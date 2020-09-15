 Skip to content
(CBC)   What do $230,000 worth of stolen beef and seven stolen hot tubs have in common? I don't know either but that's gotta be one hell of a party   (cbc.ca) divider line
26
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't beef in the hot tub.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's one hell of a sous vide set-up.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like somebody's opening a casino in Lubbock.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone homesick for the rock is having one hell of a 'Newfie boil'.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't no party like a stolen beef and hot tub party
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next they'll target moonshine still distributors and Truck Nutz manufacturers to hit peak Klanberta.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Off subject but the still shot of the guy in the mask makes me wonder how China's facial recognition program is doing these days.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to be a LOT of beef stew.
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It means that someone has decided to get into cooking large amounts of British food.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: That's going to be a LOT of beef stew.


Stake out the produce sections and tail anybody who buys suspiciously large quantities of carrots, potatoes, onions, and celery.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to use the hot tubs to transport all that beef through time into a future world where cows became extinct.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's gonna be that kind of party, I'll stick my dick in the mashed potatoes
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme guess, subby.  The name Rizzuto?
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Lemme guess, subby.  The name Rizzuto?


Rirruto?
 
Slypork
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OldJames: If it's gonna be that kind of party, I'll stick my dick in the mashed potatoes


No one wants to see a dick tater
 
Slypork
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: Ain't no party like a stolen beef and hot tub party


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Though more realistically I wouldn't be surprised if this is ultimately the work of someone wealthy that has gotten to where they feel they're not obligated to spend their own money for the things they want.  No one goes about stealing a trailerload of beef unless they already have a market for it, and the logistics in pulling up and stealing a trailerload of hot tubs requires enough preplanning that again, it's unlikely that this would be off the cuff.  A hottub theft might be loadable into shipping containers for transport overseas, but the beef theft makes me think final delivery is in North America.

The individual needs to be wealthy enough to not want to spend their own money, but not so wealthy as to make theft at these kinds of expenses silly, not worth their time.  If the ultimate thief calling the shots is Canadian or American, then I'd think someone high-placed in organized crime.  Otherwise I'd think along the lines of the offspring of a foreign oligarch of some sort, like an adult son that's used to living without repercussions for misdeeds, but due to primogeniture, whether codified or unofficial, isn't set to inherit the bulk of the family wealth.  Someone with a penchant for partying and with a few properties in North America.

So beyond the stereotypical son of an oil sheik or Eastern European oligarch, the two biggest candidates that may be behind this are:

Fark user imageView Full Size


and

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

treesloth: It means that someone has decided to get into cooking large amounts of British food.


Fark user imageView Full Size

'Greetings! You may have noticed the seven hot-tubs outside and a herd of beef cattle...'
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Montreal steak spice really should be part of this conversation.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sitting in my tub right this second with my coffee, so getting a kick...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like the makings of British cuisine.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You got yourself a stew goin'.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

