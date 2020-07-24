 Skip to content
(Fox 11 Online)   Football players suspended for carrying Thin Blue Line and Thin Red Line flags at match. No word on why they were promoting an obscure Rowan Atkinson sitcom and a Sean Penn war movie, or why these two things would come into conflict   (fox11online.com) divider line
42
•       •       •

common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I was just doing it to honor the people that lost their lives 19 years ago."

Then don't use a symbol that arose out of a backlash to protests against police racism years later.

Worst. Retcon. Ever.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thin Blue Line had a great Philip Glass soundtrack.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they'll add a thin white line, and make the blue thicker, at least they're getting closer...
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: "I was just doing it to honor the people that lost their lives 19 years ago."

Then don't use a symbol that arose out of a backlash to protests against police racism years later.

Worst. Retcon. Ever.


So much for free speech I guess.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell those players to really own their statements and wear Klan hoods instead.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'd probably not be permitted to fly swastikas either.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It had good performances, but I don't think I ever made it through Thin Red Line without falling asleep for at least some of it.

Terence Malick makes Kubrick look like an ADD-addled teenager when it comes to pacing.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
8. Structural Iron and Steel workers
7. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural workers
6. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers
5. Refuse and recyclable materials collectors
4. Roofers
3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers
2. Fishers and related fishing workers
1. Logging workers

Yeah, cops do not even make the top ten most dangerous jobs.
 
phedex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: It had good performances, but I don't think I ever made it through Thin Red Line without falling asleep for at least some of it.

Terence Malick makes Kubrick look like an ADD-addled teenager when it comes to pacing.


It was one of the first DVD's I bought; it was definitely slow and i can't say i've watched it more than a couple times, but I thought it was great.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: 10. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
8. Structural Iron and Steel workers
7. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural workers
6. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers
5. Refuse and recyclable materials collectors
4. Roofers
3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers
2. Fishers and related fishing workers
1. Logging workers

Yeah, cops do not even make the top ten most dangerous jobs.


Yeah, but you don't get to biatch about freeze peach if someone tells you not to be an AW.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't like the American flag you're free to burn it, but the rest of us don't have to care about your stupid substitute flag
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WKRC is a Sinclair Broadcasting station
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: common sense is an oxymoron: "I was just doing it to honor the people that lost their lives 19 years ago."

Then don't use a symbol that arose out of a backlash to protests against police racism years later.

Worst. Retcon. Ever.

So much for free speech I guess.


The Supreme Court has routinely ruled that minors at school sponsored events are subject to the rules of that venue.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep the fire department and EMTs out of your psychotic race war you farking nazis. Thin red line is cop-lovers appropriating respect from people who have a duty to actually save human beings. They aren't the line that keeps the black and white separate, they are the guys who gotta pick up the blood and guts after the high-speed wreck in pretty much any rural area. Cops don't get to clean up the messes but they get pretty mad if you inform relatives of a corpse you found in an apartment because they hate having to deal with stupid, hysterical, grieving people. It doesn't matter if you were explicitly asked by that relative to check on the wellness of the now-corpse, Thin Blue Line don't like 'dat.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll be invited to speak at the next Nazi/Trump rally, because that's the world we live in now.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: common sense is an oxymoron: "I was just doing it to honor the people that lost their lives 19 years ago."

Then don't use a symbol that arose out of a backlash to protests against police racism years later.

Worst. Retcon. Ever.

So much for free speech I guess.


It was a school-sanctioned event, so free speech is necessarily limited.  The school board just opened themselves to a shiat-ton of trouble by reinstating those two clowns.  The precedent has now been set; don't be surprised when kids with other views start pushing the envelope.

I can see it now: a few kids show up with a BLM banner, are told not to take it onto the field.  They take it onto the field.  School suspends them (appropriately), but now refuses to reinstate them to the football team (or band, etc.) for "reasons".  Kids sue.  Precedent had been set.  Kids appropriately win, cash in, and the city has to triple taxes to pay for the asshattery of the school board who caved in to some asshat parents.

/Asshats
 
bfh0417
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: common sense is an oxymoron: "I was just doing it to honor the people that lost their lives 19 years ago."

Then don't use a symbol that arose out of a backlash to protests against police racism years later.

Worst. Retcon. Ever.

So much for free speech I guess.


Unless it's the proper speech
 
indy_kid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: I'm sure they'll be invited to speak at the next Nazi/Trump rally, because that's the world we live in now.


Nick Sandman's lawyer takes up the case of the two kids, sues school board for $750M.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stop disrespecting the American flag!

Also:

Respect this American flag that we have vandalized!
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: common sense is an oxymoron: "I was just doing it to honor the people that lost their lives 19 years ago."

Then don't use a symbol that arose out of a backlash to protests against police racism years later.

Worst. Retcon. Ever.

So much for free speech I guess.


Guess you'd have no problem with players running out with a ACAB flag, right?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: common sense is an oxymoron: "I was just doing it to honor the people that lost their lives 19 years ago."

Then don't use a symbol that arose out of a backlash to protests against police racism years later.

Worst. Retcon. Ever.

So much for free speech I guess.


High school students don't have free speech supreme Court ruled that a long time ago
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Thin Blue Line had a great Philip Glass soundtrack.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mock26: 10. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
8. Structural Iron and Steel workers
7. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural workers
6. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers
5. Refuse and recyclable materials collectors
4. Roofers
3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers
2. Fishers and related fishing workers
1. Logging workers

Yeah, cops do not even make the top ten most dangerous jobs.


I've done 8, 7, 6 and 1 and I'm still alive at just about 53, so being a cop can't be all that bad. Can I still join the force at my age and kinda retire on a cushy job?
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They should have listened to the commands of the authorities and taken it up with a judge. You don't have the ability to countermand orders given in the moment...they should expect this to happen. You have to comply and then get redress later. Thugs.

