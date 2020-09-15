 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Planet of the Apes 2020: Monkeys shoot selfies and videos in man's lost phone. Those maniacs   (standard.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.theconversation.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
...while dodging bullets filled with COVID-19.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Want to see a picture of macaque?
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Maturin: Want to see a picture of macaque?


can I hold it?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh sure, one maniac monkey and nobody bats an eye. Just wait until there are 10,000 of them.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Hold the phone in landscape view, you damn dirty ape!'
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And who owns the photograph?


/i know
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Little shiats stealing phones
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FAKE, no duck lips
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
wait a minute...statue of liberty...

that was OUR planet
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You'se damn dirty apes!"
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
shirtoid.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: wait a minute...statue of liberty...

that was OUR planet


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Because....what are you going to demand a reason?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey!  That looks like a bunch of monkey business over there.
 
