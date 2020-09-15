 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Artistically incompetent aliens attempt crop circles   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
20
    More: Misc, English-language films, Acres of cornfields, Maine Warden Service, Leeds farm, American films, relevant information, Black-and-white films, incident  
837 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2020 at 9:35 AM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
farking Vandals been ruining everything since the 400s AD
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Headline: acres of cornfields destroyed
Math: 0.26 acres damaged
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know they were driving out there to whack Nicky.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like they thought they were operating the anal probe aiming controls.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the precision. No human could have done that. Q-Anon?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go home aliens, you're drunk.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
oblig
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Headline: acres of cornfields destroyed
Math: 0.26 acres damaged


Its Britmeasure acres; equals 3/8 of a square hogshead.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'So I drank too many beers last night & went off message with my crop circle.'

'Dang it! Round is funny - squiggles ain't!'
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crap circles
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Look at the precision. No human could have done that. Q-Anon?


I was going to say, the Q-shape proves that the aliens have idiots of their own, just as stupid as human idiots.

As much brains as a used Q-tip(TM).
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Headline: acres of cornfields destroyed
Math: 0.26 acres damaged


at most

2/3rd seems to be of the 8' wide variety, not 14'
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to follow the crop circles. There used to be some good ones, very clever design and execution. But the landscape arts just ain't what they used to be since the Covid-19 came. They've reached Trumpian levels of incoherence, pointlessness and self-referential delusion.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Look at the precision. No human could have done that. Q-Anon?


Qanon would have said it was Susan Collins' opponent chasing a child through a cornfield after the child had gotten away. The child was supposed to be the main course in a Hollywood fundraiser.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anarchy Circle, Hold My Beer A Min't.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: cretinbob: Headline: acres of cornfields destroyed
Math: 0.26 acres damaged

at most

2/3rd seems to be of the 8' wide variety, not 14'


Yeah, I was generous with the math.
 
p51d007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bogans should stick to poetry.
 
