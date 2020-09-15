 Skip to content
(Metro)   'I thought he was going to do something funny and then he just started urinating." Not unlike going to see George Lopez perform stand-up comedy   (metro.co.uk) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is "A Blind Melon concert," Alex?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you need to pee at the beach, you just go for a short "swim."
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were you not entertained?!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw a guy randomly peeing on a trail by my apartment once. It was a nice trail surrounded by trees, but also close to a bar. He then walked and occasionally sprinted down the trail trying to rip branches off the trees. I went home.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Horrified families." Get culled.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i lived in china for 20 years. just glad it wasn't a poo.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to add this isn't something to be "horrified" about. Annoyed, maybe amused, yes. Horrified, no. He didn't seem threatening - he just was peeing while drunk. People need to let things go. You don't need to be outraged by everything.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Saw a guy randomly peeing on a trail by my apartment once. It was a nice trail surrounded by trees, but also close to a bar. He then walked and occasionally sprinted down the trail trying to rip branches off the trees. I went home.


Next week on This American Life ...
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I thought he was going to do something funny and then he just started urinating."

To be fair, I find the thought of your horrified gawking hilarious.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of Louis CK except instead of pissing, Louis would start masturbating.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farm2.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite is the kid wanting to know what the (presumably parents) are watching and laughing at. "what? what? whaat?" (or rather "wot, wot, woooot" if you take the accent into account).
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you gotta go, you gotta go.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So mere flatulence doesn't constitute as edgy humour anymore?
*walks away defeated*
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I thought he was going to do something funny, then he did. Which is why I have pictures."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is with this.  Pooping on Nancy Pelosi's driveway.    Willies on the Weymouth beach?

Alex, I'd like "Bodily products you can eliminate without a mask on camera" for 200 quid.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

One day while riding on the bus it was pulling up to a stop and Some Guy™ was a few steps late and running up waving. But he didn't get on the bus right away even though the driver was waiting. Instead he jumped behind a tree and started pissing. It wasn't a big tree so everyone got to see his willy, and laugh, the bus was packed. Then the driver started yelling and he stopped and got on the bus.

I heard a couple people mention that he didn't wash his hands.

/CSB
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk man filmed urinating on busy beach in front of horrified families

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Lopez? Sure, racistmitter, let's go with that.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Needlessly Complicated: George Lopez? Sure, racistmitter, let's go with that.


User name checks out.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: George Lopez? Sure, racistmitter, let's go with that.


Mexican here. We are rightfully shamed by George Lopez' existence.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: George Lopez? Sure, racistmitter, let's go with that.


Oh for heaven's sake.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I want to add this isn't something to be "horrified" about. Annoyed, maybe amused, yes. Horrified, no. He didn't seem threatening - he just was peeing while drunk. People need to let things go. You don't need to be outraged by everything.


If the masses shouldn't be outraged by everything then how will news organizations make their profits?! You sound socialist.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
George Lopez peeing on stage would be much funnier than George Lopez attempting to tell jokes on stage.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: George Lopez? Sure, racistmitter, let's go with that.


It's only racist if you point out the fact that the unfunny American comedian and actor born in Los Angeles, California is Hispanic.  I've seen him perform once, and oldfarthenryhit the nail on the head.  He had few actual jokes, he's just crude, and not even good, South Park, crude.

/It's called equal treatment.  Folks aren't bigots when they mention celebrity molesters like Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein (Jewish), Bill Cosby (Black), or Kevin Spacey (gay).  Sheesh
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jim32rr: George Lopez peeing on stage would be much funnier than George Lopez attempting to tell jokes on stage.


But it wasn't even his own pee he stole it from other comedians.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I don't think I've ever seen someone so drunk on a beach."

Any farkers got any better stories of drunk guys on a beach than this rando taking a piss?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mattj1984: "I don't think I've ever seen someone so drunk on a beach."

Any farkers got any better stories of drunk guys on a beach than this rando taking a piss?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Folks aren't bigots when they mention celebrity molesters like Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein (Jewish), Bill Cosby (Black), or Kevin Spacey (gay).  Sheesh


This is Fark.
Polanski bashing is ok, but when you mentioned the rest, you became a Fark anti-semitic racist homophobe.
-
/Don't worry. Happens to everyone. Literally.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was so disgusting I had to keep recording.
She's upset 'cause he didn't try to look up her towel.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dryad: Dr.Fey: Folks aren't bigots when they mention celebrity molesters like Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein (Jewish), Bill Cosby (Black), or Kevin Spacey (gay).  Sheesh

This is Fark.
Polanski bashing is ok, but when you mentioned the rest, you became a Fark anti-semitic racist homophobe.
-
/Don't worry. Happens to everyone. Literally.


what happens to everyone?  unwilling inclusion in douchey blanket statements?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mattj1984: "I don't think I've ever seen someone so drunk on a beach."

Any farkers got any better stories of drunk guys on a beach than this rando taking a piss?


Its pretty hard to get out-of-control drunk on a beach. The sun and the heat and the booze just sap the energy away. Plus, being passed out in your underpants is perfectly normal on a beach, so its hard to tell.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dr.Fey:

/It's called equal treatment.  Folks aren't bigots when they mention celebrity molesters like Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein (Jewish), Bill Cosby (Black), or Kevin Spacey (gay).  Sheesh

c.f. Brock Turner, the convicted rapist.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: George Lopez? Sure, racistmitter, let's go with that.


Hack comedy knows no race.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Needlessly Complicated: George Lopez? Sure, racistmitter, let's go with that.

Hack comedy knows no race.


Except the race to the bottom. Get it? Because race has other meanings than just ethnic background, it is also a competition of speed. So hack comedians are "racing to the bottom" because they are so terrible. They probably even explain their own jokes, the losers.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jim32rr: George Lopez peeing on stage would be much funnier than George Lopez attempting to tell jokes on stage.


If he can't do dry humor, would this count as wet humor?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I want to add this isn't something to be "horrified" about. Annoyed, maybe amused, yes. Horrified, no. He didn't seem threatening - he just was peeing while drunk. People need to let things go. You don't need to be outraged by everything.


You do if you want your article to make it into the paper, though.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [farm2.staticflickr.com image 332x500]


Looks like Axl's lost some weight.


/ the anagram of "oral sex" is "real sox"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.