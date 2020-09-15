 Skip to content
(The Onion)   Are we sure the Onion is satire? Really, really sure?
38
•       •       •

fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


it's a fine line.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also towing the line between satire and reality:

Conservative Evangelical Asks God To Give Her Strength To Incorporate Forced Hysterectomies Into Belief System
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's got to be challenging to come up with headlines for The Onion these days.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too close to this story to be funny. It's just farking sad.
https://abc13.com/girls-sit-outside-t​a​co-bell-for-wifi-salinas-eviction-onli​ne-school/6407892/
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's preposterous. Low income students will be offered free 5g in return for family metadata and biometrics.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Onion just writes about stuff that's been going on for years. It only seems prescient if you haven't been paying attention.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Onion is reality.   Fox News is satire.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Also towing the line between satire and reality:

Conservative Evangelical Asks God To Give Her Strength To Incorporate Forced Hysterectomies Into Belief System


1. It's "toe the line", not "tow".

2. You're using the phrase wrong. "Straddling the line" is more correct.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toe_the​_​line

/pedantic
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: That's preposterous. Low income students will be offered free 5g in return for family metadata and biometrics.


Why would any company want the metadata and biometrics of low-income families?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spiralscratch: akya: Also towing the line between satire and reality:

Conservative Evangelical Asks God To Give Her Strength To Incorporate Forced Hysterectomies Into Belief System

1. It's "toe the line", not "tow".

2. You're using the phrase wrong. "Straddling the line" is more correct.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toe_the_​line

/pedantic


Not just pedantic, a double-header of pedantry.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In life things happen as tragedy, repeat as comedy and can come around to being tragedy once again.

/this cycle seems to happen really fast these days.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's too close to this story to be funny. It's just farking sad.
https://abc13.com/girls-sit-outside-ta​co-bell-for-wifi-salinas-eviction-onli​ne-school/6407892/


https://tv.avclub.com/the-telecommuni​c​ations-act-of-1996-gave-us-shiatty-cel​l-1798250823
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My three favorite classic articles from The Onion:

Sinn Fein Leaders Demand Year-Round Shamrock Shake Availability

Taco Bell Introduces New "Morning After" Burrito

Kiss Army Rocked by Allegations of Propriety
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: fark'emfeed'emfish: That's preposterous. Low income students will be offered free 5g in return for family metadata and biometrics.

Why would any company want the metadata and biometrics of low-income families?


The lottery, alcohol, and tobacco industries would probably be interested.

/ and the producers of any other inferior goods
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat. Just use the Obama Phone and switch on the HotSpot... to their Obama Phone!

Original Obamaphone Lady: Obama Voter Says Vote for Obama because he gives a free Phone
Youtube tpAOwJvTOio
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds pretty close to real.

And sneezing on a rich person is Still the fastest way to find out if you have the virus.
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: spiralscratch: akya: Also towing the line between satire and reality:

Conservative Evangelical Asks God To Give Her Strength To Incorporate Forced Hysterectomies Into Belief System

1. It's "toe the line", not "tow".

2. You're using the phrase wrong. "Straddling the line" is more correct.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toe_the_​line

/pedantic

Not just pedantic, a double-header of pedantry.


Then it's bipedal?
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: My three favorite classic articles from The Onion:
Sinn Fein Leaders Demand Year-Round Shamrock Shake Availability
Taco Bell Introduces New "Morning After" Burrito
Kiss Army Rocked by Allegations of Propriety


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's too close to this story to be funny. It's just farking sad.
https://abc13.com/girls-sit-outside-ta​co-bell-for-wifi-salinas-eviction-onli​ne-school/6407892/


I live in a rural area not supported by any cable or fiber companies, and no LTE/4G/5G cell coverage; we have Hughes Satellite for internet. Last week it rained hard and we could not keep a signal from the dish. I drove my daughter to a Wal-Mart parking lot to use our cellphones for a hotspot....we were not alone, I saw SEVERAL families in cars doing the same. The accessibility to reliable HSI is going have a big effect on education this year (and beyond). I agree, way too close to reality to be funny and TFA could have been quotes from several school boards around the country.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You guys just wish that 'The Onion''s Biden was the real one.

