down and if we needed it vs russia or china or whatever then we need to have it.

I guess you're comfortable removing the human element
and the human cost of War

Hell. With it not killing American's we will have no reason to be against war. I'm sure that will be a better thing?
LOL.

WTF? Seriously.

I guess it's cool if it's only the other side being killed.
LOL.
┻┻︵¯\(ツ)/¯︵┻┻


The goal in war is not to give your life for your country, it's to make the other guy give HIS life for HIS country.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nah, I don't want it. Let's fund something more useful.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?


So Skynet can fulfill its destiny as the savior of the world!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
besides which, waxbeans, I think you're missing the big picture here.

The more we make autonomous killing robots, the sooner we get realistic sex androids.

Please try to keep this in perspective.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: waxbeans: What do you think all those UFOs are

they are alien recon units. wake up.


Why would a civilization sophisticated enough to travel this far need to be spotted at all if it was able to be spotted at all if you can travel this far you truly would be able to mask your vehicle in some manner or form
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that it has some sort of advanced self-landing guidance system, because I can't see how a pilot has any ability to see the ground on approach.

And, anything that sends that POS F-35 to the boneyard ASAP is fine with me.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Finally my Galaga skills will pay off!
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: Cool. When do we give these ones away to unstable Gulf states so we can get a shiny?


A shiny what?
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can't wait to flush trillions of dollars down this new and exciting toilet
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?

b/c theyre more effective and we're going to do stupid shiat anyway so id rather have it than not.
its not our pilots fault that our idiot leaders get us tied up in moronic conflicts around the world so its better to keep them safe and alive despite our glorious leader's best attempts to kill them off for treasure and glory.
and if shiat ever really went down and if we needed it vs russia or china or whatever then we need to have it.

I guess you're comfortable removing the human element
and the human cost of War

Hell. With it not killing American's we will have no reason to be against war. I'm sure that will be a better thing?
LOL.

WTF? Seriously.

I guess it's cool if it's only the other side being killed.
LOL.
┻┻︵¯\(ツ)/¯︵┻┻

im realistic enough to realize that the people making those decisions already dont see a "human cost of war".  they dont care if 10 or 100 or 500 US soldiers die on a mission in afghanistan or iraq.  and they sure as fark dont care how people people in the other country die.  so yes, given that they are going to send the mission anyway, regardless, i'd prefer to have the technology to minimize casualties.


Without the Carnage they would never be the general public getting upset and ending wars
Public sentiment matters
without the Carnage of Vietnam War Vietnam would still be carrying on

look at Korea we're still at war with Korea because there's no shooting going on
so you want stalemate with a mix of dead civilians of other nations?????


Okay
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This seems like a useless overly expensive item. Why can't we have universal healthcare in this country?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sleze: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Unlike how planes are portrayed in the documentary "Eagle Eye," if the plane banks too fast, it loses connection with the satellite.  Unless we have unmanned AI as demonstrated in the other documentary, "Stealth," you won't see any real fighters until we GREATLY improved communications.  At least we are encrypting them now.


if we're building AI controlled aircraft that need to be in connection with the satellite 100% of the time we're doing it wrong.  i have no clue why we'd be doing that.  stuff we designed 5+ years ago you could give it a waypoint 2 hours of flying away and tell it to ping you when it got close and go get a coffee.

we've done public trials of stuff that can fly wingman with its buddies using the same encrypted datalinks that we entrust our manned fighter data links to.  and we've seen public trials of AIs that can do missile tracks and even gun furballs using local sensors fully autonomously.  the secret stuff that theyre holding back has to be at least a generation beyond that.  it should be at least a semi-autonomous AI overall that can do several discrete tasks in full autonomous mode with checkins in between to make sure its on track.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?

b/c theyre more effective and we're going to do stupid shiat anyway so id rather have it than not.
its not our pilots fault that our idiot leaders get us tied up in moronic conflicts around the world so its better to keep them safe and alive despite our glorious leader's best attempts to kill them off for treasure and glory.
and if shiat ever really went down and if we needed it vs russia or china or whatever then we need to have it.

I guess you're comfortable removing the human element
and the human cost of War

Hell. With it not killing American's we will have no reason to be against war. I'm sure that will be a better thing?
LOL.

WTF? Seriously.

I guess it's cool if it's only the other side being killed.
LOL.
┻┻︵¯\(ツ)/¯︵┻┻

The goal in war is not to give your life for your country, it's to make the other guy give HIS life for HIS country.


That's sort of besides the point clearly you want more death on one side but ideally maybe you shouldn't go to war to begin with I mean unless you just like killing people there's always that
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?

So Skynet can fulfill its destiny as the savior of the world!


