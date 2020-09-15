 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   I think I'll take the stairs   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
35
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stairs are good and good for you
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That site keeps killing my chrome. But suspect, it's skynet that is jacking with me preventing me from knowing it took yet an other Conner.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article isn't very clear--WTF happened? It kind of sounds like she was halfway through the door and the elevator dropped.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was a creepy little girl in a red dress involved?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to O'Connor's biography on the university's website, she has taught 'a wide range of courses throughout her career, including French language, French for Business, Conversational French, French literature in translation"

How is that a wide range? I once had a prof teacher who quit to teach law.
 
creckert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"O'Connor was loading box in elevator when it suddenly dropped between floors"

hopefully the plumbing got fixed first
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made for a hockey thread but it works here too...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an old elevator, if the user closes the doors manually. I don't think I have ever encountered one, and I'm like 100.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkStore: The article isn't very clear--WTF happened? It kind of sounds like she was halfway through the door and the elevator dropped.


Correct -- they kind of made it confusing by saying it was 'overloaded' at one point.  The elevator was not like the kind you find in modern office buildings, etc. where the doors and car are part of one automatic system.  This was one of the ones you'd see in old movies where the car arrives and you have to manually open the sliding door and grate yourself, and then close them again once you're inside before the car should operate.  Freight elevators still use that system some places.

Anyhow, no one in the article actually knew what happened, but at least one person was theorizing that whatever 'door closed' sensor the car has was fooled by the package she was pushing or pulling into the car.  If it is like any of the other old elevators I've been in in Boston, it was probably tiny -- like a two person, three if you're packed in, elevator.  At least for her sake the cause of death was given as asphyxia, which implies she wasn't bifurcated between the car and the floor it left.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am torn in two on this. Part of me wants to express sympathy, and the other wants to crack a joke.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although it was probably more like this than Roslyn.

Six Feet Under - The elevator tore him in half
Youtube aqKmFY6NqX8
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we need to bring back elevator operators. They've been out of work for too long.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: I am torn in two on this. Part of me wants to express sympathy, and the other wants to crack a joke.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: This is why we need to bring back elevator operators. They've been out of work for too long.


I knew one in the late 1990s. Very odd fellow.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Although it was probably more like this than Roslyn.

[YouTube video: Six Feet Under - The elevator tore him in half]


I do loved this show.
It's so annoying that over time they did less Deaths. That was what I loved. Same thing happened with Dead Like Me.
OMG the gremlin things hehehehe.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gravity. Good to the last drop.
 
booger42
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Woah. That'll leave a mark
 
bababa
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A couple of people speculate that the package she was carrying was too heavy and tripped the sensors, but is this really likely? She appears to be thin. Whatever she was carrying couldn't have weighed that much, since she was moving it. If a person who weighed 300 pounds got on the elevator, would that have also tripped the sensors? Not likely, and in either event it would mean the elevator malfunctioned.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sheesh, don't they have elevator inspections out there?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds familiar ...

https://www.popularmechanics.com/tech​n​ology/infrastructure/a4341/4200432/
 
kb7rky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't need much in the way of clean-up:

ikea.comView Full Size


assets.fishersci.comView Full Size


assets.fishersci.comView Full Size


/window seat, please
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Sheesh, don't they have elevator inspections out there?


Don't worry the market will push out people who don't bother to keep their elevators functioning correctly 🙄
 
mcmnky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mcmnky: "According to O'Connor's biography on the university's website, she has taught 'a wide range of courses throughout her career, including French language, French for Business, Conversational French, French literature in translation"

How is that a wide range? I once had a prof teacher who quit to teach law.


That should be calculus prof or calc teacher.

And that's with a preview!
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sheesh!  Couldn't they have waited a little while before putting the For Rent sign up!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
See you at the party, Richter !
Youtube HiTs0bd8WdQ
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like the elevator was older than dirt.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phishrace: This is why we need to bring back elevator operators. They've been out of work for too long.


They still exist.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Sheesh, don't they have elevator inspections out there?


Sheesh, don't people read the article anymore?
 
silverjets
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah I've seen some crazy shiat with elevators.

CSB:  Many decades ago I worked security at a tourist attraction that is little more than a very tall building with observation decks and a restaurant on an upper floor.  The prep-kitchen is in the basement near the security desk and the staff elevator is right next to the desk.  One shift my boss and I were sitting at the desk and a kitchen staff member came out with a cart of food.  Pressed the button for the elevator, doors opened, she wheeled the cart onto the elevator and as she was stepping in the elevator car took off with the doors open.  Luckily she jumped back and landed safely on the floor.  The doors closed after the elevator was already on it's way up.   I refused to use that elevator for months afterwards.
 
adamatari
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I lived in a place like this, the elevators are the old type with grating... They were sketchy as hell and I did as a matter of fact get stuck between floors once and had to mess with the door to get it working (lucky I didn't have to call someone or didn't get hurt). They are old and crappy and I did indeed take the stairs 80-90% of the time, but living on the 6th floor... I was 20 so who cares but few people really relish 6 flights of stairs, and certainly not with a package.

It sucks and those type of elevators should all be replaced, but $$$.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: JerkStore: The article isn't very clear--WTF happened? It kind of sounds like she was halfway through the door and the elevator dropped.

Correct -- they kind of made it confusing by saying it was 'overloaded' at one point.  The elevator was not like the kind you find in modern office buildings, etc. where the doors and car are part of one automatic system.  This was one of the ones you'd see in old movies where the car arrives and you have to manually open the sliding door and grate yourself, and then close them again once you're inside before the car should operate.  Freight elevators still use that system some places.

Anyhow, no one in the article actually knew what happened, but at least one person was theorizing that whatever 'door closed' sensor the car has was fooled by the package she was pushing or pulling into the car.  If it is like any of the other old elevators I've been in in Boston, it was probably tiny -- like a two person, three if you're packed in, elevator.  At least for her sake the cause of death was given as asphyxia, which implies she wasn't bifurcated between the car and the floor it left.


I don't bifurcation may be a better quicker death?

Suffocation can take some time, in the meantime she's stuck between 2 floors slow being deprived of oxygen.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Don't need much in the way of clean-up:

[ikea.com image 850x850]

[assets.fishersci.com image 650x346]

[assets.fishersci.com image 650x367]

/window seat, please


Good, but you forgot bleach.  Blood is a biohazzard.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

goatharper: That's an old elevator, if the user closes the doors manually. I don't think I have ever encountered one, and I'm like 100.


I encountered one in the late 90s in Chicago. I had just moved to the city, and some friends road tripped there, thinking they could crash with me, but that wasn't possible. We went around looking for hotels, and not knowing that it was more res than trans, we walked into Hotel Tokyo. The elevator was manual, with the accordion grate on the car. You could have easily lost a hand by sticking it through the grate while the car was moving. The room we looked at would have skeeved out the set designers for Barton Fink. I'm not saying someone had been recently murdered there, because it could have bern multiple people. Anyway, I think they left town and found a hotel in Wisconsin or something. Turns out it was the weekend of the marathon. Not a lot of hotel rooms to be found.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i35.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