Don't blame you, so do I.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Simpson Solution. Bart lurks in bushes Old School. Lisa builds a drone out of Malibu Stacy parts and an old radio.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My all time favorite weed story from The Onion.

/Get off my lawn
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My personal favorite:
Fun Toy Banned Because Of Three Stupid Dead Kids
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Vansthing: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's too close to this story to be funny. It's just farking sad.
https://abc13.com/girls-sit-outside-ta​co-bell-for-wifi-salinas-eviction-onli​ne-school/6407892/

I live in a rural area not supported by any cable or fiber companies, and no LTE/4G/5G cell coverage; we have Hughes Satellite for internet. Last week it rained hard and we could not keep a signal from the dish. I drove my daughter to a Wal-Mart parking lot to use our cellphones for a hotspot....we were not alone, I saw SEVERAL families in cars doing the same. The accessibility to reliable HSI is going have a big effect on education this year (and beyond). I agree, way too close to reality to be funny and TFA could have been quotes from several school boards around the country.


Oh lord, you're stuck with Hughes internet?  You have my sympathies.  Years ago my dad signed up for their service because for some unknown reason he thought satellite would be faster.  The service was sporadic at best, even with clear skys, and the monthly bandwidth cap was absurdly low ( less than 10 gigabytes) and if you went over it they slowed your service down to dial-up speeds until you bought more absurdly overpriced data.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: You guys just wish that 'The Onion''s Biden was the real one.

Don't blame you, so do I.


Next you'll tell me these are shoops? I don't believe you.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I really wish he would show up like that to debate Trump
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Vansthing: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's too close to this story to be funny. It's just farking sad.
https://abc13.com/girls-sit-outside-ta​co-bell-for-wifi-salinas-eviction-onli​ne-school/6407892/

I live in a rural area not supported by any cable or fiber companies, and no LTE/4G/5G cell coverage; we have Hughes Satellite for internet. Last week it rained hard and we could not keep a signal from the dish. I drove my daughter to a Wal-Mart parking lot to use our cellphones for a hotspot....we were not alone, I saw SEVERAL families in cars doing the same. The accessibility to reliable HSI is going have a big effect on education this year (and beyond). I agree, way too close to reality to be funny and TFA could have been quotes from several school boards around the country.


Oh it's much better in our district.  They're letting families come sit in their car in the school's parking lot, and use their WiFi.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Actually I just realized Biden's TA is an Indy 500 pacecar edition.

Sweet! But it's still a Turbo 301, Worst of the whale tails, by far.

If he _actually_ had the 'Super Duty TA' and partied like Archower he win.
 
jimjays
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Vansthing: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's too close to this story to be funny. It's just farking sad.
https://abc13.com/girls-sit-outside-ta​co-bell-for-wifi-salinas-eviction-onli​ne-school/6407892/

I live in a rural area not supported by any cable or fiber companies, and no LTE/4G/5G cell coverage; we have Hughes Satellite for internet. Last week it rained hard and we could not keep a signal from the dish. I drove my daughter to a Wal-Mart parking lot to use our cellphones for a hotspot....we were not alone, I saw SEVERAL families in cars doing the same. The accessibility to reliable HSI is going have a big effect on education this year (and beyond). I agree, way too close to reality to be funny and TFA could have been quotes from several school boards around the country.


I'm in a similar situation. I have rural cable, but it acts up in rain or humidity, sometimes for no discernible reason at all.

(I moved in close to six years ago and they said they were working on a plan to supply DVRs "soon." Not happening, now the plan is they're cancelling cable TV altogether at the end of the year and telling us to subscribe to a streaming service. Thank Todd Comcast keeps inching closer buying out other area companies...)
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Private_Citizen

And sneezing on a rich person is Still the fastest way to find out if you have the virus.

