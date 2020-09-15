 Skip to content
(Reuters)   America is stocking up for the coming civil war   (reuters.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gotta get that fear spike in sales before Christmas.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many more fear spikes until every idiot who impulse buys a gun out of panic has one?!?!

Do they just toss them out and buy a new one every panic?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Timed with the second supplemental Covid check as election fears peak - that will just make everyone run to gun shows.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully, liberal minded people are buying them up faster than right wingers are.

The 2A should have never been ceded to one side of the political aisle.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x913]


Wash up and get freaky, man. Life it too short to, not, 🐻.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The background check system is designed to be as broken and ineffective as possible.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On today's episode of "Fark Nightmare Fuel"

"More than 5% of the 5.86 million background checks conducted during those months this year were delayed past three business days, it showed. If an FBI background check takes longer than three business days, a gun dealer can sell the firearm to a buyer, under current regulations. That worries groups like Everytown because it means thousands of people prohibited by law from owning guns - such as most convicted felons - may have obtained them as the FBI background check was delayed."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>sigh< Time to burn down Georgia again already? Fine, I'll get my torch.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot gun owners always do this when it looks like a Democrat will win the election. Just a massive waste of money.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I wonder how many of these purchasers wore masks...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have one, so I guess I'm f*cked

/what else is new?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: How many more fear spikes until every idiot who impulse buys a gun out of panic has one?!?!

Do they just toss them out and buy a new one every panic?


The NRA has really gotten a bad rap these last several months in the media, I wonder how much its going to take to bribe major news sources to claim Biden is gonna take your guns like they did for Obama.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The current surge of first time buyers is largely to to the pro-crime stance by Democrats at state and local levels.  People are smart enough to know that slashing police budgets and refusing to prosecute crimes will lead to increased criminal activity, so they are taking the steps necessary to defend themselves and their property from harm.  Some people are thinking about the worst-case scenarios, sure, but most of those people already had some weapons available.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In their defense, they are a pretty good investment. Its pretty much the only thing you can still buy in this country that doesnt immediately lose most of its value the minute you walk out the door with it.

Well, except for land, but who the hell has enough money for that?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made an NFA purchase in early 2018. It took over thirteen months to clear. I am left to wonder how long average wait times are now.

/I blame the Trump shutdown for some of the delay.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Hopefully, liberal minded people are buying them up faster than right wingers are.

The 2A should have never been ceded to one side of the political aisle.


I know a few on the left that are looking to buy them. I think those on the right may have more guns simply due to the ammosexuals that amass 20 times more than the average gun owner and they would never share their 'precious' guns with anyone.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wash up and get freaky, man. Life it too short to, not, 🐻.


Preach it! I'm down with anything as long as it does not involve children or non-consensual farm animals.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat.

Those fat ass rednecks wouldnt last a week living outside. They can buy all the "tactical" crap they want but after two nights sleeping on the ground in the heat they'll be surrendering to Nancy Pelosi's Mexican gardener.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Hopefully, liberal minded people are buying them up faster than right wingers are.

The 2A should have never been ceded to one side of the political aisle.


Guns dont have to be political. I support womens rights, decriminalization of drugs, gay rights, AND the 2A... I just like guns. Politics are about dividing people. If youre a bleeding heart liberal and you like guns, at least we can go shooting together even tho I wont vote for biden
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The current surge of first time buyers is largely to to the pro-crime stance by Democrats at state and local levels.  People are smart enough to know that slashing police budgets and refusing to prosecute crimes will lead to increased criminal activity.....


Wrong. :)

ACAB. Defund the police.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

carnifex2005: Idiot gun owners always do this when it looks like a Democrat will win the election. Just a massive waste of money.


According to the states, more than half of the purchases are being done by first-time buyers. Sorry to burst your bubble.

Also, you are aware, I assume, that there are well over 100mil gun owners in the US, and only a small percentage of those gun owners are republicans, right? Like, less than 1/3rd?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The current surge of first time buyers is largely to to the pro-crime stance by Democrats at state and local levels.  People are smart enough to know that slashing police budgets and refusing to prosecute crimes will lead to increased criminal activity, so they are taking the steps necessary to defend themselves and their property from harm.  Some people are thinking about the worst-case scenarios, sure, but most of those people already had some weapons available.


