Louisville, Kentucky settles wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of Breonna Taylor
    More: News, Jury, Constable, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Legal professions, Louisville, Kentucky, Law enforcement agency, grand jury  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess there is no need to hold the swine accountable then?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money does not equal justice.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There Must Be More To The Story!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they arrest her murderers?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Settlement money should come directly from the police departments budget.

And the police involved need to be prosecuted.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: So I guess there is no need to hold the swine accountable then?


No, they fired that one cop because he blindly and wantonly fired 10 rounds into an apartment.

See? Justice.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Man we have no idea to fix this problem that's been going on for centuries in this system. Here, have some money, we are good now right?"
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: SpectroBoy: So I guess there is no need to hold the swine accountable then?

No, they fired that one cop because he blindly and wantonly fired 10 rounds into an apartment.

See? Justice.


I'd put up even money he's already got a job lined up in some podunk town.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure her family will not suffer any negative consequences at all ever for making the PD look bad.

/They should move
//Now
/Go
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mayor will tell the police chief: "Don't embarrass us like that again." The chief will tell the deputy chief: "See if you can rein in your officers." The deputy chief will tell the officers involved: "That was a terrible waste of bullets and if you do it again we may have to put a letter of admonishment in your file, which you will be able to appeal under the usual procedure."
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know we are supposed to internet raging at the cops, but TFA does say the prosecutor is still working the investigation and grand jury. There may be some charges coming down the pike for these cops before it is all over.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Memo to the swine that killed her:  There's no SOL for murder.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing will be learned from this and the next time it happens and there are more protests and riots they will act surprised by it.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Money does not equal justice.


You don't understand.  It's a lot of money.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so nice that they paid off the family with a few million dollars for her pointless death, but...

No knock raid in the middle of the night
No body cameras
No charges

Is the asshole AG who spoke at the RNC convention ever going to do anything? Does it take six months to figure our what happened?
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I know we are supposed to internet raging at the cops, but TFA does say the prosecutor is still working the investigation and grand jury. There may be some charges coming down the pike for these cops before it is all over.


You may want to look up said prosecutor. He's a "Rising Republican Star" (IOW, a Trumphumper). He'll do his level best to sweep it all under the rug, call it "an unavoidable tragedy", and then run for Governor.
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All police should be required to pay a percentage of their pay in to a wrongful death monetary fund. Why should taxpayers have to subsidize the compensation to survivors?  Cops may not be trigger happy when they are responsible for their actions.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Money does not equal justice.


You want justice? How much justice can you afford?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: NewportBarGuy: Money does not equal justice.

You don't understand.  It's a lot of money.


Losing lots of money should be one of the ways it is handled. Unfortunately it is almost always paid out by insurance or bond, paid for by citizen taxes.

It needs to come out of police retirement funds or future pay raises. While also paid for by tax payers, it could be set up to take money away from the entire department. The only way to get this shiat to stop is to make it so the cops will police each other. That's it, full stop. No amount of rules, oversight, disarming cops, citizen boards, etc will work to break the blue wall. You have to make it hurt the other cops on the team when one of them fark up so they will step in to stop it before it all goes sideways. Shiaty dumb cops that are costing the rest of them money will be forced out by their fellow officers fast.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

6655321: Why should taxpayers have to subsidize the compensation to survivors?


If taxpayers want to stop subsidizing the funding for victims of police violence they can start voting for better government leadership. For decades this country has creamed its pants every time a "tough on crime" candidate promised law and order and this is what we get for it.

To stop this, Americans are going to have to vote for people who make them not-quite-comfortable and maybe even challenge their views on some issues.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dracos31: Someone Else's Alt: I know we are supposed to internet raging at the cops, but TFA does say the prosecutor is still working the investigation and grand jury. There may be some charges coming down the pike for these cops before it is all over.

