(USA Today)   Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to hear the appeal of Bill Cosby's rape conviction. At issue: How many times is the prosecutor allowed to prove the defendant did the EXACT same thing that he's on trial for, before it becomes "unfair" to the defendant   (usatoday.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup, Court, Judge, Appeal, Lawyer, sides of actor Bill Cosby, Supreme Court of the United States, Sexual assault, Pennsylvania Supreme Court  
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He roofied some rubes and got rousted for his rapes.
Odds are, the pudding's been popped. Appeals are pooped. Process is past.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First bit of legal research I ever did professionally involved "other Crimes evidence" when I was interning for a prosecutor's office, and it actually was a rape case too.

The General Rule is,  you cannot bring in evidence of "other Crimes" a defendant is accused or has been convicted of because you might sway the jury to convict him simply because he/she is a "bad person" rather than because THIS Crime has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt

The main exceptions are:
1) If the defendant takes the stand in their own defense.  the "character" of any witness is alway relevant to the proceedings and therefore if they take the stand as a witness it's fair game to bring it up.

Or when it has evidentiary value to show
1) Identity
2) Absence of mistake (he claimed the vic ran into his knife but he stabbed three other people)
2) a Common modus operandi that is unique
3) the crimes are linked in a single "criminal transaction" (ie robbing a bank running out into the street and carjacking a car for your getaway vehicle, etc)
4) proof of motive, opportunity intent etc (he was in position to carjack that woman because he ran out the bank right where he was driving seconds before, he needed a getaway car because he just robbed a bank, etc)

The case I worked on was the case of  man the papers had dubbed "The Crossbow Rapist" after the weapon he used in each of the four rapes he committed.   One of the women he raped was a clinical psychologist, who after being raped began a dialogue with him, and after about half an hour gave him her number and encouraged him to call her to talk about his "issues", Which he did...twice....about a week apart from the same payphone...which he cops were staking out the second time.

The prosecutor wanted the psych to testifying in all four cases because he was SUCH a strong witness, but the defense was arguing that was "other crimes evidence"

Yeah the Use of the Crossbow put it over the "unique MO test"  and she was able to come in on all four cases to establish "identity"

Probably could have used a "single criminal transaction" test too because although the rapes occurred weeks apart, the motive for them was that the guy sold home security systems and was trying to create a panic to sell more of them and the Crossbow was used to make it clear that it was one serial rapist (and he targeted homes that used a rival brand of home security system)
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Magorn: First bit of legal research I ever did professionally involved "other Crimes evidence" when I was interning for a prosecutor's office, and it actually was a rape case too.

The General Rule is,  you cannot bring in evidence of "other Crimes" a defendant is accused or has been convicted of because you might sway the jury to convict him simply because he/she is a "bad person" rather than because THIS Crime has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt

The main exceptions are:
1) If the defendant takes the stand in their own defense.  the "character" of any witness is alway relevant to the proceedings and therefore if they take the stand as a witness it's fair game to bring it up.

Or when it has evidentiary value to show
1) Identity
2) Absence of mistake (he claimed the vic ran into his knife but he stabbed three other people)
2) a Common modus operandi that is unique
3) the crimes are linked in a single "criminal transaction" (ie robbing a bank running out into the street and carjacking a car for your getaway vehicle, etc)
4) proof of motive, opportunity intent etc (he was in position to carjack that woman because he ran out the bank right where he was driving seconds before, he needed a getaway car because he just robbed a bank, etc)

The case I worked on was the case of  man the papers had dubbed "The Crossbow Rapist" after the weapon he used in each of the four rapes he committed.   One of the women he raped was a clinical psychologist, who after being raped began a dialogue with him, and after about half an hour gave him her number and encouraged him to call her to talk about his "issues", Which he did...twice....about a week apart from the same payphone...which he cops were staking out the second time.

The prosecutor wanted the psych to testifying in all four cases because he was SUCH a strong witness, but the defense was arguing that was "other crimes evidence"

Yeah the Use of the Crossbow put it over the "unique MO test"  and she was able to come in on all fou ...


