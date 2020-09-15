 Skip to content
 
(Cleveland 19)   "Dear Millennials: This business was here for almost 100 years - and then you all came along as an unrelated but convenient scapegoat"   (cleveland19.com) divider line
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would Gen Z care about old fashioned hot dogs and people over 30?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need more details about how the Millennials killed his business. Do Millennials just not eat hot dogs, and only Millennials live in the area now so nobody was coming in the store to eat hot dogs? Do Millennials hate and distrust hot dogs, or look at hot dogs as an issue of social justice, and so they were organizing protests against his selling hot dogs that hurt business? Or maybe one Millennial left a bad review on www.millennialhotdogreviews.com and that got picked up by other Millennials and posted on other high-traffic hot dog review sites, and that dried up his business? I want to feel pity for this man losing his livelihood due to the actions of an entire generation but just require a little more information first.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.  This is why Nathan's and Oscar Mayer are failing, as well!  Damned millennials!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grandma dies- THANKS MILLENIALS.  SHE WAS AROUND FOR 100 YEARS AND THEN *YOU* CAME ALONG.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I need more details about how the Millennials killed his business. Do Millennials just not eat hot dogs, and only Millennials live in the area now so nobody was coming in the store to eat hot dogs? Do Millennials hate and distrust hot dogs, or look at hot dogs as an issue of social justice, and so they were organizing protests against his selling hot dogs that hurt business? Or maybe one Millennial left a bad review on www.millennialhotdogreviews.com and that got picked up by other Millennials and posted on other high-traffic hot dog review sites, and that dried up his business? I want to feel pity for this man losing his livelihood due to the actions of an entire generation but just require a little more information first.


I think the article is a little poorly written... I think some other rando put up the sign and the owner said that they were just retiring.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I need more details about how the Millennials killed his business. Do Millennials just not eat hot dogs, and only Millennials live in the area now so nobody was coming in the store to eat hot dogs? Do Millennials hate and distrust hot dogs, or look at hot dogs as an issue of social justice, and so they were organizing protests against his selling hot dogs that hurt business? Or maybe one Millennial left a bad review on www.millennialhotdogreviews.com and that got picked up by other Millennials and posted on other high-traffic hot dog review sites, and that dried up his business? I want to feel pity for this man losing his livelihood due to the actions of an entire generation but just require a little more information first.


From the article it appears the sign was posted by a boomer from the neighborhood. Not by the former owners.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they'll put up an avocado toast shop.
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
might I suggest a few ideas to replace the hot dog shop:

Edible Leather
Kombucha
We Pickle Anything
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took until millennials to figure out hot dogs are farking disgusting trash meat?
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friendly reminder that the oldest menials are now 38.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK Boomer...(rolls eyes)

/probably had selling the biz as part of retirement and then couldn't sell the biz.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now where will this mustard stained cry baby buy a hot dog?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they made shaitty hotdogs from stray dogs an and people want more than lips and buttholes to eat. Maybe they should look at what they are doing and what the market wants and make changes. But it their hotdogs tasted like heaven they probably would still be in business unless the owner is the person that put the sign up cause they sound like aholes.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

huntercr: Pocket Ninja: I need more details about how the Millennials killed his business. Do Millennials just not eat hot dogs, and only Millennials live in the area now so nobody was coming in the store to eat hot dogs? Do Millennials hate and distrust hot dogs, or look at hot dogs as an issue of social justice, and so they were organizing protests against his selling hot dogs that hurt business? Or maybe one Millennial left a bad review on www.millennialhotdogreviews.com and that got picked up by other Millennials and posted on other high-traffic hot dog review sites, and that dried up his business? I want to feel pity for this man losing his livelihood due to the actions of an entire generation but just require a little more information first.

I think the article is a little poorly written... I think some other rando put up the sign and the owner said that they were just retiring.


it's been closed 6 months already and the sign just recently appeared, like someone hadn't been there in a year and came looking for a hot dog and found it closed and just went off on their boomer rant
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, not to generalize, but they are a bunch of little pricks.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomers killed the big bands what with their electrified guitars and their organs by Hammond...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

huntercr: I think the article is a little poorly written... I think some other rando put up the sign and the owner said that they were just retiring.



Got it in one, Mr. Garibaldi.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farker Soze: It took until millennials to figure out hot dogs are farking disgusting trash meat?


We all know it's disgusting trash meat. Doesn't mean we still don't get drunk (or high) at 3am and devour a pack.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I need more details about how the Millennials killed his business. Do Millennials just not eat hot dogs, and only Millennials live in the area now so nobody was coming in the store to eat hot dogs? Do Millennials hate and distrust hot dogs, or look at hot dogs as an issue of social justice, and so they were organizing protests against his selling hot dogs that hurt business? Or maybe one Millennial left a bad review on www.millennialhotdogreviews.com and that got picked up by other Millennials and posted on other high-traffic hot dog review sites, and that dried up his business? I want to feel pity for this man losing his livelihood due to the actions of an entire generation but just require a little more information first.


You don't attend the meetings?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From fark threads I was under the impression that millennials, along with the high costs of building to code, was responsible for bad things.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The lost generation of 1914 killed the buggy whip industry
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Millenials also caused the breakup of the USSR. And the Ford Edsel. And pasteurization.

It's a busy generation. You just have to take the good with the bad.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I need more details about how the Millennials killed his business. Do Millennials just not eat hot dogs, and only Millennials live in the area now so nobody was coming in the store to eat hot dogs? Do Millennials hate and distrust hot dogs, or look at hot dogs as an issue of social justice, and so they were organizing protests against his selling hot dogs that hurt business? Or maybe one Millennial left a bad review on www.millennialhotdogreviews.com and that got picked up by other Millennials and posted on other high-traffic hot dog review sites, and that dried up his business? I want to feel pity for this man losing his livelihood due to the actions of an entire generation but just require a little more information first.


