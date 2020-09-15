 Skip to content
(CNN)   Just think, some people in the Middle Ages wrote fanfic about some knights and their wizard pal questing to find a magic cup, and now here we 1,000 years later and IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Knights Templar, Knights Templar of medieval times, Crusades, The Da Vinci Code, spectacular chapels, villages of Chwarszczany, local legend, Lesser known  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The Knights Templars are always involved," wrote Italian author Umberto Eco, in his book "Foucault's Pendulum."

Uh...does someone want to tell them that Foucalt's Pendulum is satire? Brilliant, but satire, none the less.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought it was buried on Oak Island?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They did have the coolest costumes of all the religious murderers running around back then.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hobnail: "The Knights Templars are always involved," wrote Italian author Umberto Eco, in his book "Foucault's Pendulum."

Uh...does someone want to tell them that Foucalt's Pendulum is satire? Brilliant, but satire, none the less.


Don't you get it?  Eco is in on it.  He wrote the book as a strategic deception.  Study it out.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image 500x219] [View Full Size image _x_]


SHHHHH!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldRod: I thought it was buried on Oak Island?


It is.

Along with unpublished works by Shakespeare.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dan Brown is a white courtesy phone
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
costumenetwork.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You want to know how you get barbarians uprooting civilization?

No?

OK, then.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a holey grail might look like:
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Holy shiat that chapel is hideous.
How did anyone manage to build a building that ugly in the era of beautiful architecture.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
where did they get all of those perfect bricks?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: where did they get all of those perfect bricks?


Are you saying it's some sort of masonic conspiracy?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: vudukungfu: where did they get all of those perfect bricks?

Are you saying it's some sort of masonic conspiracy?


Shh. You'll just get people aggregated.
 
weapon13
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's old ruins on top of a hill in Drawno, West Pomeranian Voivodeship that the knights built (imsmc) in 1300. I used to take people on summer tours around that area and on the very scenic river, Drawa coontil Brexit messed it up and Covid19 finally killed my business)
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM

So does that joke, subby.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does not approve.
 
