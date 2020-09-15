 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ProPublica)   Here's an interactive map showing how climate change will transform livability in the U.S. and whether you die or not   (projects.propublica.org) divider line
62
    More: Interesting, United States, new data, temperate climates, North America, Mississippi River, Rhodium Group, recent research, New York Times Magazine  
•       •       •

2256 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 15 Sep 2020 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are almost pointing directly where I live.....
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Crazed desperate Yankees gonna start a war with Canada.

Fark you, Humungous.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is assuming that something that makes covid look like the sniffles comes along first and doesn't kill us. Also don't discount insect and other critters destroying things.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sitting pretty here in NW CT, it's all coming up roses for us.  The weather is going to get nicer, no fires or flooding.

I'm sitting on thirty acres of prime real estate in fifty years.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*may
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said it once and I'll say it again:

If the climate models achieve the severe downside scenario represented by RCP 8.5, I'm TOTALLY moving to Canada.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already live in Houston, the climate here hasnt been suitable for humans for thousands of years.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in northern Virginia.
I stay in the niche, I stay in the niche!
Stay away non-nichers!
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like now is the time to invest in cheap property in northern Maine.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want a better story, try looking at those changes, but on the other side of the globe.

Europe becomes unlivable. Russia's frozen wastelands become a green temperate zone.

And now you know why republicans seem hell bent on contributing to global warming and climate change. America and Europe both fry to death. Russia wins.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I'm sitting pretty here in NW CT, it's all coming up roses for us.  The weather is going to get nicer, no fires or flooding.

I'm sitting on thirty acres of prime real estate in fifty years.


Same here. I'm in Connecticut but up high enough to avoid flooding at around 500 feet above sea level. I'm also in a watershed area with a very prolific well. I should be retired before stuff gets too bad.

Bring it on.
 
Jaicu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico already decimated
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is laughing at my choice to settle in central IN now?

Hey, cmon stop laughing.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, central NY. Where nothing bad happens. Unless you don't know how to handle snow like a native. I get mad when I can't feel the once every 15 years minor earthquake. That's about it for natural disasters.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every one of those maps has ND as being the garden of eden in the future.

Assuming I can survive the rampant covidiocy, I'm in the cat bird seat
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Oh shiat.

[Fark user image 850x482]


Crazed desperate Yankees gonna start a war with Canada.

Fark you, Humungous.


Hell, the Wasatch Front in Utah just gets greener and greener. Yay. More people moving here... :-(
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually, Mankind will have to find another planet to live on because Earth will eventually become uninhabitable.
 
TyrantII
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I've said it once and I'll say it again:

If the climate models achieve the severe downside scenario represented by RCP 8.5, I'm TOTALLY moving to Canada.


That's like moving from Germany to Poland in 1938.

Honestly, I think the Netherlands is probably the best bet as far as stable and politically neutral goes, assuming the US/China/Russia doesn't start lobbing nukes over the Arctic.

Also, get used to this view and plan accordingly:

90-north.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Despite the wildfire risk, the Willamette Valley is still going to be very desirable place to live.

//Read reports a few years ago that by 2050 at least 2 million Californians will have relocated to Oregon's western valleys.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bloobeary: If you want a better story, try looking at those changes, but on the other side of the globe.

Europe becomes unlivable. Russia's frozen wastelands become a green temperate zone.

And now you know why republicans seem hell bent on contributing to global warming and climate change. America and Europe both fry to death. Russia wins.


Isn't that basically the plot of Superman, just the long play version of it?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Northeast is best east.

I wouldn't even need to move, the days would just get nicer.

But I'm also hoping I'll be dead more sooner than later so it won't matter.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kentucky ftw.
 
genner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nice to see the front range in CO and up into WY appears to be spared.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maricopa County could see 6 months of over 95 degrees. Seeing as how we set a record at 96 for an average this summer, that would suck about the same.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gopher321: Oh shiat.

[Fark user image image 850x482]


Crazed desperate Yankees gonna start a war with Canada.

Fark you, Humungous.


Just walk away.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sweet! Since my day drinking went from a part-time hobby, to a full time job over the past 4 years, I don't worry too much about the next 20, 30 or 50 years, but for those of you young'uns, who might even have kids and/or grandkids, we have a place for sale in Central Oregon. According to those maps, the only issue around here is wildfires, but only at a level 6 (we haven't been affected by the current fires at all). Everything else is between 1-3. Prefect outlook for the next 100, heck 200 years even. So, a lovely manufactured home on 20 acres now on sale for a mere $12.5m. Save your family's future! There is an application fee of 2 NW IPA 6-packs.
 
dryknife
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Maricopa County could see 6 months of over 95 degrees.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Finally, Buffalo gets to have decent winters! Too bad I won't be here to enjoy them... story of my life...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TyrantII: Also, get used to this view and plan accordingly:


There's something wrong with that map, namely it still has that light blue stuff in the middle of it.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TyrantII: NikolaiFarkoff: I've said it once and I'll say it again:

If the climate models achieve the severe downside scenario represented by RCP 8.5, I'm TOTALLY moving to Canada.

