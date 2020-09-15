 Skip to content
(CBC)   90% of Canadians apologize for continuing to support keeping the disease-ridden Americans out of the land of free healthcare and legalized marijuana   (cbc.ca) divider line
55
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet New Brunswick just went conservative. Geez, Bubbles.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're not apologizing. At best we're trying to bite our tongues against making you the butt of rude jokes too often.

It's tough you know, you get to make fun of us for things like maple syrup and moose and cold weather.

Our jokes about the U.S. revolve round gun violence, obesity, plagues, openly corrupt politicians, low education standards, crushing income disparity, general bad manners, and an obscenely unhealthy obsession with your military.

It's easier for us to just pretend to be polite.
In Canada it is considered uncouth to punch down and we feel very sorry for you.
Not apologetic sorry.
Just... uh, yeah sorry guys. Hope it gets better.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yet New Brunswick just went conservative. Geez, Bubbles.


Bubbles and the kitties live in Nova Scotia.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder when the caravans to seek asylum in Canada will start.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I wonder when the caravans to seek asylum in Canada will start.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yet New Brunswick just went conservative. Geez, Bubbles.


New Brunswick has been conservative for ever.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget Costco poutine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i've seen Trailer Park Boys. no rush to get to Canada.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MillionDollarMo:

Our jokes about the U.S. revolve round gun violence, obesity, plagues, openly corrupt politicians, low education standards, crushing income disparity, general bad manners, and an obscenely unhealthy obsession with your military.

As an American, I can't make an argument against even one of those points.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: i've seen Trailer Park Boys. no rush to get to Canada.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, please do go on...
Tell us more.
 
horatiocrunch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live on the good side of the boarder (I can see Michigan from my front yard).
I don't want things to open up any time soon. Our community is struggling a bit but we will get by.
I am not sorry.

I do miss cheap beer and gas as well as camping / visiting the USA but wont until you have your shiat together (border open or not).
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: i've seen Trailer Park Boys. no rush to get to Canada.


Like we'd let you in
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, if we can't act like adults we should not be treated as such, wish we could just put all the damn plague rats in a few states so they could live out their rugged, independent cowboy fantasy until they get sick and die from something that can be easily cured in a civilized country.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: i've seen Trailer Park Boys. no rush to get to Canada.


its ok we're all full on rape apologists so.....
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yet New Brunswick just went conservative. Geez, Bubbles.

New Brunswick has been conservative for ever.


This. I used to work for the Irving's.

Imagine the Koch Brothers, but more polite (at least to your face).
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wayne:'18 oot of 20 Helens want ya to stay the f**k oot!'
Dan: 'Dids I tell ya what one Helen dids to mah butthole last night?'
Darry: 'No kiss n' tells in the ag hall, Dan - or anywhere else for that matter.'
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: We're not apologizing. At best we're trying to bite our tongues against making you the butt of rude jokes too often.

It's tough you know, you get to make fun of us for things like maple syrup and moose and cold weather.

Our jokes about the U.S. revolve round gun violence, obesity, plagues, openly corrupt politicians, low education standards, crushing income disparity, general bad manners, and an obscenely unhealthy obsession with your military.

It's easier for us to just pretend to be polite.
In Canada it is considered uncouth to punch down and we feel very sorry for you.
Not apologetic sorry.
Just... uh, yeah sorry guys. Hope it gets better.


dont forget racism. stay out of canada, you dirty rats
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

horatiocrunch: I live on the good side of the boarder (I can see Michigan from my front yard).
I don't want things to open up any time soon. Our community is struggling a bit but we will get by.
I am not sorry.

I do miss cheap beer and gas as well as camping / visiting the USA but wont until you have your shiat together (border open or not).


So this means I will only get to see the crappy U.S. side of Niagara Falls and not the cool Canadian Horseshoes Falls?
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: i've seen Trailer Park Boys. no rush to get to Canada.


Sunnyvale Trailer park might be the only place in Canada that would be a step down for you...and that's only because Phil Collens died.

BAAAAAAMMM!!!
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frankb00th: sinko swimo: i've seen Trailer Park Boys. no rush to get to Canada.

its ok we're all full on rape apologists so.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: sinko swimo: i've seen Trailer Park Boys. no rush to get to Canada.

Sunnyvale Trailer park might be the only place in Canada that would be a step down for you...and that's only because Phil Collens died.

BAAAAAAMMM!!!


RIP mustard tiger
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets hope by January that the US will have a competent president at the helm and we can renegotiate opening the border.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 400x225]
Wayne:'18 oot of 20 Helens want ya to stay the f**k oot!'
Dan: 'Dids I tell ya what one Helen dids to mah butthole last night?'
Darry: 'No kiss n' tells in the ag hall, Dan - or anywhere else for that matter.'


Bonnie McMurray!!!
 
Masakyst
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yet New Brunswick just went conservative. Geez, Bubbles.


