(MLive.com)   Hand sanitizer labeled "edible alcohol" recalled. 40% of Americans go back to drinking bleach   (mlive.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meredith?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....I mean technically it's true. It's edible, and it's alcohol.

Obviously you shouldn't consume hand sanitizer because its alcohol is not the same alcohol you'd find in beer or wine or rum. But consuming that alcohol is within the realm of physical possibility.

Alcohol.

/Penis
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now what am I going to do about lunch?

/What pairs well with Cisco and a half-eaten jelly doughnut?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wouldn't be surprised if it had significant quantities of isopropanol.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why recall it? Let the morons drink it and die, it helps the gene pool.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MD 20/20?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naw, gotta class it up a bit. Banker's Club Gin.
 
dognose4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some hand sanitizer (especially during pandemic) has regular ethanol, the same stuff in the alcohol we drink.    They add other stuff like hyrdogen peroxide though.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question is WHY did they add that label in the first place?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enable
Config T
Int JD1/0/1
duplex full
do wr
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, if yours contains *that*, you'll probably be wanting a couple of viagra come sexytimes. Just sayin! ;p
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I don't get it. Does isopropanol have something to do with ED?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Any molecule with a hydroxyl OH group is technically an alcohol if you're brave enough. Big fan of tert-butanol myself.
Fark user imageView Full Size
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Found a label in one of the recall notices.  It's Ethyl Alcohol 70%.  That's the normal drinky kind, but who knows what else might be in there (aloe gel obviously).

In particular, if something is labelled "For External Use Only" it absolutely is not safe to ingest.  If it ain't food grade it's allowed to contain all sorts of nasties that don't even need to be on the label.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
YOU!

Also:
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Addicts drink it too, and they're not all morons.  They just can't help themselves.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

alcoholics will drink anything if they feel they have to.

It still doesn't mean they should receive inadequate medical treatment, and if their clothes have shiat all over them so they can't wear them out the door, be given only scrubs to wear without even the slippy socks for someone's feet but to have them left bare.

That's a whole nother level of being "GOMER"ed". jess sayin. It happens.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Is that what kids mean when they are saying "get ternt?"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Perhaps they should just send out stickers to place over the edible alcohol printing.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

and if someone has "wet brain" from many years of drinking on top of that....yeah. The cognitive function just won't be there.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

You misspelled Crisco.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eh, for the record do not drink tert-butanol but I doubt hardly anyone has access to it anyways.
 
Cheron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It's a cocktail... no it's a tooth whitener... it's both
 
alex10294
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

alcoholics will drink anything if they feel they have to.

It still doesn't mean they should receive inadequate medical treatment, and if their clothes have shiat all over them so they can't wear them out the door, be given only scrubs to wear without even the slippy socks for someone's feet but to have them left bare.

That's a whole nother level of being "GOMER"ed". jess sayin. It happens.


Yup.  Things can be bad. Hospitals are in a difficult spot. They can't become clothing and shoe suppliers, or there would be even more homeless in the ED every day with "I'm too drunk, I need a bed, and by the way, I need new clothes". The no socks thing, I've never seen.
What I have seen a lot, is people pushed out the door because they refused a free ride to the shelter, where they have all that stuff.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

My favorite Cisco quote applies to both the shiatty wine and the shiatty networking company:
Tales of Cisco-induced semi-psychotic fits are common.  Often, people on a Cisco binge end up curled into a fetal ball, shuddering and muttering paranoid rants.  Nudity and violence may well be involved too.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Ingesting hand sanitizer, which is intended for topical use, may result in alcohol toxicity," a risk statement from the company reads. "Symptoms of alcohol toxicity may range from lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness to coma, which can be fatal."

So... Getting drunk.
 
