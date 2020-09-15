 Skip to content
(KRCR TV Redding)   Cops love donuts. Home invasion suspects love donuts, too   (krcrtv.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Chico police officers ... said when the driver ... got out, narcotics paraphernalia fell from her pocket.

Sure, Jan.

Sure.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's nice when criminals do most of the leg work for our boys in blue
 
Dodo David
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


does not approve
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dude you're supposed to go divvy up the loot and change outfits first man
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love how some sick pos gets off on the display of ill gotten stolen booty
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good. For once it isn't the cops committing the home invasion.
 
