(NPR)   Now that the barn with its open door has burned down and all the escaped horses have been turned to ash by the surrounding conflagration, let's talk about ways to prepare for wildfires   (npr.org) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So this is literally the tactical things you can do individually to prepare, not the major, strategic things that communities need to do like changing zoning/permitting for where homes can be built, requiring prescribed burns despite NIMBY complaints, and in the much longer run, hoping to limit future climate change* so these anomalies don't become the norm.

*I'm not an AGW denier, but the degree to which climate change has been front and center this season seems a little heavyhanded. If we've already reached a tipping point where fires and hurricanes are going to keep happening to this degree, we're beyond farked.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: So this is literally the tactical things you can do individually to prepare, not the major, strategic things that communities need to do like changing zoning/permitting for where homes can be built, requiring prescribed burns despite NIMBY complaints, and in the much longer run, hoping to limit future climate change* so these anomalies don't become the norm.

*I'm not an AGW denier, but the degree to which climate change has been front and center this season seems a little heavyhanded. If we've already reached a tipping point where fires and hurricanes are going to keep happening to this degree, we're beyond farked.


Sure you aren't. That's why you're upset that it has been getting attention
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gubbo:
Sure you aren't. That's why you're upset that it has been getting attention

Nope -- I think politicians use it as a distraction from their own failures to manage their own land. Exactly the opposite of how Trump completely denies it's even scientifically based.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Gubbo:
Sure you aren't. That's why you're upset that it has been getting attention

Nope -- I think politicians use it as a distraction from their own failures to manage their own land. Exactly the opposite of how Trump completely denies it's even scientifically based.


Immediately framing it not as global warming, but a failure of land management.

The classic sign of someone who really takes climate change seriously.

/why don't they sweep the forest floors
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do both. Make sure your property is not a tinder box, work to make sure your neighborhood is not a tinder box, and work to make sure the world is not a tinder box.

You scientists and entrepreneurs should be working on a small and cheap shelter that can be installed on rural property so there's someplace extremely close to flee. Like a tornado cellar but for fire.

Or a cheap, environmentally safe, spray on coating for the house that can maybe be deployed like an airbag when flames are near or if a fire alarm is pulled.

Then of course zero emissions energy, ways to pull carbon (and other green house stuff) from the air. All cheaply and in huge numbers.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Biden.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lets see how you prepare for this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There goes NPR again, legitimizing the shrieking from the right.

I won't give them a dime until they become more liberal.   Sorry.

Yes, they're losing money during the Covid crisis.  Fark you until you get your act together and stop acting like Republicans.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whidbey: There goes NPR again, legitimizing the shrieking from the right.

I won't give them a dime until they become more liberal.   Sorry.

Yes, they're losing money during the Covid crisis.  Fark you until you get your act together and stop acting like Republicans.


We should join together to stop them from getting federal funding until they shape up.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Lets see how you prepare for this:
[Fark user image 425x199]



I'm not getting the punchline.
 
JunkyJu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Liberals, no longer content with burning down businesses attempt to burn down entire states.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There is literally NOTHING that can be done to prevent fire conflagration in the west and with the present uber-warming issues.  Even if you vacuumed the forest floor every day and even if you managed the forest by cutting enough trees (which isn't possible) you won't stop fires.  Many of these fires are occurring on scrubby brushy unforested lands.  Unfortunately when they hit the forest the explosion is incredible - pine trees have tons of tar in them and are more likely to burn quickly than deciduous forests are.

Fires have been a part of the western ecology since the end of the last PEAK ice age (we are still in an ice age) and they are going to continue

They are getting worse for a myriad of reasons.

Building houses with tar shingle roofs instead of clay tile roofs is one of the more stupid things they do in the west.

There are also ways to prevent fires in neighborhoods, but in the case of these fires, nope.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Riche: frankb00th: Lets see how you prepare for this:
[Fark user image 425x199]


I'm not getting the punchline.


his wife was so badly burnt he did not recognize her.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lefty Farkers: Why don't red state Trumpers in tornado areas and floodplains just move instead of rebuilding year after year?!  We shouldn't be paying for their idiocy.

Also Lefty Farkers:  My utopia burns down year after year!  Why doesn't the federal government do something!

The comedy just writes itself.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
trying to make your house look like a gnome house in the middle of a jungle ...probably does not help.

a 30 foot minimum  no vegetation zone is a start.
it might be green, but once it is dry enough or hot enough ...it burns.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you're in Oregon, start by contacting these assholes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: The comedy just writes itself.



