(Mirror.co.uk)   Press: "Excuse me sir, you just murdered your wife. What are you going to do?" Man: "I'M GOING TO THE PUB"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Asinine, Death, Leslie Winnister, post-mortem examination, Judge Nigel Lickley QC, London Ambulance Service, Bill Emlyn-Jones, Suzanne Winnister, mock-Tudor house  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet that that's the most popular post-uxoricide destination

//lemme just check Yelp
 
drewogatory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's where I would go for sure. In a country with no extradition, but still.
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The article was a little fuzzy but I wouldn't be surprised if there were severe head and neck injuries.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA: "Leslie Winnister, 68, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Highdown charged with murdering the retired bank worker who had been his wife for 42 years."

1) Never dip your pen in the company ink.

2) May his virtual prisonmate be Lerrooy Jenkins!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pubs are open there?
 