/am I doing it rite?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Some high school football players in Ohio are finding that their support for first responders is coming at a huge cost.

Get out of high school
Become a first responder

The best thing you could do.

Glory days.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
BongHitsForJesus.jpg

/ the court at that time probably would have let them get away with sex instead of drugs, i.e. Condoms for Jesus
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, I don't get how the same people that cry "You're disrespecting the flag!" when someone kneels during the anthem turn around and deface the flag with a "thin blue line".  I personally find that far more disrespectful to the flag.  You want a symbol that says you support police, fine, but don't desecrate the US flag, then whine about others disrespecting it by kneeling quietly.
 
englaja
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mock26: 10. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
8. Structural Iron and Steel workers
7. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural workers
6. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers
5. Refuse and recyclable materials collectors
4. Roofers
3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers
2. Fishers and related fishing workers
1. Logging workers

Yeah, cops do not even make the top ten most dangerous jobs.


They didn't account for donut-related heart attacks.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mock26: 10. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
8. Structural Iron and Steel workers
7. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural workers
6. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers
5. Refuse and recyclable materials collectors
4. Roofers
3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers
2. Fishers and related fishing workers
1. Logging workers

Yeah, cops do not even make the top ten most dangerous jobs.


So I'm in the 6th most dangerous profession in the United States?

Awesome
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
just go full board.  every football player must carry a flag.

100+ flags waving on the field.  It will be a glorious day in Flaganastan.

Why we may even be so bold as to call them "defenders of the colors".

No, that is too long, Color Guard.  Just like the National Guard and the Coast Guard.  Color Guards.  That is what we will call those who proudly wave flags of no consequence at high school football games.

Footballers around the country can proudly enlist to be Color Guards on Friday nights.  They can still wear matching uniforms.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

indy_kid: AngryDragon: common sense is an oxymoron: "I was just doing it to honor the people that lost their lives 19 years ago."

Then don't use a symbol that arose out of a backlash to protests against police racism years later.

Worst. Retcon. Ever.

So much for free speech I guess.

It was a school-sanctioned event, so free speech is necessarily limited.  The school board just opened themselves to a shiat-ton of trouble by reinstating those two clowns.  The precedent has now been set; don't be surprised when kids with other views start pushing the envelope.

I can see it now: a few kids show up with a BLM banner, are told not to take it onto the field.  They take it onto the field.  School suspends them (appropriately), but now refuses to reinstate them to the football team (or band, etc.) for "reasons".  Kids sue.  Precedent had been set.  Kids appropriately win, cash in, and the city has to triple taxes to pay for the asshattery of the school board who caved in to some asshat parents.

/Asshats


Nothing wrong with the Bureau of Land Management.
 
undernova
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not too many miles from there, a Klan flag used to fly. A kid wore a Klan shirt to school. It wasn't that long ago.

Our celebrated quarterback never left the hometown and became a cop. A lot of crappy people stayed. Their kids carry the torch. The kids from this article.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Mock26: 10. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
8. Structural Iron and Steel workers
7. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural workers
6. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers
5. Refuse and recyclable materials collectors
4. Roofers
3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers
2. Fishers and related fishing workers
1. Logging workers

Yeah, cops do not even make the top ten most dangerous jobs.

I've done 8, 7, 6 and 1 and I'm still alive at just about 53, so being a cop can't be all that bad. Can I still join the force at my age and kinda retire on a cushy job?


Oh really? You were a logger? Okay, answer me this: Which end of the axe do you hold? 

:-D
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

englaja: Mock26: 10. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
8. Structural Iron and Steel workers
7. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural workers
6. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers
5. Refuse and recyclable materials collectors
4. Roofers
3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers
2. Fishers and related fishing workers
1. Logging workers

Yeah, cops do not even make the top ten most dangerous jobs.

They didn't account for donut-related heart attacks.


Do cops still eat donuts?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: common sense is an oxymoron: "I was just doing it to honor the people that lost their lives 19 years ago."

Then don't use a symbol that arose out of a backlash to protests against police racism years later.

Worst. Retcon. Ever.

So much for free speech I guess.


The government didn't  stop them.

Remember, grasshopper, the founding fathers SHOT PEOPLE THAT SAID SHIZ THEY DIDN'T LIKE.  They just wanted that to be personal on the dueling field, not orchestrated by a central authority.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Favorite line in the series was the Chief of Detectives 'splaining to Rowan Atkinson that his officers' screw-ups reflect on his (the CoD's)  reputation with his superiors...

"Your cock-up - My Arse!"

It was a different time
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: It had good performances, but I don't think I ever made it through Thin Red Line without falling asleep for at least some of it.

Terence Malick makes Kubrick look like an ADD-addled teenager when it comes to pacing.


Yeah, but did you see that one shot of that broken leaf?  With the sunlight going through it?

I mean he only had it on screen for eleven minutes, but it was so beautiful, I felt like it should have been eleven more.  I mean, it really encapsulated the duality of the entire battle of Guadalcanal.

metapsy.cosmos.mediaView Full Size


/this really is a shot of a leaf from the film, "The Thin Red Line."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Thin Blue Line had a great Philip Glass soundtrack.


Also, saved a wrongly-convicted man's life.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


If your free speech got you suspended, I don't feel sorry for you, sons.  Got 99 problems, but a pulse ain't one.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x319]


That's no good.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I remember what was painted on our tunnel headed onto the field:

You can only be crowned champion if you compete by the rules
If the coach has anything in his sack he would let them watch the rest of their senior season from the bench.They asked, were told no and did it anyway.If you really want to show how much you care about "having what you say heard" then you should be willing to suffer the consequences.
 