You mean how you make up arguments in your head with pretend opponents and then win them and call yourself a political genius?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: NikolaiFarkoff: Gubbo:
Sure you aren't. That's why you're upset that it has been getting attention

Nope -- I think politicians use it as a distraction from their own failures to manage their own land. Exactly the opposite of how Trump completely denies it's even scientifically based.

Immediately framing it not as global warming, but a failure of land management.

The classic sign of someone who really takes climate change seriously.

/why don't they sweep the forest floors


Immediately framing it as global warming doesn't make a lot of sense unless there is some causal chain you can trace from one to the other that is different this year.  Like next year if there are only 60% as many acres burned, will you claim it's global cooling that reduced the fires?

One thing is certain, several people have been arrested for intentionally setting fires on the west coast and "record fires" headlines make great fuel for liberal narratives.  I wouldn't be surprised to learn that the record nature of these fires are indeed anthropogenic, but not in the way you mean.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meat0918: If you're in Oregon, start by contacting these assholes

[Fark user image image 489x1500]


Is Denyc wearing Groucho glasses for that pic?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Lefty Farkers: Why don't red state Trumpers in tornado areas and floodplains just move instead of rebuilding year after year?!  We shouldn't be paying for their idiocy.

Also Lefty Farkers:  My utopia burns down year after year!  Why doesn't the federal government do something!

The comedy just writes itself.


I hate to ruin your schadenfreude but the areas that are on fire are populated by your fellow rabid Trumper a-holes. Us lefty farkers mostly dominate the urban areas. Go ahead and laugh your ass of at the deaths of your fellow Americans but it proves that you are a deplorable human being. I feel icky even replying to you, like I just stepped in dog-shiat, barefoot.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LadySusan: You scientists and entrepreneurs should be working on a small and cheap shelter that can be installed on rural property so there's someplace extremely close to flee. Like a tornado cellar but for fire.

Air supply is a problem.  You can filter particulates but the CO and CO2 from a fire that big would overwhelm any catalyst/scrubber system.  Tornadoes, at least, generally don't poison the air.  A completely sealed environment could use submarine technology but that requires lots of water and electricity.  Keeping all this machinery cool enough to operate in the middle of an inferno would also be a challenge.

A building that wouldn't rely on outside air supply, and can withstand high temperatures, for extended periods. . . you're basically talking about a nuclear bunker.

This is outside my area of expertise, but prevention and evacuation sound more practical to me.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: AngryDragon: Lefty Farkers: Why don't red state Trumpers in tornado areas and floodplains just move instead of rebuilding year after year?!  We shouldn't be paying for their idiocy.

Also Lefty Farkers:  My utopia burns down year after year!  Why doesn't the federal government do something!

The comedy just writes itself.

I hate to ruin your schadenfreude but the areas that are on fire are populated by your fellow rabid Trumper a-holes. Us lefty farkers mostly dominate the urban areas. Go ahead and laugh your ass of at the deaths of your fellow Americans but it proves that you are a deplorable human being. I feel icky even replying to you, like I just stepped in dog-shiat, barefoot.


Username checks out.

I don't celebrate anyone's death who hasn't earned it through willful and diabolical choice.  I'm pointing out the stark hypocrisy which seems to be a hallmark of the left.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The denial in this thread is strong.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JunkyJu: Liberals, no longer content with burning down businesses attempt to burn down entire states.


Derp.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: The comedy just writes itself.

JRoo: You mean how you make up arguments in your head with pretend opponents and then win them and call yourself a political genius?

No, conservative humor is bad things happening to "other" people.  The "other" people in this case are actually in Trump country, but when it comes to old-fashioned American psychopathy, facts don't get in the way of a good laugh at death & destruction.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: There is literally NOTHING that can be done to prevent fire conflagration in the west and with the present uber-warming issues.


"We've tried nothing and we're all out of ideas!"

Incidentally, modern 'tar shingle' roofing materials are non-combustible. The dangerously stupid roofing material used in the west are cedar shakes and shingles, which are extremely flammable.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: NikolaiFarkoff: Gubbo:
Sure you aren't. That's why you're upset that it has been getting attention

Nope -- I think politicians use it as a distraction from their own failures to manage their own land. Exactly the opposite of how Trump completely denies it's even scientifically based.

Immediately framing it not as global warming, but a failure of land management.

The classic sign of someone who really takes climate change seriously.

/why don't they sweep the forest floors


It can be both.

We've done fark all to address climate change, and our policies in this country for managing wildfire are making them worse.

Combined, we have the West Coast.

Those Oregon senators walked out on a climate change bill and then shut the session down leading to a whole lot of unfinished business.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We have farkers here that are one step away from blaming Antifa for starting these fires. This is behavior that, god help us, even facebook thought was a step too far.