Can I borrowe this idea. I'll let you know how it works.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: akya: Also towing the line between satire and reality:

Conservative Evangelical Asks God To Give Her Strength To Incorporate Forced Hysterectomies Into Belief System

1. It's "toe the line", not "tow".

2. You're using the phrase wrong. "Straddling the line" is more correct.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toe_the_​line

/pedantic


Sometimes they completely blow away the line, as though they blasted it with a TOW missile.
 
jimjays
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: fark'emfeed'emfish: That's preposterous. Low income students will be offered free 5g in return for family metadata and biometrics.

Why would any company want the metadata and biometrics of low-income families?


That they learn to better recognize them and not needlessly expend resources marketing to them?
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Vansthing: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's too close to this story to be funny. It's just farking sad.
https://abc13.com/girls-sit-outside-ta​co-bell-for-wifi-salinas-eviction-onli​ne-school/6407892/

I live in a rural area not supported by any cable or fiber companies, and no LTE/4G/5G cell coverage; we have Hughes Satellite for internet. Last week it rained hard and we could not keep a signal from the dish. I drove my daughter to a Wal-Mart parking lot to use our cellphones for a hotspot....we were not alone, I saw SEVERAL families in cars doing the same. The accessibility to reliable HSI is going have a big effect on education this year (and beyond). I agree, way too close to reality to be funny and TFA could have been quotes from several school boards around the country.


It was a very forward-thinking election promise up here in the GWN. A huge government push to get usable broadband coverage to every inch of livable Canada ASAP. It'll still take years (I mean... it's Canada, right?) but hints have improved immensely, even out in the boonies in cow/corn country - I gave 1gb home service. More than enough to allow me to work entirely from home for the last 6 months. (Fed. programmer)

They've invested billions in LD wireless across rural Ontario. Every little town or village has a cluster of antennae on the local water towers (of which there are thousands across the province). In at least Eastern Ontario, I don't think there are many places a college student couldn't earn his Computer Science degree completely online, attending full multimedia events, etc.

I can't speak for the rest of Canada but all around me, it looks like SOMEBODY is taking it seriously. Even the backest backwoods (mostly) now have some sort of broadband access. Thankfully... Almost every parent I know has elected to have their kids do as much online as they possibly can until we've got a better handle on the whole Covid thing. I'm sure it's still a long way until 100% coverage but at least they're seriously working on it, driven by government mandates rather than ISP profits.
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: spiralscratch: akya: Also towing the line between satire and reality:

Conservative Evangelical Asks God To Give Her Strength To Incorporate Forced Hysterectomies Into Belief System

1. It's "toe the line", not "tow".

2. You're using the phrase wrong. "Straddling the line" is more correct.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toe_the_​line

/pedantic

Not just pedantic, a double-header of pedantry.


Hey what's good for the penny is good for the pound, amirite?
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cockpuncher to the Stars: Enigmamf: spiralscratch: akya: Also towing the line between satire and reality:

Conservative Evangelical Asks God To Give Her Strength To Incorporate Forced Hysterectomies Into Belief System

1. It's "toe the line", not "tow".

2. You're using the phrase wrong. "Straddling the line" is more correct.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toe_the_​line

/pedantic

Not just pedantic, a double-header of pedantry.

Hey what's good for the penny is good for the pound, amirite?


Um, it's "What's good for the goose is in for a penny". <sigh>
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: That's preposterous. Low income students will be offered free 5g in return for family metadata and biometrics.


5G? HAH! 3G maybe, 2G likely.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, it's 2020, so the line for "satire" has moved over significantly.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Enigmamf: fark'emfeed'emfish: That's preposterous. Low income students will be offered free 5g in return for family metadata and biometrics.

Why would any company want the metadata and biometrics of low-income families?


To better determine which areas will have what quality organs that can be harvested for the benefit of the wealthy.  You likely wouldn't want a liver from Flint, and you wouldn't want a skin graft from South Tuscon.
 