That's like moving from Germany to Poland in 1938.

Honestly, I think the Netherlands is probably the best bet as far as stable and politically neutral goes, assuming the US/China/Russia doesn't start lobbing nukes over the Arctic.

Also, get used to this view and plan accordingly:

[90-north.com image 700x700]


The place that's already under sea level, and is going to be even more under sea level?  Seems like a poorly thought out plan.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Notice to all people to the left of George HW Bush, please feel free to relocate to Western Colorado.  It will likely remain nice here and I am tired of being outnumbered 2-1.  You will receive extra credit if you open an ethic restaurant like Mongolian or Middle Eastern.  I love it but I am getting tired of Mexican food.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I understand using the Interesting tag to spectate on the disasters of the past.  Is it really appropriate to likewise spectate our future?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well the Souths record of self inflicted wounds looks like it'll be unblemished. Cause that liberal hoax is gunna fark them up for sure.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So living around Chicago means I should keep burning that CO2 and buy some cheap land in Wisconsin then?
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: EvilEgg: I'm sitting pretty here in NW CT, it's all coming up roses for us.  The weather is going to get nicer, no fires or flooding.

I'm sitting on thirty acres of prime real estate in fifty years.

Same here. I'm in Connecticut but up high enough to avoid flooding at around 500 feet above sea level. I'm also in a watershed area with a very prolific well. I should be retired before stuff gets too bad.

Bring it on.


Shhhh you two, don't encourage anyone to move here. I'm in CT at 1200 ft and I like it quiet. Last time I was kayaking I was startled by the sound of a moose. So you know, it's scary here. Stay away.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 454x777]


Having lived there for waaaaaay too long, I can attest that this is true, except that 111 is considered 'balmy'...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Notice to all people to the left of George HW Bush, please feel free to relocate to Western Colorado.  It will likely remain nice here and I am tired of being outnumbered 2-1.  You will receive extra credit if you open an ethic restaurant like Mongolian or Middle Eastern.  I love it but I am getting tired of Mexican food.


Tired of Mexican food?  You heathen
With that out of the way, I do not like the fact these projections start at 2040. There's a decent chance I'll still be alive (I'll only be 61).  There's nothing I can do to change our path towards destruction, but I was hoping to be dead before the earth changes significantly.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh.

Air conditioning exists.

And this is the first map that I've seen that really shows how much crop yields will actually improve in the upper third of the country due to global warming (with matching declines in places like Texas).  (Due to this, global warming is a big net positive to Canada.)

Hate to break it to all you apocalyptic fetishists out there-the human race will be fine.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Meh.

Air conditioning exists.

And this is the first map that I've seen that really shows how much crop yields will actually improve in the upper third of the country due to global warming (with matching declines in places like Texas).  (Due to this, global warming is a big net positive to Canada.)

Hate to break it to all you apocalyptic fetishists out there-the human race will be fine.


Just wait until the freshwater wars start.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Geotpf: Meh.

Air conditioning exists.

And this is the first map that I've seen that really shows how much crop yields will actually improve in the upper third of the country due to global warming (with matching declines in places like Texas).  (Due to this, global warming is a big net positive to Canada.)

Hate to break it to all you apocalyptic fetishists out there-the human race will be fine.

Just wait until the freshwater wars start.


And the air conditioners are too expensive to replace, as they fail from constant brown outs.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We should be so lucky
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, now im conflicted.

Global warming is a threat to all man kind.

but...

It will drastically and disproportionately punish the South, perhaps saving us all.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Notice to all people to the left of George HW Bush, please feel free to relocate to Western Colorado.  It will likely remain nice here and I am tired of being outnumbered 2-1.  You will receive extra credit if you open an ethic restaurant like Mongolian or Middle Eastern.  I love it but I am getting tired of Mexican food.


You can stop at Carol's Oriental Foods in GJ and cook up some good stuff, and I recall a few Pho places opening.

Still, it's too farking hot there.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I'm sitting pretty here in NW CT, it's all coming up roses for us.  The weather is going to get nicer, no fires or flooding.

I'm sitting on thirty acres of prime real estate in fifty years.


That's before you take into account all of the displaced former denizens of southern states that are now largely uninhabitable. They're going to move somewhere.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hang on - in an extreme warming scenario, the CO Front Range becomes significantly more habitable than either existing or the "moderate warming" scenario?!

Fark user imageView Full Size


BRB, need to go run both of my cars and my old gas lawnmower.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just checked an elevation finder on freemaptools.com. My house is 180.4 ft. above sea level. That's the one I was most worried about. I'll take it.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Notice to all people to the left of George HW Bush, please feel free to relocate to Western Colorado.  It will likely remain nice here and I am tired of being outnumbered 2-1.  You will receive extra credit if you open an ethic restaurant like Mongolian or Middle Eastern.  I love it but I am getting tired of Mexican food.


The ski resorts would be jam-packed and everyone would find out about Casey Brewing, you asshole.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Eventually, Mankind will have to find another planet to live on because Earth will eventually become uninhabitable.


And they will destroy that planet also
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.