(MPR News)   Sure the police might have some bad apples, but a review of 2,400 cases only found misconduct 54% of the time   (mprnews.org) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
finding that 54 percent were sent to prison because of intentional or negligent mistakes by police, prosecutors and other law enforcement officials.

Mmhmm. "Intentional mistake".

New rule: the Eight Amendment doesn't apply to government employees and we bring back scaphism for this sort of gross misconduct.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their definition of "Bad apples" sounds an awful lot like Target's produce section. It's all in the eye of the beholder.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Non-story. Overzealous data.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can you make good liquor out of bad apples? Seems like you're halfway there....???
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And they've investigated themselves in 100% of those cases.

Where's the oversight?

/ and don't say internal affairs.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
imfdb.orgView Full Size

we were of job age, so jobs we found
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
54% of the time all the time
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
54% of cases in which people were convicted and then exonerated.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So only half of the police force are terrible.

Imagine if half of teachers were found to have sexual contact with minors. Or half the medical complications in a hospital were due to grossly negligent surgeons?

We would be rioting. Oh, wait....we are.
 
wantingout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well luckily all those cops are still employed. I would hate to see them suffer real consequences for their misconduct.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's the end of the 'bad apple' idiom?

One or two bad apples....RUINS THE WHOLE FARKING BUNCH!!

Get rid of all these cops, they shouldn't be able to get jobs as prison guards or mall cops.  Make 'em pump gas in Oregon and New Jersey.  FARKERS!!!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
KCinPA [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
2400 cases over 20 years. Out of how many cases?
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So 1,200 bad cases out of 500,000,000 or so.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: So 1,200 bad cases out of 500,000,000 or so.


... That this organization has had the time and resources to investigate.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's really bad.

Even giving them the best spin possible, quality control would only allow 10% failure before throwing out the product line.
 
debug
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KCinPA: 2400 cases over 20 years. Out of how many cases?


These are just convictions that have been overturned.  That's all they looked at.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hobbess: TheVirginMarty: So 1,200 bad cases out of 500,000,000 or so.

... That this organization has had the time and resources to investigate.


Of course. I actually low balled a bit. I'm sure it's more like a few billion criminal cases in that time frame.

I believe reforms are very much needed. I also think that the actual amount of bad cop stuff is way below the amount of good stuff.

Certainly less deaths by cop than an average year in Chicago let alone all the other violent cities.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's really bad.

Even giving them the best spin possible, quality control would only allow 10% failure before throwing out the product line.


Plus every future conviction of the prosecutors/cops needs to be re-examined because they are now tainted, forever.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Depressingly unsurprising. Or unsurprisingly depressing.

Imagine how bad it was before white people actually gave a fark about wrongful convictions. Of anybody, much less black people.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Gyrfalcon: That's really bad.

Even giving them the best spin possible, quality control would only allow 10% failure before throwing out the product line.

Plus every future conviction of the prosecutors/cops needs to be re-examined because they are now tainted, forever.


There's no time constraint on this, everything any of them were a part of is suspect.
 
12349876
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When you take this and add all the cases that cops never solve at all, especially rape, and you get an organization that's pretty shiat at what they're supposed to be doing.
 
