(MLive.com)   Most storied shipwreck in the history of Lake Michigan discovered, 110 years after its sinking
28
    Great Lakes, Michigan, Lake Michigan, Pere Marquette, big railroad car ferry  
28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope we get to hear about it in a Gordon Lightfoot song
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's quite a story
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They found the Erma Fitzgerald?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sea it is said never gives up her dead
But on Lake Michigan please be wary
The waves it can get will get all the cars wet
Thus the tale of 18 Carferry
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is it the Ella Fits Gerald?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A car carrier from 1910 confused the hell out of me until I realized it was railroad cars.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Didnt it ram the SS Cat Stevens?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's the most desirable wreck by no one has heard of it.  Gordon Lightfoot says "WTF?"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Teh boat committed sideways 'cause it was going to Milwaukee.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: They found the Erma Fitzgerald?


No, they found the Erma Gehrd.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: They found the Erma Fitzgerald?


I halfway approve of this comment.

/came for Gordon Lightfoot references
//not disappointed
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: tonguedepressor: They found the Erma Fitzgerald?

No, they found the Erma Gehrd.


DAMMIT!
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Naming a song, "The Wreck of the Pere Marquette 18" just doesn't have the same ring to it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks for the ear worm, Subby.

And here I thought we were friends.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean - can you even see the bottom of the Great Lakes or is it all shipwrecks down there?
 
lendrak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Griffin says what...
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The crew managed to heave four fully loaded freight cars over the stern, to no avail. By 5 a.m., the captain ordered a distress call. Due to the limited technology on board, there was no way for crew aboard the car ferry to know whether their plea had even been heard. The Morse code machine could only transmit messages, not receive them.

I'm calling bullshiat on that.

First, it's called a "transmitter", and you wouldn't install a transmitter on a ship without a matching receiver, even if for the simple reason of not causing interference to others.

Her sister ship, Pere Marquette 17, had both a transmitter and receiver, because they received the CQD (CQ Danger, the code used before SOS) and came to the aid of their sister ship.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They found the Enola Gay?!? Schaaaweeet!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: They found the Enola Gay?!? Schaaaweeet!


Dude, can't call it that anymore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The wireless operator tapped the same frantic message for hours...

This thing went down slower than the Andrea Doria.It eased into the water like an old man into a nice warm bath.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If it's such a big deal, why wasn't it found for 110 years? The lake just isn't that damn big.

*reads TFA*

Ah okay, no one was looking for it (in any meaningful way) until now.

From TFA:

Finding the wreck on day one of the search was a triumph of archival research. With the help of the Ancestry Sisters genealogical research team in Chicago, Eliason obtained an account from first responders with the U.S. Life Saving Service, a precursor of the Coast Guard, which pointed their search toward a different location than most eyewitness accounts.


Research team: "So where is it?"

Archive folks: "It's at this location."

Research team: "OMG WE FOUND IT!!"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I never knew there was a ferry for lost cars.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They found the F. Scott Fitzgerald?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Robert Mackenzie?
 
crzybtch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I want to see this episode on the Antiques Road Show...do we know what is in the train cars??
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: The crew managed to heave four fully loaded freight cars over the stern, to no avail. By 5 a.m., the captain ordered a distress call. Due to the limited technology on board, there was no way for crew aboard the car ferry to know whether their plea had even been heard. The Morse code machine could only transmit messages, not receive them.

I'm calling bullshiat on that.

First, it's called a "transmitter", and you wouldn't install a transmitter on a ship without a matching receiver, even if for the simple reason of not causing interference to others.

Her sister ship, Pere Marquette 17, had both a transmitter and receiver, because they received the CQD (CQ Danger, the code used before SOS) and came to the aid of their sister ship.


but wouldn't you install one?  can't you see people of the day going "this ship doesn't need a receiver, it can't do anything anyway" or some such nonsense?

titanic, unsinkable
apollo capsule, just bolt the door shut they don't need to open it
etc
etc
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: Is it the Ella Fits Gerald?


Fellas it's too rough to feed ya, WeeeeeeeeEEEEE bopbudibodoy skibiibibibibbdoeeeeee
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cretinbob: That's quite a story


Article was lacking any real historical information.

This might help a bit
 
