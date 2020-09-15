 Skip to content
 
(News and Star (UK))   Regret to report that the second coming of our lord and saviour Jesus Christ has been delayed because [checks notes] He's been remanded in custody for skipping His train fare   (newsandstar.co.uk) divider line
SurelyShirley
Aw, Jeezy Creezy!

Fano
Should have driven instead
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
ParadoxDice
People are always finding Jesus in prison.
 
lawboy87
1.  "Christ" is a title, not a name.

2.  The name was actually Joshua/Yeshua NOT Jesus.  Jesus is a transliteration from the Greek alphabet.

3.  Jesus is only thought of having long hair and a beard, because that's the way middle-ages European painters decided to depict him in that manner.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Render unto Caeser and/or National Rail.
 
busy chillin'
Why the hell didn't he just drive his own Accord?
 