🙄

Or, people are stupid.
LOL.
Owning a gun is silly.
🐛
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The current surge of first time buyers is largely to to the pro-crime stance by Democrats at state and local levels.  People are smart enough to know that slashing police budgets and refusing to prosecute crimes will lead to increased criminal activity, so they are taking the steps necessary to defend themselves and their property from harm.  Some people are thinking about the worst-case scenarios, sure, but most of those people already had some weapons available.


pro-crime lol
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x913]


Not a single one of these statements could be applied to the confident and goal-oriented individuals who frequent Fark Dot Com.  Thank you posting it.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I purchased a handgun in Oklahoma a few months ago and I was expecting to be told to come back in a few days.  The background checks cleared in thirty minutes, I was in and out of the store in under an hour with my purchase (no ammo though, store was sold out of common calibers).

Crazy stuff.  I'm surprised they don't just hand you one when you cross in from any land crossing (except for Texas for obvious reasons).
 
DaStompa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The current surge of first time buyers is largely to to the pro-crime stance by Democrats at state and local levels.


lol wat
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: I know a few on the left that are looking to buy them. I think those on the right may have more guns simply due to the ammosexuals that amass 20 times more than the average gun owner and they would never share their 'precious' guns with anyone.


reddit.com/r/liberalgunowners
reddit.com/r/socialstra
reddit.com/r/actualliberalgunowner/

people keep assuming that the people buying guns are all right-wing, and the people who own more than one are likewise. It's simply not true.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's impossible to buy a gun from anyone other than a registered firearms dealer who has to run a background check, at least we'll have a list of all the felons with guns once the background checks get caught up, right?
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Hopefully, liberal minded people are buying them up faster than right wingers are.

The 2A should have never been ceded to one side of the political aisle.


Guess I'll tell the spouse that I'm heading to the PX next month and buying myself an AR-15 and a shotgun for my birthday.  I should start buying the ammunition for them this week.  I'm already stocked up on 9mm defender rounds.

/Come and get it, MAGAts!
//Bitter that it has come to this.
//Why can't that f*cker in the Oval Office just stroke out so we can avoid any violence?
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this seems to be a reoccurring scenario, get a new schtick, America, and GFY while you're at it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Timed with the second supplemental Covid check as election fears peak - that will just make everyone run to gun shows.


Shiat. Kinda regret cashing out after Sandy Hook, doubled my money back then probably could have tripled it now. Yes, it did feel kinda bad doing it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: State_College_Arsonist: The current surge of first time buyers is largely to to the pro-crime stance by Democrats at state and local levels.  People are smart enough to know that slashing police budgets and refusing to prosecute crimes will lead to increased criminal activity, so they are taking the steps necessary to defend themselves and their property from harm.  Some people are thinking about the worst-case scenarios, sure, but most of those people already had some weapons available.

🙄

Or, people are stupid.
LOL.
Owning a gun is silly.
🐛


So's smarting your own posts, but hey, you do you.

Also, there's nothing silly whatsoever about self defense, especially in an age when calling the cops for help is more likely to get you shot than helped.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.Random Anonymous Blackmail:  I wonder how much its going to take to bribe major news sources to claim Biden is gonna take your guns like they did for Obama.

So, he was lying about making Beto Damn Right Were Gonna Take Em O'Rourke his Gun Czar? Farking guy told a lot of lies to get that nomination. I'm sure he didn't mean any of it
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: waxbeans: Wash up and get freaky, man. Life it too short to, not, 🐻.

Preach it! I'm down with anything as long as it does not involve children or non-consensual farm animals.


What have you done with consensual farm animals?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it is because of the pending Biden victory that people are panic buying weapons. Simple one line answer like all of life's problems. Like the Constitution: Freedom of speech and then uh, I dunno. Anything bad happens, Trump. Anything good happens, not Trump. Is simple.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad has started to struggle with dementia, but he's still kept his sense of humor. He recently moved from Montana to Minnesota to he closer to me and my sister.

The last time I was over to his place, he told me that it was finally OK to take his guns.

"I know you don't own guns yourself, son, but you can have mine to help protect your family," he said.