Luckily though. We are more accommodating of alternative viewpoints from our respected fellow farkers.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


"What took you two minutes would've taken us two hours."

/"I think it's getting warmer in here."
//"I - I didn't notice anything."
///literally in my top 10 favorite movies
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: CordycepsInYourBrain: AngryDragon: Lefty Farkers: Why don't red state Trumpers in tornado areas and floodplains just move instead of rebuilding year after year?!  We shouldn't be paying for their idiocy.

Also Lefty Farkers:  My utopia burns down year after year!  Why doesn't the federal government do something!

The comedy just writes itself.

I hate to ruin your schadenfreude but the areas that are on fire are populated by your fellow rabid Trumper a-holes. Us lefty farkers mostly dominate the urban areas. Go ahead and laugh your ass of at the deaths of your fellow Americans but it proves that you are a deplorable human being. I feel icky even replying to you, like I just stepped in dog-shiat, barefoot.

Username checks out.

I don't celebrate anyone's death who hasn't earned it through willful and diabolical choice.  I'm pointing out the stark hypocrisy which seems to be a hallmark of the left.


BS. You openly celebrated the wildfires that have let to the death and dislocation of many human beings. You are only backpedaling because I called you on it. Those people did not make any "diabolical choices" to deserve a death sentence. I have no idea what hypocrisy you are trying to point out. We have been trying to get people to pay attention to global warning for quite some time, over the objection of science deniers such as yourself. Having your predictions come true is not hypocrisy.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Porkbelly: There is literally NOTHING that can be done to prevent fire conflagration in the west and with the present uber-warming issues.

"We've tried nothing and we're all out of ideas!"

Incidentally, modern 'tar shingle' roofing materials are non-combustible. The dangerously stupid roofing material used in the west are cedar shakes and shingles, which are extremely flammable.


This.

CSS:   We put a new roof on our house this past spring/summer.   Holy shiat.   There were three layers of  old/ancient shingles.   Two tar shingles and below them the original 1904 cedar shingles (which were surprisingly good shape, I almost felt bad bad tearing away that part of the original structure...).   But we are right on the coast..I'm looking over the bay as I type this.   We rot before we burn.

Somewhere from the dusty files of my brain, there was a ban or proposed ban of wood shingles over the Cascades after a big fire around Redmond or Sisters a couple of decades ago.   Not sure if it was actually implemented though.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: So this is literally the tactical things you can do individually to prepare, not the major, strategic things that communities need to do like changing zoning/permitting for where homes can be built, requiring prescribed burns despite NIMBY complaints, and in the much longer run, hoping to limit future climate change* so these anomalies don't become the norm.

*I'm not an AGW denier, but the degree to which climate change has been front and center this season seems a little heavyhanded. If we've already reached a tipping point where fires and hurricanes are going to keep happening to this degree, we're beyond farked.


"RAKE YOUR FARKING WOODS!!!"
 
zinny
‘’ 1 minute ago  
CordycepsInYourBrain:

BS. You openly celebrated the wildfires that have let to the death and dislocation of many human beings. You are only backpedaling because I called you on it. Those people did not make any "diabolical choices" to deserve a death sentence. I have no idea what hypocrisy you are trying to point out. We have been trying to get people to pay attention to global warning for quite some time, over the objection of science deniers such as yourself. Having your predictions come true is not hypocrisy.

Settle down, Beavis.  They did no such thing.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AngryDragon: CordycepsInYourBrain: AngryDragon: Lefty Farkers: Why don't red state Trumpers in tornado areas and floodplains just move instead of rebuilding year after year?!  We shouldn't be paying for their idiocy.

Also Lefty Farkers:  My utopia burns down year after year!  Why doesn't the federal government do something!

The comedy just writes itself.

I hate to ruin your schadenfreude but the areas that are on fire are populated by your fellow rabid Trumper a-holes. Us lefty farkers mostly dominate the urban areas. Go ahead and laugh your ass of at the deaths of your fellow Americans but it proves that you are a deplorable human being. I feel icky even replying to you, like I just stepped in dog-shiat, barefoot.

Username checks out.

I don't celebrate anyone's death who hasn't earned it through willful and diabolical choice.  I'm pointing out the stark hypocrisy which seems to be a hallmark of the left.


You are a complete idiotic little shiat.

Last year Oregon tried to pass some legislation to fund wildland fier fighting (as well as climate change regarding Oregon).  Except the little biatch Republicans in the legislature high tailed it to Idaho so it wasn't able to pass.   So fark off.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.