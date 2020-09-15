 Skip to content
Billionaire now penniless after giving away all his money
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So being of sound mind he spent his money before he died.

Nice
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only the dumbocarts hasn't taxed him into oblivion and therefore...

/Seriously though good on him for this.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish there were more like him.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good for him, but $2,000,000 isn't exactly penniless. He gave away over 99.9% of his wealth and still has more than about 95% of Americans.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I tell you the truth, it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God."

There are 205 million Christians in the USA, and he's the first one to get in!
 
Sophont
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Philanthropy doesn't wash out all the shiat you did to become a billionaire.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"He has nothing left... and he couldn't be happier"

This is just serfaganda.
 
eikni
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He then inherits his true fortune of $300 billion dollars.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, he has two million dollars.  So not exactly penniless.

/still, good for him
//Nothing compared to the greatness of the Trump foundation
///slashies come in threes
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like a smart guy.  He probably realized that foundations end up having a life of their own and keep going even after they have accomplished the goals.  For example, "breast cancer awareness".   Is there anyone in this country who isn't already aware of breast cancer?
 
go140point6
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Good for him, but $2,000,000 isn't exactly penniless. He gave away over 99.9% of his wealth and still has more than about 95% of Americans.


This... started to post the same, not trying to throw shade, good on him, but 2 million at 89 isn't exactly "penniless" or "broke"...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this scene from Fargo (TV show):
Fargo S01 - "A rich man who gave everything" scene HD
Youtube s9TOWIc_KLU
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dude still has 2 million dollars, he's not penniless.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: camel to go through the eye of a needle


how do you think they make camel hair coats?
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Well, he has two million dollars.  So not exactly penniless.

/still, good for him
//Nothing compared to the greatness of the Trump foundation
///slashies come in threes


In before the "Fark 1%" claiming $2M "isn't that much money depending where you live."
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

go140point6: mcmnky: Good for him, but $2,000,000 isn't exactly penniless. He gave away over 99.9% of his wealth and still has more than about 95% of Americans.

This... started to post the same, not trying to throw shade, good on him, but 2 million at 89 isn't exactly "penniless" or "broke"...


what's the point of the post then?  Good on him would have been wildly sufficient.

headguardatshawshankbiatchingabouttaxe​soninheritance.jpg
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Masta Kronix: Dude still has 2 million dollars, he's not penniless.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
go140point6
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PawisBetlog: go140point6: mcmnky: Good for him, but $2,000,000 isn't exactly penniless. He gave away over 99.9% of his wealth and still has more than about 95% of Americans.

This... started to post the same, not trying to throw shade, good on him, but 2 million at 89 isn't exactly "penniless" or "broke"...

what's the point of the post then?  Good on him would have been wildly sufficient.

headguardatshawshankbiatchingabouttaxe​soninheritance.jpg


welcometofark.gif

click bait article is click bait... happy to explain it to you... :thumbsup:
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think all foundations of that type ought to have sunset dates.  Death of the founder +20, at the latest.

Otherwise the trustees, management, lawyers, and accountants have a vested interest in keeping the thing running.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Good for him, but $2,000,000 isn't exactly penniless. He gave away over 99.9% of his wealth and still has more than about 95% of Americans.


Yeah, why did he set aside money to make sure he and his wife paid their billls and had some tucked away for emergencies?

Greedy bastard.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: PaceyWhitter: Well, he has two million dollars.  So not exactly penniless.

/still, good for him
//Nothing compared to the greatness of the Trump foundation
///slashies come in threes

In before the "Fark 1%" claiming $2M "isn't that much money depending where you live."


For someone of his age, he can live in reasonable comfort for around 4-5 years in Manhattan.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Given his history and (obviously) his friends, I would expect he could still make another billion or two if he put his mind to it. Doesn't sound like someone who thinks small.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Sounds like a smart guy.  He probably realized that foundations end up having a life of their own and keep going even after they have accomplished the goals.  For example, "breast cancer awareness".   Is there anyone in this country who isn't already aware of breast cancer?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Everyone used to be aware that vaccines are good as well.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gar1013: Z-clipped: PaceyWhitter: Well, he has two million dollars.  So not exactly penniless.

/still, good for him
//Nothing compared to the greatness of the Trump foundation
///slashies come in threes

In before the "Fark 1%" claiming $2M "isn't that much money depending where you live."

For someone of his age, he can live in reasonable comfort for around 4-5 years in Manhattan.


The way that they describe how he lives, I would expect that he will have over 2 million when he dies.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: "He has nothing left... and he couldn't be happier"

This is just serfaganda.


I'm sure that's what he's going for. After all, everyone knows poor people make up the majority of Forbes subscribers.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sophont: Philanthropy doesn't wash out all the shiat you did to become a billionaire.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chuck_F​e​eney
It looks like he just ran a bunch of overpriced airport shops, and... that's basically it. If there's some Zuckerberg-level evil in his past, Wikipedia doesn't know about it.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sophont: Philanthropy doesn't wash out all the shiat you did to become a billionaire.


Selling giant bottles of Beefeaters and Toblerone by the pound? Yeah, really evil stuff.

/I likely wouldn't even know about Toblerone if it weren't for this guy
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope some day I can be amass enough wealth to be a philanthropist just like him!

/Wait.. Did I say philanthropist? I meant philanderer.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

go140point6: mcmnky: Good for him, but $2,000,000 isn't exactly penniless. He gave away over 99.9% of his wealth and still has more than about 95% of Americans.

This... started to post the same, not trying to throw shade, good on him, but 2 million at 89 isn't exactly "penniless" or "broke"...