It sucks but it's not a huge surprise. I am a liberal voter but I will concede that our conservative premier Higgs has managed us through the pandemic very well. That, plus the recent Liberal scandals, plus a growing toxic conservative social movement (Trumpism is taking root around here too), all added up to a golden opportunity for Higgs to call a snap election and seize a majority.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: i've seen Trailer Park Boys. no rush to get to Canada.


Fark user imageView Full Size

'So I dun told them Canuckians that I watched Trailer Park Boys & got their whole country sussed out!'
'Your adventures on that interwab thing sound intense.'
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope President Biden's first foreign trip is to Ottawa.
He will be welcomed with great enthusiasm.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, did anyone else get a bill from some place called Ottawa demanding we send them money to build some kind of ice wall along something called the 49th parallelogram or something?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: In Canada it is considered uncouth to punch down and we feel very sorry for you.
Not apologetic sorry.
Just... uh, yeah sorry guys. Hope it gets better.


A Fark comment gave me my preferred analogy for the situation: "It's like an orphaned kid. You feel bad for it, you don't make jokes about how their parents are dead."
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basicstock: I hope President Biden's first foreign trip is to Ottawa.
He will be welcomed with great enthusiasm.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: i've seen Trailer Park Boys. no rush to get to Canada.


Says the country that has brought us Duck Dynasty, Honey BooBoo, the Kardashians and Real Housewives.

We're good.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: Tr0mBoNe: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yet New Brunswick just went conservative. Geez, Bubbles.

New Brunswick has been conservative for ever.

This. I used to work for the Irving's.

Imagine the Koch Brothers, but more polite (at least to your face).


My grandfather grew up with the Irvings. Hated them, which surprised me because he liked everyone.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: MillionDollarMo: In Canada it is considered uncouth to punch down and we feel very sorry for you.
Not apologetic sorry.
Just... uh, yeah sorry guys. Hope it gets better.

A Fark comment gave me my preferred analogy for the situation: "It's like an orphaned kid. You feel bad for it, you don't make jokes about how their parents are dead."


Accurate, though in this case the kid probably shot his parents for not buying the right kind of dunkaroos.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Canada,

I know I've written before, but since I never got a response I'm not sure my letter arrived.

I am writing once again to inquire as to whether you would give consideration to adopting a few states from south of the border. Specifically, the New York - New England region. We are, admittedly, a bit rough around the edges and tend to have a bit of a funny smell, but we are housebroken (well, for the most part, everyone has their accidents, right?) and may bring with us a few nice features.  For instance, we fit in with the common name scheme of your Atlantic provinces (e.g, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia...), we include some good ports and decent cities (again, they have problems, but New York City is consistently mentioned among discussions of large cities throughout the world, and Boston has some interesting points - including a historic relationship with Halifax).

We do realize we will need to adapt to fit in. I have asked around, and we are open to becoming "Provinces" rather than "states" (except Massachusetts, they are still sticking to "commonwealth"), and we will have to learn to do without some of our guns. We might struggle for a while with your "kilometers" and extraneous U's stuck into normal words, but I think we can switch to "zed" at the end of the alphabet and switch some z's to s's. We are very open to your outlook on healthcare and not being a dick to the rest of the world for no reason.

So....what do you think? Let us know when you are able. If you're open to it, we'll be in touch by mid November to let you know how things are looking on our end.

Respectfully,
Some of us south of the border
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Dear Canada,

I know I've written before, but since I never got a response I'm not sure my letter arrived.

I am writing once again to inquire as to whether you would give consideration to adopting a few states from south of the border. Specifically, the New York - New England region. We are, admittedly, a bit rough around the edges and tend to have a bit of a funny smell, but we are housebroken (well, for the most part, everyone has their accidents, right?) and may bring with us a few nice features.  For instance, we fit in with the common name scheme of your Atlantic provinces (e.g, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia...), we include some good ports and decent cities (again, they have problems, but New York City is consistently mentioned among discussions of large cities throughout the world, and Boston has some interesting points - including a historic relationship with Halifax).

We do realize we will need to adapt to fit in. I have asked around, and we are open to becoming "Provinces" rather than "states" (except Massachusetts, they are still sticking to "commonwealth"), and we will have to learn to do without some of our guns. We might struggle for a while with your "kilometers" and extraneous U's stuck into normal words, but I think we can switch to "zed" at the end of the alphabet and switch some z's to s's. We are very open to your outlook on healthcare and not being a dick to the rest of the world for no reason.

So....what do you think? Let us know when you are able. If you're open to it, we'll be in touch by mid November to let you know how things are looking on our end.

Respectfully,
Some of us south of the border


Carve out the coast from Boston south and they'd probably say yes.  They don't need 'Mercian style racism, they have their own.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: eKonk: Dear Canada,

I know I've written before, but since I never got a response I'm not sure my letter arrived.

