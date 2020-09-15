 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Irish Central)   Ireland's schools may stop teaching "To Kill a Mockingbird" because it has too many n-words, not enough red-haired fighting drunkards   (irishcentral.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Education, Irish secondary school curriculum, Department of Education, famous books, Norma Foley, number of parents, Curriculum, Irish Junior Certificate syllabus  
•       •       •

52 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2020 at 4:46 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ireland?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Ewell was an Orangeman, anyway.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, guess what you shrinking violets. That's how people talked back then. Find a way to explain that to kids, or find a way to hide them from the Nazis again, your call.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Bob Ewell was an Orangeman, anyway.


That explains a lot
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Its fine, the Irish have like 12 other ethnic slurs for black people.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its fine, the Irish have like 12 other ethnic slurs for black people.


The Guard - I'm Irish, sure. Racism's part of my culture / Racist joke scene (part 8) HD
Youtube NrOVH-bLrq8
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Both literary classics, set in the Deep South, have appeared on the Irish Junior Certificate syllabus for years, but have now faced calls to be removed in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests ignited by the killing of George Floyd in May. A number of parents, teachers, and students have emailed Norma Foley, Ireland's Minister for Education, directly to complain about the use of the n-word when the books are read aloud.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dennis Day - Clancy Lowered The Boom
Youtube lCty2Yo0ofg

It was a different time.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The use of language is deliberate, and so it needs to be judged as to whether it is intended (in the author's usage, not in the character's usage) to be offensive. To Kill a Mockingbird is a very good story about right and wrong, and race and class in America. It's a difficult argument to take the book out of a reading curriculum.

Harper Lee's followup, Go Set a Watchman, is quite a bit different in tone, and it could absolutely be argued that its racist imagery is intended to justify racism rather than condemn it.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The use of language is deliberate, and so it needs to be judged as to whether it is intended (in the author's usage, not in the character's usage) to be offensive. To Kill a Mockingbird is a very good story about right and wrong, and race and class in America. It's a difficult argument to take the book out of a reading curriculum.

Harper Lee's followup, Go Set a Watchman, is quite a bit different in tone, and it could absolutely be argued that its racist imagery is intended to justify racism rather than condemn it.


Sometime after I graduated, my high school replaced TKMB with A Time to Kill by Grisham. I was very saddened to hear about the change.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dont tell them about Huckleberry Finn.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.