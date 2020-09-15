 Skip to content
 
(Fox 11 Online)   Why's there a meter maid in the Walmart parking lot? Oh, it's not a meter maid, just a racist   (fox11online.com) divider line
85
    More: Asinine, racist notes, Woman, windshields  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Non-Sinclair link or it didn't happen.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that doesn't seem like the neighborly thing to do, now is it?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one hard 47
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A racist in a Walmart parking lot?  The Hell you say!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The note that was left closely resembles a hunting license. The note says it gives permission to "hunt and kill the (racial slur)" and to, "hunt day or night. With or without dogs." It also had a "tag" to identify Black people."

Well, she seems nice.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fox11online.comView Full Size


Master race right there, gang.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: That's one hard 47


I knew better than to look but I looked anyway.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretty good match
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  Yauch will be charged with making terrorist threats. She also faces two counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping... Yauch, appeared in court Monday, and was released on signature bond.

Look - I'm all for bail reform, and for minimizing jail populations during COVID times, but when someone has not one but three counts of bail jumping on their record, what's giving them bail going to do?  Especially a signature bond - no money involved?  Let them get a 4th count?
 
ElmoClyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's been charged with 'felony bail jumping' and 'misdemeanor bail jumping' and she's released on a signature bond. Makes sense.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a felling she's too poor to qualify as a Karen.
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fark is a signature bond?

She just signed?

didnt she already have a prior for bail jumping?

And basically threaten these people?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When all your dreams of racial violence put you in jail, that's karma, b*tch.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: "The note that was left closely resembles a hunting license. The note says it gives permission to "hunt and kill the (racial slur)" and to, "hunt day or night. With or without dogs." It also had a "tag" to identify Black people."

Well, she seems nice.


Possibly inspired by
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sick farks.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: [fox11online.com image 648x365]

Master race right there, gang.


Funny how often that's the case.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... litterin'
... and creatin' a disturbance.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if there was the classic "Irish need not park here"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yauch will be charged with making terrorist threats. She also faces two counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Well, this is an easy one. We ought not grant bail to someone who's already jumped bail twice.

Yauch, appeared in court Monday, and was released on signature bond.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radarlove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do so many racist pieces of shiat have such TERRIBLE BANGS?  Are all the good stylists out there POC?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone needs a hobby?
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two felony bail jumping charges an one misdemeanor charge.  And she is released on a signature bond.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

radarlove: Why do so many racist pieces of shiat have such TERRIBLE BANGS?  Are all the good stylists out there POC?


Some folk'll have trouble affording a perfessinal haircut,
 
wage0048 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wisconsin Statute 947.019(1)(c) makes this a Class I Felony.

Wisconsin Statute 973.01(2)(b)(9) calls for a maximum sentence of 1 year plus 6 months incarceration for a Class I felony.

I say that since she's probably more than a bit crazy, she should be given a lienient sentence: 1 year for each car she vandalized, to be served consecutively.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when is her guest spot on Tucker Carlson?
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill Whitey
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Subtonic: "The note that was left closely resembles a hunting license. The note says it gives permission to "hunt and kill the (racial slur)" and to, "hunt day or night. With or without dogs." It also had a "tag" to identify Black people."

Well, she seems nice.

Possibly inspired by
[Fark user image 401x235]

Sick farks.


Ah, yes. I actually saw this in a cube, at my old job.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: Two felony bail jumping charges an one misdemeanor charge.  And she is released on a signature bond.


She sounds like a responsible person. I'm sure she'll show up for her court date.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Walmart employee recognized Yauch from a prior retail theft at the store.

Members of the master race often have to shoplift cheap goods.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the shiat right here that dunks on the bs theory that both sides are bad. There's not one Democratic politician, ANTIFA, or BLM member that does shiat like this. My entire circle of friends has never once spent time conversing about how we should kill, maim, or otherwise hurt folks that don't agree with us politically. I might think coal country MAGAT's are total and complete idiots, but I'd never think to murder them.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Truck Fump: AugieDoggyDaddy: Two felony bail jumping charges an one misdemeanor charge.  And she is released on a signature bond.