I am writing once again to inquire as to whether you would give consideration to adopting a few states from south of the border. Specifically, the New York - New England region. We are, admittedly, a bit rough around the edges and tend to have a bit of a funny smell, but we are housebroken (well, for the most part, everyone has their accidents, right?) and may bring with us a few nice features.  For instance, we fit in with the common name scheme of your Atlantic provinces (e.g, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia...), we include some good ports and decent cities (again, they have problems, but New York City is consistently mentioned among discussions of large cities throughout the world, and Boston has some interesting points - including a historic relationship with Halifax).

We do realize we will need to adapt to fit in. I have asked around, and we are open to becoming "Provinces" rather than "states" (except Massachusetts, they are still sticking to "commonwealth"), and we will have to learn to do without some of our guns. We might struggle for a while with your "kilometers" and extraneous U's stuck into normal words, but I think we can switch to "zed" at the end of the alphabet and switch some z's to s's. We are very open to your outlook on healthcare and not being a dick to the rest of the world for no reason.

So....what do you think? Let us know when you are able. If you're open to it, we'll be in touch by mid November to let you know how things are looking on our end.

Respectfully,
Some of us south of the border

Carve out the coast from Boston south and they'd probably say yes.  They don't need 'Mercian style racism, they have their own.


Shush! If you keep pointing that stuff out they're never going to take us!
 
UnrulyCanuck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yet New Brunswick just went conservative. Geez, Bubbles.


Conservative in Canada is not the same as the US.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Canada wouldn't want most of you Covid or not. Lots of places south to go though.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stay home you Yankee plague rats!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can't say that I blame them. Keep us virus ridden Americans out of Canada till we get decent leadership in the White House and Congress that isn't going to worship an orange moron and a murdering turtle from Kentucky over stopping a global pandemic.
 
mr-b
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know, years ago I lived in Toronto. We always knew when we were watching The Buffalo Evening News... something was always burning.

America is like a slow motion train wreck that we all get to see... it's not pretty but we need to see how it ends.

/ I'd get out while I could
// where doesn't matter at this point
/// everyone knows the civil war is coming
 
basicstock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: basicstock: I hope President Biden's first foreign trip is to Ottawa.
He will be welcomed with great enthusiasm.

[Fark user image 850x557]


We so love Obama.
Canadian Lawmakers Chant 'Four More Years' to Obama
Youtube yUcWJIwnHHc
 
moto-geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am actually sorry. I have many good friends in the US and it's really heartbreaking sometimes. It can get better, and I hope that eventually with better leadership the national divides will narrow and the United States will actually be united one day relatively soon. First, just farking wear a mask and stop your people from dieing, then get on with fixing the big problem in November.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: MillionDollarMo: We're not apologizing. At best we're trying to bite our tongues against making you the butt of rude jokes too often.

It's tough you know, you get to make fun of us for things like maple syrup and moose and cold weather.

Our jokes about the U.S. revolve round gun violence, obesity, plagues, openly corrupt politicians, low education standards, crushing income disparity, general bad manners, and an obscenely unhealthy obsession with your military.

It's easier for us to just pretend to be polite.
In Canada it is considered uncouth to punch down and we feel very sorry for you.
Not apologetic sorry.
Just... uh, yeah sorry guys. Hope it gets better.

dont forget racism. stay out of canada, you dirty rats


glass houses, man.

We're just as racist (especially our cops), we just have more land to disperse upon, less military grade weapons easily available to the public, and a hell of a lot less people.

And I'm really getting bored of the whole, "US is bad / plague rats" shiat, my American friends and family members are embarrassed and ashamed by their leader and are educated and caring individuals. They didn't vote for the loser and I truly feel for them as they watch their global credibility wash down the drain with every tweet or speech that that loser makes.

They're not all assholes and by stating that they are is just as bios as a Southern Sherif using the N Word.
 
g.fro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Carve out the coast from Boston south and they'd probably say yes.  They don't need 'Mercian style racism, they have their own.


You think Boston doesn't have racists?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: [Fark user image 750x732]


With an "assault rifle" AND a silencer?  Not likely.
 
g.fro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

basicstock: I hope President Biden's first foreign trip is to Ottawa.
He will be welcomed with great enthusiasm.


I hope his first foreign trip is to Mexico City. They're the more important neighbor and the relationship Trump has done the most damage to.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UnrulyCanuck: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yet New Brunswick just went conservative. Geez, Bubbles.

Conservative in Canada is not the same as the US.


Tell that to Jason Kenney
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mr-b: You know, years ago I lived in Toronto. We always knew when we were watching The Buffalo Evening News... something was always burning.


God bless Irv Weinstein!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yet New Brunswick just went conservative. Geez, Bubbles.

Bubbles and the kitties live in Nova Scotia.


Du-oh!!!

I guess it is Rocket Silence.
 