Right?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?

b/c theyre more effective and we're going to do stupid shiat anyway so id rather have it than not.
its not our pilots fault that our idiot leaders get us tied up in moronic conflicts around the world so its better to keep them safe and alive despite our glorious leader's best attempts to kill them off for treasure and glory.
and if shiat ever really went down and if we needed it vs russia or china or whatever then we need to have it.

I guess you're comfortable removing the human element
and the human cost of War

Hell. With it not killing American's we will have no reason to be against war. I'm sure that will be a better thing?
LOL.

WTF? Seriously.

I guess it's cool if it's only the other side being killed.
LOL.
┻┻︵¯\(ツ)/¯︵┻┻

im realistic enough to realize that the people making those decisions already dont see a "human cost of war".  they dont care if 10 or 100 or 500 US soldiers die on a mission in afghanistan or iraq.  and they sure as fark dont care how people people in the other country die.  so yes, given that they are going to send the mission anyway, regardless, i'd prefer to have the technology to minimize casualties.

Without the Carnage they would never be the general public getting upset and ending wars
Public sentiment matters
without the Carnage of Vietnam War Vietnam would still be carrying on

look at Korea we're still at war with Korea because there's no shooting going on
so you want stalemate with a mix of dead civilians of other nations?????


Okay


Robot football and fighting sports would be preferable.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: besides which, waxbeans, I think you're missing the big picture here.

The more we make autonomous killing robots, the sooner we get realistic sex androids.

Please try to keep this in perspective.


Surprisingly a lot of modern technology is an offshoot of military science so you probably onto something there
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.


username checks out
 
ajgeek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?

b/c theyre more effective and we're going to do stupid shiat anyway so id rather have it than not.
its not our pilots fault that our idiot leaders get us tied up in moronic conflicts around the world so its better to keep them safe and alive despite our glorious leader's best attempts to kill them off for treasure and glory.
and if shiat ever really went down and if we needed it vs russia or china or whatever then we need to have it.


The answer is really lag. With the diameter of the earth being 12.75E^6 meters, and the speed of light being 300E^6 meters/second, the fastest possible speed to reach literally the other side of the planet is about 67 ms. Include computing time and you're easily at 200ms. How can you possibly teabag n00bs with that kind of latency? It's in America's best interest to send our best ub3r l33t p1l0t5 to pwn them directly. Anything else is just camping. And you KNOW how
people hate camping.

/I think the actual lag time is about 1-2 seconds. It's kind of bad. Bandwidth/compression issues, I suspect.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: besides which, waxbeans, I think you're missing the big picture here.

The more we make autonomous killing robots, the sooner we get realistic sex androids.

Please try to keep this in perspective.


The realistic sex androids will pave the path to autonomous killing robots.

Sex drives every innovation.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: This seems like a useless overly expensive item. Why can't we have universal healthcare in this country?


Because we need to be able to kill people in Faraway lands apparently from the comments I'm getting back
 
oopsboom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?

b/c theyre more effective and we're going to do stupid shiat anyway so id rather have it than not.
its not our pilots fault that our idiot leaders get us tied up in moronic conflicts around the world so its better to keep them safe and alive despite our glorious leader's best attempts to kill them off for treasure and glory.
and if shiat ever really went down and if we needed it vs russia or china or whatever then we need to have it.

I guess you're comfortable removing the human element
and the human cost of War

Hell. With it not killing American's we will have no reason to be against war. I'm sure that will be a better thing?
LOL.

WTF? Seriously.

I guess it's cool if it's only the other side being killed.
LOL.
┻┻︵¯\(ツ)/¯︵┻┻

im realistic enough to realize that the people making those decisions already dont see a "human cost of war".  they dont care if 10 or 100 or 500 US soldiers die on a mission in afghanistan or iraq.  and they sure as fark dont care how people people in the other country die.  so yes, given that they are going to send the mission anyway, regardless, i'd prefer to have the technology to minimize casualties.

Without the Carnage they would never be the general public getting upset and ending wars
Public sentiment matters
without the Carnage of Vietnam War Vietnam would still be carrying on

look at Korea we're still at war with Korea because there's no shooting going on
so you want stalemate with a mix of dead civilians of other nations?????


Okay


i didnt say it was better.  i just said it is what it is.
but im not going to promote a path that gets more americans killed and makes us vulnerable to peer states just to salve some guilt about how more citizens of another country are dying than us and if we all died at the same rate maybe peace would break out.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is this the regular version or SKYNET enabled?
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: This seems like a useless overly expensive item. Why can't we have universal healthcare in this country?

Because we need to be able to kill people in Faraway lands apparently from the comments I'm getting back


Otherwise the socialismz win.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Sanguine Dawn: Cool. When do we give these ones away to unstable Gulf states so we can get a shiny?

