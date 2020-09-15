 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   You said it was supposed to be a three hour tour. A three. Hour. Tour   (foxnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, Coast Guard, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescue crew, U.S. Coast Guard, Tropical Storm Sally, hurricane season, United States Coast Guard, GULF COAST  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2020 at 1:50 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how was the weather?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: But how was the weather?


well, it started getting rough
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dibs Mary Ann
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If there's a bustle in your hedgerow, don't be alarmed now.  It's just a spring clean for the May Queen.
 
baorao
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"differently advantaged" sailboat is the preferred nomenclature these days.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's headed right for ALABAMA!!!1!!!!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gilligan's Island remake?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.