You may want to look up said prosecutor. He's a "Rising Republican Star" (IOW, a Trumphumper). He'll do his level best to sweep it all under the rug, call it "an unavoidable tragedy", and then run for Governor.


Well can we wait until he does that before we burn down city hall?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Money does not equal justice.


In America money is justice.

It helps if you think of the US as a casino where a few big shots continue to rake it on with rigged games and the majority of rubes throw their lives away chasing a payday theyll never be allowed to have.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Watch for the standard phrase "admits no wrongdoing" in the settlement.

Going forward will be fewer dumb raids, which don't raise nearly as much revenue as a nice juicy taxation-by-citation program.
 
way south
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There Must Be More To The Story!


I'm guessing its not stuff people want to hear.
The options are to press forward with trials (Taylor's family tries to press charges against the cops, the cops attempting to press charges against the boyfriend despite the fact he was legally armed) and of course that means getting into a whole bunch of gray areas on self defense and no-knock warrants.  The trial would probably drag out for quite some time, airing alot of dirty laundry about the Ex-Boyfriend and allegations against Taylor alongside details of how the raid came to be. Things could get ugly, starting up new riots if the trial doesn't go the way people like.
...Or you pay up and settle, giving both the family and the state an out. No further charges and there's nothing to complain then, so no media circus to entertain the public.

/They're paying, and the family is accepting, so that all the things that could be said don't get said.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Settlement money should come directly from the police departments budget.



If they did that, they would just increase the departments budget.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: NewportBarGuy: Money does not equal justice.

In America money is justice.

It helps if you think of the US as a casino where a few big shots continue to rake it on with rigged games and the majority of rubes throw their lives away chasing a payday theyll never be allowed to have.


And people wonder why I don't give a f*cking sh*t about some stupid piece of cloth.

America is an idea that any of us can make it here if we work hard and do the right thing. That idea is dead and buried quite some time ago. I'm not sure what we have to be proud of these days.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Settlement money should come directly from the police departments budget.

And the police involved need to be prosecuted.


Police should have to carry individual insurance just like doctors. Can't get insurance? Can't be a cop.

No-knock warrants need to be made illegal. I fully understand why they were invented, but they're used far too often and the injury to society is greater than a few criminals being able to flush some drug evidence.

And these particular cops need to be in prison doing 5 to life.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good.  Now let's get the criminal phase going. It's running juuust a bit behind schedule.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No one has been charged with murder.
Off to the uniform shop.
Get some cop outfits, and you too can kick in a door and execute someone.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Money does not equal justice.


This. Money is fine, but prosecute her murderers.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The officers were not wearing body cameras, police said.


Police officers were; "executing a late-night, "no-knock" warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13".

What justification is there for executing such an order and NOT wearing body cameras?

Oops? We forgot?


F*ckin hell.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark the pig cops.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn.  I need to get murdered by cops, but nooo, I'm a White man.  F'ing Black people get all the luck.
 
wage0048 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rev.K: The officers were not wearing body cameras, police said.


Police officers were; "executing a late-night, "no-knock" warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13".

What justification is there for executing such an order and NOT wearing body cameras?

Oops? We forgot?


F*ckin hell.


That right there should automatically result in the officers involved being given a bullet to the back of their skulls.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: 6655321: Why should taxpayers have to subsidize the compensation to survivors?

If taxpayers want to stop subsidizing the funding for victims of police violence they can start voting for better government leadership. For decades this country has creamed its pants every time a "tough on crime" candidate promised law and order and this is what we get for it.


I don't know.  Chicago mayors aren't exactly tough on crime and Chicago pays out A LOT in police misconduct settlements.  Want less police misconduct?  Stop passing laws that are nothing more than revenue generators which give cops more reasons to interact with the public.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
City of Louisville hands over money from its citizens to pay for a murder carried out by one of its employees.

Make law enforcement officers carry liability insurance.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: America is an idea that any of us can make it here if we work hard and do the right thing.


