(Fox News)   Cleanup on aisle five. Bring a bucket and a mop   (foxnews.com) divider line
sirrerun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is that the macaroni aisle?
 
HawgWild
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WAP?
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HawgWild: WAP?


Wet Ass Playschool
 
Barfmaker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HawgWild: WAP?


You are clearly not online enough, I suspect you might be mentally healthy.
 
HawgWild
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
LOL I just clicked it.
 
Breaker Moran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments, Ray!
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Could have been an "O" instead of an "A" in there or we would have had some angry Italian-Americans.
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So an unsubstantiated CSB/CSS lacking all proper nouns and posted anonymously on the internet counts as "news" now?
 
soporific
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: HawgWild: WAP?

You are clearly not online enough, I suspect you might be mentally healthy.


I do know what it means.

You may have a point...
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can never hear that song without thinking of Doug Stanhope's ass-pussy routine.
 
starsrift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size

/ oblig
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cardi B - WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion (Cover by Margot Price) (Emotional)
Youtube Ahfbyl1bsag
Soooooo NSFW..
Best Daily Show ever.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I looked at the comments, Ray!


I didn't until you mentioned it. Holy shiat, man.
 
vudukungfu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Summon the sinister little midget.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean, it didn't happen, but it sounds like something that could have happened.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I looked at the comments, Ray!


I have to say that I'm surprised Fox activated comments for this one.  Black people make music and destroy society is click-bait catnip for their demo, but they also tend not to have comments turned on in articles likely to bring out the Stormfront fans.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, bullshiat.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's worth watching this for the repeated callbacks to "Cleanup on aisle 4."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know why I always drift into reading the comments on Fox articles.  Never read the comments.  Some of those people are just horrible.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yankees Team Gynecologist: So an unsubstantiated CSB/CSS lacking all proper nouns and posted anonymously on the internet counts as "news" now?


Damn straight, been that way for awhile.
 
KarmicDisaster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I mean, it didn't happen, but it sounds like something that could have happened.


FOX news invented article to talk about Black People and Their Music.
 
suid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Rapmaster2000: I mean, it didn't happen, but it sounds like something that could have happened.

FOX news invented article to talk about Black People and Their

so-called Music.

FTFY
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Could have been an "O" instead of an "A" in there or we would have had some angry Italian-Americans.


W Oily P?
 
mod3072
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Yankees Team Gynecologist: So an unsubstantiated CSB/CSS lacking all proper nouns and posted anonymously on the internet counts as "news" now?


Did you just wake up from a coma? That's like 95% of the "news" now. Reporting is hard and hiring actual journalists is expensive, so the media has become basically just a social media aggregator with commentary. It plays no small part in where we are as a country right now. There's no time to verify anything - if someone posts something on social media that reinforces your already held beliefs, then it is true. The more ridiculous/outrageous, the better. As long as it gets views/clicks. What used to be the domain of trusted and esteemed journalists bringing us the facts and letting us interpret them has devolved into the Jerry Springer Show, only dumber and with less integrity.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

suid: KarmicDisaster: Rapmaster2000: I mean, it didn't happen, but it sounds like something that could have happened.

FOX news invented article to talk about Black People and Their so-called Music.

FTFY


Rap music?  More like CRAP music, amirite?
 