On a positive note, the Avocado Toast store down the street's business is booming.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you were open 100 years and one lean year puts you out of business, then you are a terrible business person.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Pocket Ninja: I need more details about how the Millennials killed his business. Do Millennials just not eat hot dogs, and only Millennials live in the area now so nobody was coming in the store to eat hot dogs? Do Millennials hate and distrust hot dogs, or look at hot dogs as an issue of social justice, and so they were organizing protests against his selling hot dogs that hurt business? Or maybe one Millennial left a bad review on www.millennialhotdogreviews.com and that got picked up by other Millennials and posted on other high-traffic hot dog review sites, and that dried up his business? I want to feel pity for this man losing his livelihood due to the actions of an entire generation but just require a little more information first.

You don't attend the meetings?


The fark's a meeting?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: A friendly reminder that the oldest menials are now 38.


However, according to the most common definition a Millenial is simply anyone younger than you. A boomer is anyone older. You're 39, right?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe if they got Chris Evans to be their spokesperson....

Everyone likes an all American hot dog.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: Farker Soze: It took until millennials to figure out hot dogs are farking disgusting trash meat?

We all know it's disgusting trash meat. Doesn't mean we still don't get drunk (or high) at 3am and devour a pack.


There's the problem.  The business probably closed early and didn't stay open to three like any self respecting Taco Bell.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'...so we told the hotdog vendor that we shall never haunt their shop without an upscale plant-based choice on their menu!'
'And they went tits up! The new economy has spoken.'
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"It was just a gathering place for the neighborhood. People came there to socialize and to eat hot dogs. Who doesn't love a hot dog?"


My cardiologist?
 
kindms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
the sign and the landlord in the article dont seem to be on the same page

sounds like an opportunity to open a hotdog shop to me. 100 year history and the previous family retired.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have no fear, Gen Z will save Big Wiener.  My two Gen Z kids suck down hot dogs like a six-year-old Monty Burns at a picnic.
 
eKonk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I need more details about how the Millennials killed his business. Do Millennials just not eat hot dogs, and only Millennials live in the area now so nobody was coming in the store to eat hot dogs? Do Millennials hate and distrust hot dogs, or look at hot dogs as an issue of social justice, and so they were organizing protests against his selling hot dogs that hurt business? Or maybe one Millennial left a bad review on www.millennialhotdogreviews.com and that got picked up by other Millennials and posted on other high-traffic hot dog review sites, and that dried up his business? I want to feel pity for this man losing his livelihood due to the actions of an entire generation but just require a little more information first.


Obviously Millennials insisted on putting ketchup on the hot dogs. After that, no one wanted anything to do with it.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And here I thought Millennials bit plenty of wiener.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yanko said there's no need to put any blame on any group for the hot dog shop closing.

He said the owners just decided it was time.

So, sign is probably a stupid joke by either the owner or someone who graffitied the sign.
 
Scythed
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Apparently the building was sold to apartment developers and the near 70 year old owner decided to retire rather than relocate, which was an excellent decision as the store closed at the end of February and dodged the pandemic entirely.

Anyways, there probably wasn't a single Millennial involved in any of this, but that didn't stop whatever moron crawled out of the suburbs from jumping to conclusions.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, hot dog place owned by an elderly couple decide to close up shop permanently during the quarantine, and it's Millenials' fault because...reasons?

Jeebus Frist folks. Millennials are in their 30s. Stop blaming them for every damn thing under the sun. I know that it's easier than thinking, but damnation. Might want to blame Gen X and Boomers for not swooping in to buy up a closed hot dog stand and desperately fight to reopen it, while simultaneously NOT eating enough hot dogs themselves.

It's food service. Places close all the damn time. That's just the sad truth about the business. We just don't get to have a "Going Out of Business Sale" that gets TV time before another store owned by the same people slides in, encorporated slightly differently.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
foo monkey:

People came, as in past tense.

People still came would have put it closer to a present tense
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: If you were open 100 years and one lean year puts you out of business, then you are a terrible business person.


The impression I got from the article is that they closed because the owners were retiring and wanted to move, not that business sucked.  The note writer made some assumptions that a nearby shop owner seemed to refute.
 
KB202
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Have no fear, Gen Z will save Big Wiener.  My two Gen Z kids suck down hot dogs like a six-year-old Monty Burns at a picnic.


Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: A friendly reminder that the oldest menials are now 38.


Forget it, Gaddiel, it's Boomertown.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The family was ready to retire. We knew they were leaving the neighborhood. We we're sad about them leaving the neighborhood. It was the right thing to do for their family," he added.

...and

"As businesses close, there are new businesses opening. There's new condos and apartments are going up everywhere on every corner here," said Yanko.

Sounds like someone may have decided to retire when they cashed in on a sweet real estate deal they couldn't refuse.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is just another example of millennial's war on everything male. You just wait, I bet a fish taco place opens up in that spot.
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: Well, not to generalize, but they are a bunch of little pricks.


Boomers? Yep, sure are.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
OneManArmy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: A friendly reminder that the oldest menials are now 38.


As an elder millennial I always chuckle at the hate thrown at my generation. Hell I remember rotary dials, pay phones, hackisacks, and most importantly the pixies.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [media2.giphy.com image 500x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


The young woman in that gif is probably 40 now.  That face has seen a lot of hot beef injections.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm: Gaddiel: A friendly reminder that the oldest menials are now 38.

Forget it, Gaddiel, it's Boomertown.


I'm counting on Covid to fix that.
 