WOW!  That is both cogent discussion and relevant example? Am I still on Fark™
I'M GONNA WACK THAT SMART BUTTON!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Magorn: First bit of legal research I ever did professionally involved "other Crimes evidence" when I was interning for a prosecutor's office, and it actually was a rape case too.

The General Rule is,  you cannot bring in evidence of "other Crimes" a defendant is accused or has been convicted of because you might sway the jury to convict him simply because he/she is a "bad person" rather than because THIS Crime has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt

The main exceptions are:
1) If the defendant takes the stand in their own defense.  the "character" of any witness is alway relevant to the proceedings and therefore if they take the stand as a witness it's fair game to bring it up.

Or when it has evidentiary value to show
1) Identity
2) Absence of mistake (he claimed the vic ran into his knife but he stabbed three other people)
2) a Common modus operandi that is unique
3) the crimes are linked in a single "criminal transaction" (ie robbing a bank running out into the street and carjacking a car for your getaway vehicle, etc)
4) proof of motive, opportunity intent etc (he was in position to carjack that woman because he ran out the bank right where he was driving seconds before, he needed a getaway car because he just robbed a bank, etc)

The case I worked on was the case of  man the papers had dubbed "The Crossbow Rapist" after the weapon he used in each of the four rapes he committed.   One of the women he raped was a clinical psychologist, who after being raped began a dialogue with him, and after about half an hour gave him her number and encouraged him to call her to talk about his "issues", Which he did...twice....about a week apart from the same payphone...which he cops were staking out the second time.

The prosecutor wanted the psych to testifying in all four cases because he was SUCH a strong witness, but the defense was arguing that was "other crimes evidence"

Yeah the Use of the Crossbow put it over the "unique MO test"  and she was able to come in on all fou ...


Yeesh.

That's a lot more farked up than the guy who poisoned the Tylenol capsules so he could short-sell the stock.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Too bad the courts have nothing better to do than slightly deconvict a convict, who was convicted.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Conservatives haven't jumped on this. While Cosby is in the slammer eating keestered in pudding pops, they can't fake those ridiculous emails. The ones where Cosby speaks at an HBCU and drops a bunch of racist and bigoted comments.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
More like... how many times does a celebrity have to be convicted of their crimes before they are treated like any other prisonner?

The Just-Us rich system in action.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Magorn: the motive for them was that the guy sold home security systems and was trying to create a panic to sell more of them


😲

Chasing money makes people do some evil crap.

But, a basic Universal income, would be evil too! 🙄💀
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like he at least has a case against the legal team that allowed him to give the deposition in the earlier civil case based on a verbal promise that he 'could never be prosecuted.'

WTF kind of attorney advises their client to incriminate themselves based on a verbal promise?

He's still going to be a convicted rapist, and rightfully so because he's a farking rapist, but that legal team should face some consequences
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess every time he gets a hearing, he gets out of prison, gets to wear a suit, maybe stop somewhere for a decent meal.  While he's waiting for his time in the court, he's catching up with friends on the lawyer's cell phone or maybe having a meeting in the side room.  Top tier legal representation at it's best.

Next hearing:  Covid is making it dangerous for my client, your honor.  He should self isolate in a mansion and agrees to wear a tracking device sometimes maybe.

My client requests a hearing on prison cruelty.  None of his books are in the library and the only album is "To My brother Whom I slept With" and that's giving his prison peers the wrong idea.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magorn: First bit of legal research I ever did professionally involved "other Crimes evidence" when I was interning for a prosecutor's office, and it actually was a rape case too.

The General Rule is,  you cannot bring in evidence of "other Crimes" a defendant is accused or has been convicted of because you might sway the jury to convict him simply because he/she is a "bad person" rather than because THIS Crime has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt

The main exceptions are:
1) If the defendant takes the stand in their own defense.  the "character" of any witness is alway relevant to the proceedings and therefore if they take the stand as a witness it's fair game to bring it up.