Yeah, maybe before the middle class was extinguished by the republicans. We are headed for a society with two classes: The mega rich and their slaves.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rev.K: The officers were not wearing body cameras, police said.


Police officers were; "executing a late-night, "no-knock" warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13".

What justification is there for executing such an order and NOT wearing body cameras?

Oops? We forgot?


F*ckin hell.


Some Training Day shiat was going on.

"hot tip, I heard they got a kilo and ten thousand in cash in there.  We'll be stars when we recover that 5 ounces and two thousand in cash.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: So I guess there is no need to hold the swine accountable then?

A source told CNN on Tuesday the agreement was a multimillion dollar settlement. Taylor family attorney Sam Aguilar also confirmed to CNN there is a settlement in the case."The city's response in this case has been delayed and it's been frustrating, but the fact that they've been willing to sit down and talk significant reform was a step in the right direction and hopefully a turning point," he said.It sounds like part of the settlement includes reform.  The settlement details are being announced later today.
 
1derful
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

spacechecker: I'm sure her family will not suffer any negative consequences at all ever for making the PD look bad.

/They should move
//Now
/Go


Don't worry. It will probably be because of the color of their skin instead.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Settlement money should come directly from the police departments budget.

And the police involved need to be prosecuted.


The union, and the cops who committed the murder, should be personally liable as well.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rightClick: City of Louisville hands over money from its citizens to pay for a murder carried out by one of its employees.

Make law enforcement officers carry liability insurance.


Liability doesn't cover intentional tort. (That legal concept is older than the constitution) If it's a murder, no coverage. If it's accidental, no charges. It's not a bad idea, but it doesn't do what people think it will.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: SpectroBoy: So I guess there is no need to hold the swine accountable then?

No, they fired that one cop because he blindly and wantonly fired 10 rounds into an apartment.

See? Justice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Settlement money should come directly from the police departments budget.

And the police involved need to be prosecuted.

The union, and the cops who committed the murder, should be personally liable as well.


Combination of RICO and felony murder rule could work here.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: NewportBarGuy: America is an idea that any of us can make it here if we work hard and do the right thing.

Yeah, maybe before the middle class was extinguished by the republicans. We are headed for a society with two classes: The mega rich and their slaves.


And yet, how many people risk their lives trying to get here?  This is still a country where someone shows up with nothing and can make themselves a better life.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Arrest
The farking
Murderers
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rightClick: City of Louisville hands over money from its citizens to pay for a murder carried out by one of its employees.

Make law enforcement officers carry liability insurance.


Make the whole union self insure. They hang cowboy shiat cops out to dry, the rates stay nice and low. They pull that "thin blue line" horse shiat? They can enjoy bankruptcy, losing everything they have, including their jobs... permanently. They wouldn't be able to get jobs as mall cops at that point. Enjoy being one of the poors you used to abuse.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

6655321: All police should be required to pay a percentage of their pay in to a wrongful death monetary fund. Why should taxpayers have to subsidize the compensation to survivors?  Cops may not be trigger happy when they are responsible for their actions.


Because Police are acting as agents of the State. That doesn't prevent cops being held accountable.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dracos31: Dr Dreidel: SpectroBoy: So I guess there is no need to hold the swine accountable then?

No, they fired that one cop because he blindly and wantonly fired 10 rounds into an apartment.

See? Justice.

I'd put up even money he's already got a job lined up in some podunk town.


Oh dear, don't let waxbeans find out you're against someone getting a job after they created a controversy.
 
dracos31
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: dracos31: Dr Dreidel: SpectroBoy: So I guess there is no need to hold the swine accountable then?

No, they fired that one cop because he blindly and wantonly fired 10 rounds into an apartment.

See? Justice.

I'd put up even money he's already got a job lined up in some podunk town.

Oh dear, don't let waxbeans find out you're against someone getting a job after they created a controversy.


I have no problem with him getting a job.
Roadkill scraping can be a lucrative field.
 
