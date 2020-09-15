 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   When the article's correction notice tells you more than the article   (manchesterinklink.com) divider line
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm probably going to get the details wrong, but my favorite "correction" was in the National Lampoon long ago, to the effect of...

In our last edition with referred to Yoko Ono as a gold digging harpy feeding on the dreams of a shattered generation.  Our apologies, Ms. Ono is a multi-media artist.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So Tommy K is banned from operating a food or "room tax" (I'm guessing that's uk term for casino) so they open another under a company owed by Mrs. Tommy K, that Tommy K is just the chef in.

I farking hate loophole shiat like this and feel laws need to be apllied by intent and not the exact wording. Because lets be honest, this wanker is operating this restaurant and it should be shut down.
 
ifky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No coke! Pepsi!
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
tjsands1118

This situation is not a problem. He wasn't convicted of violating food safety laws. He was convicted of evading taxes. So the government won't trust him to be in charge of tax collection at a business. Now his wife is in charge, and she is legally responsible for paying taxes.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: So Tommy K is banned from operating a food or "room tax" (I'm guessing that's uk term for casino) so they open another under a company owed by Mrs. Tommy K, that Tommy K is just the chef in.

I farking hate loophole shiat like this and feel laws need to be apllied by intent and not the exact wording. Because lets be honest, this wanker is operating this restaurant and it should be shut down.


UK? Nope, Manchester, New Hampshire...
 
buntz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I farking hate loophole shiat like this


bamfstyle.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Worked for THIS guy!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The article is a rewritten press release.
The correction is the actual article.
 
SevenSeven
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ukexpat: tjsands1118: So Tommy K is banned from operating a food or "room tax" (I'm guessing that's uk term for casino) so they open another under a company owed by Mrs. Tommy K, that Tommy K is just the chef in.

I farking hate loophole shiat like this and feel laws need to be apllied by intent and not the exact wording. Because lets be honest, this wanker is operating this restaurant and it should be shut down.

UK? Nope, Manchester, New Hampshire...


Manch-Vegas! My hometown. Now I'll get to gamble when I go visit the fam. Once COVID vaccines have been implemented. So 2023, unless we are all dead by then.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I farking hate loophole shiat like this and feel laws need to be apllied by intent and not the exact wording.


That would open up an entirely new can of worms altogether. I prefer the "words on paper" approach over the "random person's interpretation of what the author's word choice probably means" approach -- it's the better less terrible of two terrible options.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I farking hate loophole shiat like this and feel laws need to be apllied by intent and not the exact wording.


There is room for judges to do that when the wording is unclear and/or there is a record of legislative intent.  But do you really want some two-horse town peckerwood judge to decide the intent of the 13th Amendment is to demand chattel slavery because reasons and therefore?  Also, "beyond a reasonable doubt" would immediately morph into "there is no way to account for every quantum state, so doubt is always reasonable" for rich white assholes - and "it is reasonable to declare guilt by melanin content" for blacks.  If the plain words mean nothing, then any law can mean anything.  shiat, as a nation we have spent the last 250 years ignoring the wording and going with the racists' gut feelings.  Wouldn't you like to try not-that for once?
 
