(ABC News)   Probably best not to mess with elderly Germans, they can be a cantankerous bunch   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The owner and his wife, both in their early 70s, were the only people in the jewelry store at the time of the alleged robbery.

Well, the only two Live people.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooohh The Germans (Mr. Burns)
Youtube 9cgrEA6eQ_g
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
goot
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah....ok.

Lets just keep an eye on them.
The Germans are so rational and orderly until......theyre not. You know what I mean.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many have they killed so far?   NEIN...
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am reminded of a local incident when a elderly man who was mentally ill was being evicted and he shot two police officers with a gun he stole from his landlord.

/turns out he may have been old and more than a little crazy but he was also a good shot and got both of them in the head.

So be careful around old people they are not necessarily harmless.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one who speaks german could be an evil man!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And whatever you do don't mention the war.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Yeah....ok.

Lets just keep an eye on them.
The Germans are so rational and orderly until......theyre not. You know what I mean.


Until they Invade Roman Empire?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the weirdest park was - he didn't even know they were robbers!

//"Intuition"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they form pyramid?
 
CigaretteSmokingMan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: And whatever you do don't mention the war.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Butt how get gun in socialist
How?
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Butt how get gun in socialist
How?


Europe sofisticated and enlitened, not racists and violet like USA
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Butt how get gun in socialist
How?

Europe sofisticated and enlitened, not racists and violet like USA


Yurp domestmecated and edjumacated?  And git guns? Hell Yeah!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Back in the early 90s, just after the Berlin Wall came down, I was lucky enough to visit a German friend of mine in Frankfurt.

His family had access to private hunting land and he arranged for me to join him and his friends on a wild boar hunt. I am not a hunter and was significantly hungover from the night before, so while I was honored to be invited, I was very nervous about actually taking part in the event. I reluctantly asked him if there was a way to participate without actually having to shoot something or someone or, you know, walk long distances.

My German friend took pity on me and suggested that I just head over to a nearby deer stand and take a nap, maybe take some pretty pictures from the whatever Germans call the shed-for-pussies-in-the-sky. It looked almost exactly like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I got up in the deer stand and promptly fell asleep on the floor.

About an hour later, I hear a noise outside and I look out the little door and there is a really old man, armed with a rifle, struggling to get up the ladder. He does not know that I am there. I know enough German to get my faced slapped and that's about it, so I can't really communicate with him well and I'm worried that if I surprise him he might be startled and fall or, worse, he might decide to shoot a trespasser, I don't know, but here goes...

Me: "Psst. Psssst. Meine Herr, pssst...hier, hier."

Old German Guy: [looks up and gives me a confused "who the hell are you?" look]

Me: "Ich bin, Pope und ich bin freunde mit Markus. Meine Deutsch is sehr schlect, sorry."

Old German Guy: "Ah. Amerikanisch, ja?"

Me: "Ja. Ich wandere, OK?"

I didn't know how to say, "I will leave," so I said "I wander." Who knows how he interpreted that.

Old German Guy: [A friendly smile, then a long set of unintelligible German words and gestures for me to stay put and then he leaves]

So, the hunt is over and the guys come back to pick me up and we head back to the hunting cabin. We have dinner and then it's time to head into the little hamlet to find a bar.

We walk into the bar and all of sudden I hear "BILL CLINTON!" and there's the old man at the end of the bar pointing at me and laughing. All the other bar patrons start laughing. I ask my friend what's going on, so he asks what's so funny...

Bartender: "Herr Kuntz came in after his hunt today and was complaining that he didn't get anything because 'Bill Clinton' was in his deer stand taking a nap."

So, the rest of the night, I was Bill Clinton and didn't pay for a drink.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Pope of Manwich Village:

The moral of this, as all stories, is: never don't drink to excess.
 
