 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Having your plastic surgery in Tijuana might be part of the problem [NSFW pics]   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2020 at 3:20 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alldaychic.comView Full Size

hey baby
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Botched plastic surgery, it's not just for women anymore. . .
media2.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
images.spot.imView Full Size

Am to be making fark with fat rich man now
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [images.spot.im image 750x445]
Am to be making fark with fat rich man now


I can see good reasons for plastic surgery, but sometimes they fark up more than improve
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Merltech: SpectroBoy: [images.spot.im image 750x445]
Am to be making fark with fat rich man now

I can see good reasons for plastic surgery, but sometimes they fark up more than improve


hell of a lot of work to end up with something so tacky and fake
 
drewogatory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I used to go to TJ for the dentist when I lived in SD. I mean, it's a dentist. Anyway, I'm totally down with "medical tourism" if it's ever needed.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [images.spot.im image 750x445]
Am to be making fark with fat rich man now


From good looking to kill it with fire.  Wow.
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My mom's sister goes to Mexico every other year to get her implants, lifts, peels, tucks, and lipo maintained.  (Don't remember where but not Tijuana... I already made that joke and got "corrected.")

She's 65.

And behaves like Honey BooBoo.  If Honey BooBoo was a dominatrix.

/ya, weird fam
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.