 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   A gallery of very revealing mug shots   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
32
    More: Amusing, Florida Girl, Photography, Photograph, Image, Inkjet printer, Florida Boy, Black-and-white films, Mug shot sessions  
•       •       •

1948 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2020 at 11:35 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do miss the Mugshot roundups they did back in the day.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen a pile of white trash that bad since I drove through Hartford, Connecticut.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size

Is his last name White?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


THE Florida Man
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I haven't seen a pile of white trash that bad since I drove through Hartford, Connecticut.


You haven't been through central Pennsylvania, have you?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow. Every tattoo I've ever seen is an argument against tattoos.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Wow. Every tattoo I've ever seen is an argument against tattoos.


Yup.  It is never an improvement.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was reading a BOLO announcement that listed the suspects tattoos.    Among dozens listed was "Your Name" appears on right buttock.   I had no clue why until someone told me it's an old bar game where you "I'll bet you a drink I have your name tattooed on my ass."
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've got Edge, Chrome, Firefox, and Firefox beta on my Android phone, none of them could show the photo gallery, good going smoking gun...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I do miss the Mugshot roundups they did back in the day.


Was about to post the same. Those were great.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [thesmokinggun.com image 471x636]

THE Florida Man


He looks like Stuart Ashens if Stuart Ashens was addicted to meth.

robodog: I've got Edge, Chrome, Firefox, and Firefox beta on my Android phone, none of them could show the photo gallery, good going smoking gun...


http://www.thesmokinggun.com/file/int​i​mate-mugs

Does the direct link work?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tiny Tim's Delicatessen and Bar, Open 24 hours?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Please dont ever attempt to make me look at that piece of shiat website again.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

robodog: I've got Edge, Chrome, Firefox, and Firefox beta on my Android phone, none of them could show the photo gallery, good going smoking gun...


Are you sure you're not trying to navigate the internet with an electric shaver or something?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Deslide action

For your pleasure.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


Okay Harry, you can choose B or A.  What is it going to be?

Crowd screaming suggestions

Uh, A...  No!  B...

Harry before you decide.  You can A or B or what's behind the curtain Carroll Merril is standing  in front of

Crowd yells more suggestions

Oh boy....  I gotta go with the curtain.  Curtain C!

Harry.  You chose Curtain C instead A or B.  But if you walk away right now, I'll give you $500.00.  But I'm gonna tell you Harry.  Either A or B has been described as "Bonerific"  Still taking the curtain?

Aw geez.  (Crowd yelling suggestions)  Let's go with....    C.  Curtain C!

Harry, you turned down A and you turned down B.  You even turned down $500 cash.  Carroll, what's behind Curtain C

Hey!  Freakstorm!  You trying to peek at my girlfriends' bewbs!  I gonna punch you out!

Ha Ha!  You got zonked, Harry.  Curtain C was Drunken Boyfriend and B was the Bonerific one.  Alright.  I have $25 for anyone in the audience who has a personal massaging device.  $50 if it's chrome....
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Deslide action

For your pleasure.


Thank you kind sir or madam.


I chase paper?  What's that all about?
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I do miss the Mugshot roundups they did back in the day.


Have number six bathed and brought to my room.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JimmySlicings: I chase paper?  What's that all about?


Basically he worships money and would do anything for money.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [thesmokinggun.com image 471x636]
Is his last name White?


Imagine what that tat will look like in a few years, attached to a severely distended beer belly.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: Please dont ever attempt to make me look at that piece of shiat website again.


The way to block the link is to press Alt-F4 if you're using Windows. On a Mac, you press ⌘Q.

You need to do that every time Fark loads, or else you can't activate the block.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size

Pull the lever again.  Maybe you'll get three diamonds

/I know, looks like a chick
//but surprises happen
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [thesmokinggun.com image 472x635]

Okay Harry, you can choose B or A.  What is it going to be?

Crowd screaming suggestions

Uh, A...  No!  B...

Harry before you decide.  You can A or B or what's behind the curtain Carroll Merril is standing  in front of

Crowd yells more suggestions

Oh boy....  I gotta go with the curtain.  Curtain C!

Harry.  You chose Curtain C instead A or B.  But if you walk away right now, I'll give you $500.00.  But I'm gonna tell you Harry.  Either A or B has been described as "Bonerific"  Still taking the curtain?

Aw geez.  (Crowd yelling suggestions)  Let's go with....    C.  Curtain C!

Harry, you turned down A and you turned down B.  You even turned down $500 cash.  Carroll, what's behind Curtain C

Hey!  Freakstorm!  You trying to peek at my girlfriends' bewbs!  I gonna punch you out!

Ha Ha!  You got zonked, Harry.  Curtain C was Drunken Boyfriend and B was the Bonerific one.  Alright.  I have $25 for anyone in the audience who has a personal massaging device.  $50 if it's chrome....


The boyfriend:

ateamresource.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somehow the stench of BO wafted out of my computer's cooling fan while looking at the link.
It was very unpleasant.
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Somehow the stench of BO wafted out of my computer's cooling fan while looking at the link.
It was very unpleasant.


Yah.  There was a whole lotta stank in that slideshow.

/meth funk
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*hork*
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I used to not think of ink as an improvement.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is #7 a bad tattoo, or a bad coverup of a bad tattoo?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trash gonna trash.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm glad she inked her baby's footprint on her belly so we can know for sure she had kids.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: Is #7 a bad tattoo, or a bad coverup of a bad tattoo?


Yes.
 
Slives [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Wow. Every tattoo I've ever seen is an argument against tattoos.


I can admire a good tattoo as a piece of artwork, but almost never are they an improvement on original canvas. About the only ones I have seen are the few where somebody has worked a tattoo onto a bad scar.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.