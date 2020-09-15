 Skip to content
(MSN)   Gates says he won't have microchips ready until 2021   (msn.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear this new variant of the chip uses AR to replace fox news with teletubbies.

/would anyone even notice?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfarked upping the trail size to 44,000 is definitely them trying to hit marks sooner. Given the cost, they're pretty confident they have a workable vaccine.

MS also gotten the microchip down to 150 microns, so that's pretty much ready to go as well.

So, with the 5G rollout, we should be positioned perfectly.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to point out to the qanon believers posting savethechildren memes that Bill Gates vaccine chips would prevent sex trafficking.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: /would anyone even notice?


Two year olds.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: I hear this new variant of the chip uses AR to replace fox news with teletubbies.

/would anyone even notice?


Such a huge upgrade would be hard to miss.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 500x659]


Give Bill some credit.  He protects Windows way better than Trump protects us.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
China says they'll have their chips ready early next month.
Gates is probably irrelevant in the whole covid fight.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The cellphone in your pocket is a far better tracking tool than the chip you had implanted in your cats and dogs.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, my current projected timeline is trials continuing as they are now, production starting early next year for distribution to essential workers in the spring, and second-tier kinda-essential folks like me in the summer.

Honestly doesn't sound that bad, or that far away tbh, given the scale of the effort.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Pfarked upping the trail size to 44,000 is definitely them trying to hit marks sooner. Given the cost, they're pretty confident they have a workable vaccine.


If a phase 3 trial had started injecting people in July then they might be in a position to release preliminary results before November. For most of these you need to give 2 doses about 28 days apart, then it takes a few more weeks for the immune system to respond to that second dose. Then you can start collecting valid data. When a person does become infected, it takes several weeks to find out how severely the disease affected them (which matters because there's a good chance that a vaccine will only be successful at reducing the disease severity rather than preventing an infection entirely).

Any company which is still in the "enrolling participants" stage in September will not be able to deliver good results before the election. Their only options will be "still in progress" or "oops, severe adverse effects so we're halting the trial".
 
dkulprit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I like to point out to the qanon believers posting savethechildren memes that Bill Gates vaccine chips would prevent sex trafficking.


Thats.... actually kind of genius.  It would fark with their heads.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

way south: China says they'll have their chips ready early next month.
Gates is probably irrelevant in the whole covid fight.


Oh, he's only open sourcing knowledge of the covid virus towards end goal of producing a vaccine by making all data available to vaccine manufacturers.

He's also dumped 125 million into the project and then is running an accelerator that finds promising treatments and vaccines and gives them resources to expand their attempts.

So Bill gates has done a ton and continues to do a ton that is keeping people alive and expedite the development of a vaccine.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The first round of vaccinations will be in November, They will require a second shot in December. Nobody should consider themselves vaccinated against Covid19 until January. There will likely be a half million dead before this is all over.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm still on the Win95 chip myself.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I hear this new variant of the chip uses AR to replace fox news with teletubbies.

/would anyone even notice?


Is this the option to replace whole shows with shows or just replacing anchors with teletubbies, while still in the Fox News setting?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mateomaui: BumpInTheNight: I hear this new variant of the chip uses AR to replace fox news with teletubbies.

/would anyone even notice?

Is this the option to replace whole shows with shows or just replacing anchors with teletubbies, while still in the Fox News setting?


See that's a complicated question but it comes down to the license your OEM picked for you during the inoculation.  GatesChip Home Edition will substitute the whole broadcast for equivalent teletubby episodes.  GatesChip Pro will allow you the choice of either having the actors replaces with teletubbies or the audio track replaced with teletubbies.  GatesChip Enterprise will give your local administrator the option to set it up to your region's specifications.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dkulprit: LarryDan43: I like to point out to the qanon believers posting savethechildren memes that Bill Gates vaccine chips would prevent sex trafficking.

Thats.... actually kind of genius.  It would fark with their heads.


Not for long.  QAnon doesn't actually care about preventing sex trafficking, so they'll quickly revert to wailing about "mah freedumbs!"
 