Pretty much correct BUT $2 million isn't outside the realm of possibility for many upper middle class folks at 65-70. It is a far cry from billions for sure, but if you saved from the time you started working, not out of the realm of possibility.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I think all foundations of that type ought to have sunset dates.  Death of the founder +20, at the latest.

Otherwise the trustees, management, lawyers, and accountants have a vested interest in keeping the thing running.


And regardless of the intent of their founders, their missions tend to drift off into whackadooland
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Canny to give it away anonymously and not become a target for innumerable greedy people.  I'll bet he's a lot happier now than he would be if he had been pestered all that time.  Now he can take the credit he deserves.
 
alienated
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "I tell you the truth, it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God."

There are 205 million Christians in the USA, and he's the first one to get in!


I no longer share in that belief system. That said, I have a good feeling The Carters allready have a place reserved.

I like this pic- it shows love

Fark user imageView Full Size

and this one also

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sophont: Philanthropy doesn't wash out all the shiat you did to become a billionaire.


Like what, specifically?
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
included video messages from Bill Gates and former California Gov. Jerry Brown. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent an official letter from the U.S. Congress thanking Feeney for his work.

... and Trump was overheard muttering, "What a loser."
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wish there were more like him.


Well, get to work.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's impossible to be a good person and a billionaire at the same time. What this guy did is commendable, he reclaimed some of his humanity.
 
Sophont
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trerro: Sophont: Philanthropy doesn't wash out all the shiat you did to become a billionaire.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chuck_Fe​eney
It looks like he just ran a bunch of overpriced airport shops, and... that's basically it. If there's some Zuckerberg-level evil in his past, Wikipedia doesn't know about it.


You don't become a billionaire running a candy shop, and you don't need to be Zuckerbot evil, just regular old capitalist greedy. No single person makes a billion by themselves. If he wanted to be a good person, he wouldn't be a billionaire. He'd have passed it along long before he got old and wanted to clean up his reputation.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jjorsett: FrancoFile: I think all foundations of that type ought to have sunset dates.  Death of the founder +20, at the latest.

Otherwise the trustees, management, lawyers, and accountants have a vested interest in keeping the thing running.

And regardless of the intent of their founders, their missions tend to drift off into whackadooland


That too.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Good for him, but $2,000,000 isn't exactly penniless. He gave away over 99.9% of his wealth and still has more than about 95% of Americans.


He had $2M in 2012. But as he and his wife live a very frugal life and have a paid off house in San Francisco, I hope he is pleased with his accomplishments. He is a great man and good on him.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sophont: Philanthropy doesn't wash out all the shiat you did to become a billionaire.


😔 that face looks like it's seen something.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

akya: I hope some day I can be amass enough wealth to be a philanthropist just like him!

/Wait.. Did I say philanthropist? I meant philanderer.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x464]


I did two chicks and it didn't cost me a million. Only 32K? If that.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Given his history and (obviously) his friends, I would expect he could still make another billion or two if he put his mind to it. Doesn't sound like someone who thinks small.


Yep
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

alienated: UltimaCS: "I tell you the truth, it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God."

There are 205 million Christians in the USA, and he's the first one to get in!

I no longer share in that belief system. That said, I have a good feeling The Carters allready have a place reserved.

I like this pic- it shows love

[Fark user image image 850x531]
and this one also

[Fark user image image 850x479]


Carter, so under valued as a POTUS. From what I've read the things people dislike About him, aren't even really his fault.
Meh. 😡
 
Sophont
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

alienated: UltimaCS: "I tell you the truth, it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God."

There are 205 million Christians in the USA, and he's the first one to get in!

I no longer share in that belief system. That said, I have a good feeling The Carters allready have a place reserved.

I like this pic- it shows love

[Fark user image 850x531]
and this one also

[Fark user image 850x479]


The Carters are what this guy hopes people see him as after his reputation-laundering. And judging by the folks gushing over his "selflessness", it's farking working.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Sophont: Philanthropy doesn't wash out all the shiat you did to become a billionaire.

Like what, specifically?


Behind every massive Fortune is a even bigger crime
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "I tell you the truth, it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God."

There are 205 million Christians in the USA, and he's the first one to get in!


In willing to bet that a majority of those 205 million arent rich or are adherents of that prosperity gospel bs.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

alienated: UltimaCS: "I tell you the truth, it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God."

There are 205 million Christians in the USA, and he's the first one to get in!

I no longer share in that belief system. That said, I have a good feeling The Carters allready have a place reserved.

I like this pic- it shows love

[Fark user image 850x531]
and this one also

[Fark user image 850x479]


I don't agree with his politics, but there has never been a more moral man in the White House. He truly is a national treasure. And I applaud his work ethic, especially at his age. He has my utmost respect.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Sounds like a smart guy.  He probably realized that foundations end up having a life of their own and keep going even after they have accomplished the goals.  For example, "breast cancer awareness".   Is there anyone in this country who isn't already aware of breast cancer?


Awareness isn't just "hey this cancer exists and is bad," it also helps answer questions such as:
-What are the current guidelines for when a woman should start getting screening mammograms? How frequently should a woman get a screening mammogram?
-What is the best way to screen for breast cancer?
-What increases my risk of breast cancer?
-Am I at increased risk if my [relative] had it?
-What additional screening/monitoring should take place if I am at high risk of breast cancer?
-When should I consider preventative mastectomy?

etc. etc.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: In willing to bet that a majority of those 205 million arent rich or are adherents of that prosperity gospel bs.


The Cadillacs in the parking lot would disagree
 
boozehat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eikni: He then inherits his true fortune of $300 billion dollars.


$300 Million dollars.

fark remakes.

None of the above!

10 million, 10 million, 10 million dollars!
 