"Protect them from what, dad? I live in the quietest, safest, suburb in Minnesota," I replied.

"Well, you never know when you might run into an angry cougar," he said.

"Dad, this isn't Montana, we don't have mountain lions here." I explained.

"I meant the hot Edina divorcees."
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: this seems to be a reoccurring scenario, get a new schtick, America, and GFY while you're at it.


Hey, if Trump doesn't leave office and the cops keep killing the people they're supposed to be helping, we'll need 'em.

And GFY too, buddy.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year is shaping up to be ... just ...

fark.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: State_College_Arsonist: The current surge of first time buyers is largely to to the pro-crime stance by Democrats at state and local levels.  People are smart enough to know that slashing police budgets and refusing to prosecute crimes will lead to increased criminal activity, so they are taking the steps necessary to defend themselves and their property from harm.  Some people are thinking about the worst-case scenarios, sure, but most of those people already had some weapons available.

🙄

Or, people are stupid.
LOL.
Owning a gun is silly.
🐛


As much as I agree with your posts I don't agree here. Owning a gun or guns isn't silly. I own a shotgun to deal with poisonous snakes and other dangers when I used to live in a more rural area. I know plenty of hunters.

The belief that owning a gun will make you safe by default from humans is stupid. It is just a tool that can harm you as much as help you and best be trained with it. Even then could harm young and curious family members by having one.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was strange when Governor Baker allowed gun and alcohol sales while closing down weed shops in Massachusetts during the lockdown period.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Bullshiat.

Those fat ass rednecks wouldnt last a week living outside. They can buy all the "tactical" crap they want but after two nights sleeping on the ground in the heat they'll be surrendering to Nancy Pelosi's Mexican gardener.


They'll use their guns to steal it from you, claiming to be in the right the entire time.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jclark666: Since it's impossible to buy a gun from anyone other than a registered firearms dealer who has to run a background check, at least we'll have a list of all the felons with guns once the background checks get caught up, right?


The background checks are instant and they won't sell you a gun. Now, with a private sale you don't have to worry about all that nonsense. So... yeah.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: Dahnkster: waxbeans: Wash up and get freaky, man. Life it too short to, not, 🐻.

Preach it! I'm down with anything as long as it does not involve children or non-consensual farm animals.

What have you done with consensual farm animals?


He branded the ones that kick.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought 8 pounds of popcorn kernels a few weeks ago, so I should be set.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: waxbeans: State_College_Arsonist: The current surge of first time buyers is largely to to the pro-crime stance by Democrats at state and local levels.  People are smart enough to know that slashing police budgets and refusing to prosecute crimes will lead to increased criminal activity, so they are taking the steps necessary to defend themselves and their property from harm.  Some people are thinking about the worst-case scenarios, sure, but most of those people already had some weapons available.

🙄

Or, people are stupid.
LOL.
Owning a gun is silly.
🐛

So's smarting your own posts, but hey, you do you.

Also, there's nothing silly whatsoever about self defense, especially in an age when calling the cops for help is more likely to get you shot than helped.


As much as liberals are concerned about right wingers running amok and unchecked, it's bewildering why they want to let them have the monopoly on firearms. The 2A isn't getting repealed any time soon and it would be dumb to disavow a means of protecting simply because you find it distasteful.

/not a gun nut by any means, and I don't vote based on who claims to like guns
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: waxbeans: State_College_Arsonist: The current surge of first time buyers is largely to to the pro-crime stance by Democrats at state and local levels.  People are smart enough to know that slashing police budgets and refusing to prosecute crimes will lead to increased criminal activity, so they are taking the steps necessary to defend themselves and their property from harm.  Some people are thinking about the worst-case scenarios, sure, but most of those people already had some weapons available.

🙄

Or, people are stupid.
LOL.
Owning a gun is silly.
🐛

As much as I agree with your posts I don't agree here. Owning a gun or guns isn't silly. I own a shotgun to deal with poisonous snakes and other dangers when I used to live in a more rural area. I know plenty of hunters.

The belief that owning a gun will make you safe by default from humans is stupid. It is just a tool that can harm you as much as help you and best be trained with it. Even then could harm young and curious family members by having one.


You agree with waxbeans hahahahahahaha that guy is a farknut
 