A shiny what?


You serious? "Shiny" is an informal noun (slang) for a trinket or bauble, one of relatively high reflective properties.
 
Transplanted Eskimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean the F-35 and F-22 aren't going to be top of class forever. If we're going to spend all this money on defense we might as well get something out of it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: waxbeans: oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?

b/c theyre more effective and we're going to do stupid shiat anyway so id rather have it than not.
its not our pilots fault that our idiot leaders get us tied up in moronic conflicts around the world so its better to keep them safe and alive despite our glorious leader's best attempts to kill them off for treasure and glory.
and if shiat ever really went down and if we needed it vs russia or china or whatever then we need to have it.

I guess you're comfortable removing the human element
and the human cost of War

Hell. With it not killing American's we will have no reason to be against war. I'm sure that will be a better thing?
LOL.

WTF? Seriously.

I guess it's cool if it's only the other side being killed.
LOL.
┻┻︵¯\(ツ)/¯︵┻┻

im realistic enough to realize that the people making those decisions already dont see a "human cost of war".  they dont care if 10 or 100 or 500 US soldiers die on a mission in afghanistan or iraq.  and they sure as fark dont care how people people in the other country die.  so yes, given that they are going to send the mission anyway, regardless, i'd prefer to have the technology to minimize casualties.

Without the Carnage they would never be the general public getting upset and ending wars
Public sentiment matters
without the Carnage of Vietnam War Vietnam would still be carrying on

look at Korea we're still at war with Korea because there's no shooting going on
so you want stalemate with a mix of dead civilians of other nations?????


Okay

Robot football and fighting sports would be preferable.


Actually why don't we just make Trump and whoever's running China right now fist fight that seems much more reasonable
 
tobcc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How much you wanna bet that one or 2 of those shiny new f-35's get misplaced and end up in China or Russia and get reverse engainered
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unless they have inertial dampeners on these new planes an F-16 piloted by and AI will tear them to pieces.

The era of manned combat with aircraft is over.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ajgeek: oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?

b/c theyre more effective and we're going to do stupid shiat anyway so id rather have it than not.
its not our pilots fault that our idiot leaders get us tied up in moronic conflicts around the world so its better to keep them safe and alive despite our glorious leader's best attempts to kill them off for treasure and glory.
and if shiat ever really went down and if we needed it vs russia or china or whatever then we need to have it.

The answer is really lag. With the diameter of the earth being 12.75E^6 meters, and the speed of light being 300E^6 meters/second, the fastest possible speed to reach literally the other side of the planet is about 67 ms. Include computing time and you're easily at 200ms. How can you possibly teabag n00bs with that kind of latency? It's in America's best interest to send our best ub3r l33t p1l0t5 to pwn them directly. Anything else is just camping. And you KNOW how
people hate camping.

/I think the actual lag time is about 1-2 seconds. It's kind of bad. Bandwidth/compression issues, I suspect.


again, the goal has never been remote piloted planes.  its always been AI controlled planes - which are given orders by remote controllers.  lag and intermittent connectivity is not an issue in this situation.

we are already either at or past a point where an AI is superior to a person in a cockpit in most flight scenarios.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ajgeek: oopsboom: waxbeans: oopsboom: <looks at picture>
farking why.  why are we still buying manned fighters.

Why do you want autonomous killing machines?

b/c theyre more effective and we're going to do stupid shiat anyway so id rather have it than not.
its not our pilots fault that our idiot leaders get us tied up in moronic conflicts around the world so its better to keep them safe and alive despite our glorious leader's best attempts to kill them off for treasure and glory.
and if shiat ever really went down and if we needed it vs russia or china or whatever then we need to have it.

The answer is really lag. With the diameter of the earth being 12.75E^6 meters, and the speed of light being 300E^6 meters/second, the fastest possible speed to reach literally the other side of the planet is about 67 ms. Include computing time and you're easily at 200ms. How can you possibly teabag n00bs with that kind of latency? It's in America's best interest to send our best ub3r l33t p1l0t5 to pwn them directly. Anything else is just camping. And you KNOW how
people hate camping.

/I think the actual lag time is about 1-2 seconds. It's kind of bad. Bandwidth/compression issues, I suspect.


So why don't they just do a relay race?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Kumana Wanalaia: besides which, waxbeans, I think you're missing the big picture here.

The more we make autonomous killing robots, the sooner we get realistic sex androids.

Please try to keep this in perspective.

The realistic sex androids will pave the path to autonomous killing robots.

Sex drives every innovation.


Oh my God I'm dreading the period where the robot is still confused on whether or not to sex me or kill me
 
