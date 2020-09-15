 Skip to content
(Adweek)   Red Lobster, Mountain Dew, and tequila. 2020 refuses to let up, even for a second   (adweek.com) divider line
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm drinking a mountain dew right now.

Whoever came up with this can fark right off.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably need something like Mountain Dew to kill the taste of their well tequila....
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As for the real(ould) mountain dew and tequila, here's a guy who can speak to that
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nk-​vig8GxBA" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

/Loves Shane
//He's quite young and not so destroyed-looking here
//Three cuz it's da rules
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ugh..embedding FAIL
https://youtu.be/nk-vig8GxBA
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It sounds like Red Lobster has given up all pretensions of being an upscale restaurant, and finally accepted that they're just a redneck beachfront fish shack that got lost and drifted inland.

Red Lobster and PepsiCo innovation teams are also working together to leverage iconic PepsiCo brands across the Frito-Lay and Quaker range of products to co-create tasty menu items.

Get ready for Frito-stuffed lobster tails, potato chip crumble crawdads, and the Extreme Pepsi Shrimp Challenge. Guy Fieri's restaurants are about to be challenged for the recycled hubcap throne of hillbilly cuisine.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: It sounds like Red Lobster has given up all pretensions of being an upscale restaurant, and finally accepted that they're just a redneck beachfront fish shack that got lost and drifted inland.

Red Lobster and PepsiCo innovation teams are also working together to leverage iconic PepsiCo brands across the Frito-Lay and Quaker range of products to co-create tasty menu items.

Get ready for Frito-stuffed lobster tails, potato chip crumble crawdads, and the Extreme Pepsi Shrimp Challenge. Guy Fieri's restaurants are about to be challenged for the recycled hubcap throne of hillbilly cuisine.


I hope all that happens.
'Merica.
We do food, to the extreme.
(Harold and Kumar surfing guy voice)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hopefully they make a lower calorie version.
Jerks.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess the inland equivalent would be Cheerwine Crack-
Patron XO Cafe Dark Cocoa, heavy cream, and Cheerwine.

Makes ya mighty sick. After a half dozen or so...
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hopefully they make a lower calorie version.
Jerks.


Lower calorie version? Of an alcoholic Mountain Dew drink?

The only way you get that is by just licking the picture.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mt. Dew and Seagram's 7 & 7, almost as sweet as So Co and Dr. Pepper
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A woman who's somewhat well-known in Florida Politics drinks tequila and Mountain Dew all the time.  Calls it a redneck margarita.  She offered me one once and I poured it into a planter when she went to the restroom.  Disgusting.

/She's a Democrat for all your partisan warriors out there.  So either she's an exception to an otherwise pristine political ideology or proof that liberals hate baby Jesus.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Mt. Dew and Seagram's 7 & 7, almost as sweet as So Co and Dr. Pepper


I guess it's not really 7&7 without 7up, dumbass!!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
image.jimcdn.comView Full Size


Squirt and tequila is much better and a real thing.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [image.jimcdn.com image 480x450]

Squirt and tequila is much better and a real thing.


Gratis Squirt is the name of my Red Hot Chili Peppers cover band.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: waxbeans: Hopefully they make a lower calorie version.
Jerks.

Lower calorie version? Of an alcoholic Mountain Dew drink?

The only way you get that is by just licking the picture.


Diet mountain dew exist but most places don't carry it except for taco Bell
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: A woman who's somewhat well-known in Florida Politics drinks tequila and Mountain Dew all the time.  Calls it a redneck margarita.  She offered me one once and I poured it into a planter when she went to the restroom.  Disgusting.

/She's a Democrat for all your partisan warriors out there.  So either she's an exception to an otherwise pristine political ideology or proof that liberals hate baby Jesus.


You can hate a myth?

/
Big time leftist, love Americana crazy food trends.
🐽
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [image.jimcdn.com image 480x450]

Squirt and tequila is much better and a real thing.


Jesus Christ why is that tequila 90 bucks for less than a liter
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [image.jimcdn.com image 480x450]

Squirt and tequila is much better and a real thing.


That's basically a paloma.  Add a little salt, maybe a splash of real grapefruit juice and you're good to go.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: thealgorerhythm: [image.jimcdn.com image 480x450]

Squirt and tequila is much better and a real thing.

Jesus Christ why is that tequila 90 bucks for less than a liter


I hope you're joking.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: thealgorerhythm: [image.jimcdn.com image 480x450]

Squirt and tequila is much better and a real thing.

Jesus Christ why is that tequila 90 bucks for less than a liter


Prolly 90 pesos. So about $4.25 not really
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: waxbeans: thealgorerhythm: [image.jimcdn.com image 480x450]

Squirt and tequila is much better and a real thing.

Jesus Christ why is that tequila 90 bucks for less than a liter

I hope you're joking.


It's not any of the pricey brands that I've seen before
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Horrifying enough to be a 2020 cocktail
 
