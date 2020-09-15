 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Weeners Nigerian porn star in trouble over sacred wood   (bbc.com) divider line
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A filmmaker has been arrested for allegedly recording a pornographic movie at the Osun Osogbo sacred grove in western Nigeria, police say.

They just wanted to order a pizza with Italian sausage and things got a little crazy.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, does Nigerian porn involve a prince who kindly needs to make a deposit?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

beezeltown: So, does Nigerian porn involve a prince who kindly needs to make a deposit?


Rule 34 strikes again.
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a pretty dope porn star name, though.

Sort of sounds like a Klingon war cry.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Of COURSE it was reported by the BBC...
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh please, what would the BBC know about porn?

Oh, jeez, a lot I guess, apparently they have their own channel on pornhub, shows what I know
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

beezeltown: So, does Nigerian porn involve a prince who kindly needs to make a deposit?


This guy calls himself King, so now we know his source of funding. Can't really rely on those money shots these days.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The traditional worshippers in charge of the grove will decide on what punishment to mete out to him, after the police concludes its investigation," Mr Elebuibon told the BBC's Busayo James-Olufade.

That seems fair to me.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"Wood. Heh heh heh heh!"
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Oh please, what would the BBC know about porn?

Oh, jeez, a lot I guess, apparently they have their own channel on pornhub, shows what I know


This is what the Brits know about Sex

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm confused. This site concerns a fertility goddess that was in a multiple wife marriage. I'd think sex at he site, and preserving it on film for prosperity, would be an honor. Is it the film,  two-partner sex or was there birth control that was deemed offensive?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*shrug* he has been arrested for doing what they worship.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This a sculpture from Epstein's pedo island?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Penis gourd thread?
 