She sounds like a responsible person. I'm sure she'll show up for her court date.


...at least we know she won't be voting.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: FTFA:  Yauch will be charged with making terrorist threats. She also faces two counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping... Yauch, appeared in court Monday, and was released on signature bond.

Look - I'm all for bail reform, and for minimizing jail populations during COVID times, but when someone has not one but three counts of bail jumping on their record, what's giving them bail going to do?  Especially a signature bond - no money involved?  Let them get a 4th count?


Well, in Wisconsin the bail-jumping bit is a thing that needs to be addressed. We've actually had people who were acquitted, or had the case flat out dropped, that were later punished for bail-jumping. Not violent offenses, but two-bit shiat. The DA's keep tacking on charge after charge for it, and it's gotten to the point (more than a few times) where the person faces more time for bail-jumping than the original offense.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: Kill Whitey


Not sure if Jimi would be down with that.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too stupid to be a flight risk?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Subtonic: "The note that was left closely resembles a hunting license. The note says it gives permission to "hunt and kill the (racial slur)" and to, "hunt day or night. With or without dogs." It also had a "tag" to identify Black people."

Well, she seems nice.

Possibly inspired by
[Fark user image 401x235]

Sick farks.


No, the sticker in question has been around for decades. I saw a photocopy of one from the 1940s.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: Kill Whitey


I expected very little from Fark's White Supremacist crew, but boy do you guys have new ways to disappoint.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: [fox11online.com image 648x365]

Master race right there, gang.


great, now I gotta burn all my Peter, Paul & Mary records
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: fiddlehead: Subtonic: "The note that was left closely resembles a hunting license. The note says it gives permission to "hunt and kill the (racial slur)" and to, "hunt day or night. With or without dogs." It also had a "tag" to identify Black people."

Well, she seems nice.

Possibly inspired by
[Fark user image 401x235]

Sick farks.

No, the sticker in question has been around for decades. I saw a photocopy of one from the 1940s.


Seriously? Yikes. Guess the liberal one was inspired by the racist one.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why's there a meter maid in the Walmart parking lot? Oh, it's not a meter maid, just a racist terrorist

FTFY
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: [fox11online.com image 648x365]

Master race right there, gang.


Beat me to it. God, what an oxygen thief
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karen has really let herself go.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooh and she just missed her chance to make the Republican National Convention as a featured ranter. Bummer.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yauch, her last name or just what people say when they see her?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn that is a harsh 47.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Subtonic: "The note that was left closely resembles a hunting license. The note says it gives permission to "hunt and kill the (racial slur)" and to, "hunt day or night. With or without dogs." It also had a "tag" to identify Black people."

Well, she seems nice.

Possibly inspired by
[Fark user image 401x235]

Sick farks.


April 7, 1776?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: FTFA:  Yauch will be charged with making terrorist threats. She also faces two counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping... Yauch, appeared in court Monday, and was released on signature bond.

Look - I'm all for bail reform, and for minimizing jail populations during COVID times, but when someone has not one but three counts of bail jumping on their record, what's giving them bail going to do?  Especially a signature bond - no money involved?  Let them get a 4th count?


Shes a prime candidate for covid doing it's thing, so they should leave her in jail.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mentioned the bit about release on signature bond yet?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ain't Rita and she sure as hell ain't lovely.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rucker10: This is the shiat right here that dunks on the bs theory that both sides are bad. There's not one Democratic politician, ANTIFA, or BLM member that does shiat like this. My entire circle of friends has never once spent time conversing about how we should kill, maim, or otherwise hurt folks that don't agree with us politically. I might think coal country MAGAT's are total and complete idiots, but I'd never think to murder them.


MAGATs aren't supposed to be alive. It'd merely be an unskewing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: That's one hard 47


Hey now...

She's at least a Mantiwoc 8.
Which is a Green Bay 6.
Which is a Milwaukee 4.
Which is a Chicago -2.8
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yauch will be charged with making terrorist threats. She also faces two counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Felons can't vote right? So one less Wisconsin trump voter?
 