Or when it has evidentiary value to show
1) Identity
2) Absence of mistake (he claimed the vic ran into his knife but he stabbed three other people)
2) a Common modus operandi that is unique
3) the crimes are linked in a single "criminal transaction" (ie robbing a bank running out into the street and carjacking a car for your getaway vehicle, etc)
4) proof of motive, opportunity intent etc (he was in position to carjack that woman because he ran out the bank right where he was driving seconds before, he needed a getaway car because he just robbed a bank, etc)

The case I worked on was the case of  man the papers had dubbed "The Crossbow Rapist" after the weapon he used in each of the four rapes he committed.   One of the women he raped was a clinical psychologist, who after being raped began a dialogue with him, and after about half an hour gave him her number and encouraged him to call her to talk about his "issues", Which he did...twice....about a week apart from the same payphone...which he cops were staking out the second time.

The prosecutor wanted the psych to testifying in all four cases because he was SUCH a strong witness, but the defense was arguing that was "other crimes evidence"

Yeah the Use of the Crossbow put it over the "unique MO test"  and she was able to come in on all four cases to establish "identity"

Probably could have used a "single criminal transaction" test too because although the rapes occurred weeks apart, the motive for them was that the guy sold home security systems and was trying to create a panic to sell more of them and the Crossbow was used to make it clear that it was one serial rapist (and he targeted homes that used a rival brand of home security system)


I have been told by a Very Good Lawyer that other acts evidence generally comes in, given the variety of exceptions you list.

In this case, MO seems like it would apply, with Cosby's tendency to drug women in the same fashion. I've also been told that while you can give the jury a limiting instruction that this evidence is only there to establish MO and not a tendency, that just draws more attention to the tendency.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rot in hell to rapey old fark.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Rot in hell to rapey old fark.


Why is anyone spending time and resources on this?

He did it.  Everyone in the farkin' world knows it. And, he did it over and over again.

"Because nobody is gonna' do nothin' to me, for it. Hey, Hey, Hey."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That's a lot more farked up than the guy who poisoned the Tylenol capsules so he could short-sell the stock.


neither of them got salesman of the year awards at the conference.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Magorn: the motive for them was that the guy sold home security systems and was trying to create a panic to sell more of them

😲

Chasing money makes people do some evil crap.

But, a basic Universal income, would be evil too! 🙄💀


Well, he also really likes rape.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Magorn: First bit of legal research I ever did professionally involved "other Crimes evidence" when I was interning for a prosecutor's office, and it actually was a rape case too.

The General Rule is,  you cannot bring in evidence of "other Crimes" a defendant is accused or has been convicted of because you might sway the jury to convict him simply because he/she is a "bad person" rather than because THIS Crime has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt

The main exceptions are:
1) If the defendant takes the stand in their own defense.  the "character" of any witness is alway relevant to the proceedings and therefore if they take the stand as a witness it's fair game to bring it up.

Or when it has evidentiary value to show
1) Identity
2) Absence of mistake (he claimed the vic ran into his knife but he stabbed three other people)
2) a Common modus operandi that is unique
3) the crimes are linked in a single "criminal transaction" (ie robbing a bank running out into the street and carjacking a car for your getaway vehicle, etc)
4) proof of motive, opportunity intent etc (he was in position to carjack that woman because he ran out the bank right where he was driving seconds before, he needed a getaway car because he just robbed a bank, etc)

The case I worked on was the case of  man the papers had dubbed "The Crossbow Rapist" after the weapon he used in each of the four rapes he committed.   One of the women he raped was a clinical psychologist, who after being raped began a dialogue with him, and after about half an hour gave him her number and encouraged him to call her to talk about his "issues", Which he did...twice....about a week apart from the same payphone...which he cops were staking out the second time.

The prosecutor wanted the psych to testifying in all four cases because he was SUCH a strong witness, but the defense was arguing that was "other crimes evidence"

Yeah the Use of the Crossbow put it over the "unique MO test"  and she was able to come in on all fou ...

Yeesh.

That's a lot more farked up than the guy who poisoned the Tylenol capsules so he could short-sell the stock.


I thought that was unsolved
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Magorn: First bit of legal research I ever did professionally involved "other Crimes evidence" when I was interning for a prosecutor's office, and it actually was a rape case too.


Dude, where's your clever gif or reference to a 15 year old running joke? This is Fark. We have standards!

\ Yeah, that's a +1 from me.
 
