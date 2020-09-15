 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Choking air from Western fires just won't ease up as apparently no one can remember the 'safe word'   (msn.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
berfrois.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our sunrise was orange with fire smoke this morning.

In Nova Scotia.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pennsylvania might be seeing the impact from it as some smoke has reached us 3,000 miles away.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The safe word is always pineapple.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: The safe word is always pineapple.


not when it comes to pizza.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's uncle, duh.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/get off me you sonofabiatch!
 
wantingout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Powells books was already closed.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
dear america, please keep your bullshiat on your side of the border.
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I would recommend wearing a mask
 
dragonchild
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fire is a liberal hoax!  Disbelieve the illusion and you get to re-roll your saving throw!
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My morning skies, 2 h east of Toronto a few minutes ago..   No clouds... sky is a pale, wan yellow colour....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Forecast discussion from KLOT (NWS Chicago) today.

"With the core of the jet stream north of our area, today will be similar to yesterday with no impactful weather expected. A 1005 mb surface low pressure system tracking over Lake Superior and 1025 mb surface high pressure system over the northeastern United States will place the Great Lakes in a somewhat tight pressure gradient, with "packing" increasing as one heads northward. As such, southwesterly winds will pick up after daybreak with gusts in the 15- 20 mph range, highest near the IL/WI state border and lowest toward central Illinois. Smoke from wildfires across the West Coast will continue to stream overhead limiting full sunshine. Highs will be a few degrees warmer today compared to yesterday, generally in the upper 70s. Lows tonight will drop into the low to mid 50s." (emphasis mine)

So, yeah...

I think it even smells a little smokey, but that could be 1) my imagination or 2) a local fire of some sort. You know: Firepit, fireplace, firehouse, regular house, hell, maybe even a brush fire.
 
Mabeled
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two of my dogs are in this picture, there not loving this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mabeled: Two of my dogs are in this picture, there not loving this
[Fark user image 850x637]


Yikes.

I had a choking fit just looking at that pic.
 
151
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We're supposed to get a pretty sunset tonight in SE Michigan, so... yay I guess
 
inner ted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Things are looking *hack* better !
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whoa-oh, amber is the color of my atmosphere...

Amber
Youtube aqBKjRzmiRs
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can't you just plug in a bunch of fans and blow it all away?
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The safe word is "cacao."
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Orb - Little Fluffy Clouds
Youtube FHixChYgGRI
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These fires are so big they're affecting the air quality in Cleveland, almost 2,500 miles away. That's the first time I can remember that happening and I tend to watch weather and related data pretty closely and have been doing so for 25+ years.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The darker grey "clouds" running along the norther tier to the Canadian Maritimes is smoke, there's another stream heading NW from California to join it over the KS/NE border.

The bright whites are clouds.


cdn.star.nesdis.noaa.govView Full Size
 
smunns
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now we're gonna have white folk walking up to to black folk with their "can't breathe" Hats and saying "yeah me too"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Can't you just plug in a bunch of fans and blow it all away?


The solution to forest fires are raking and fans. Duh.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The darker grey "clouds" running along the norther tier to the Canadian Maritimes is smoke, there's another stream heading NW from California to join it over the KS/NE border.

The bright whites are clouds.


[cdn.star.nesdis.noaa.gov image 625x375]


Everybody that keeps wanting to vote for Giant Meteor 2020 needs to remember that most of us wouldn't die in the initial blast, but rather live out the rest of our lives in conditions like this as crops slowly failed and food sources ran out.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 minute ago  
With enough smoke, I expect we can cool the global temperature a degree or two.
 
