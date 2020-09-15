 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Generation Z is trying to thwart the spread of misinformation, which is just what Abraham Lincoln said they'd do   (axios.com) divider line
7
    More: PSA, Facebook, Generation, Generation Y, Gen Z, innate understanding of social media influence, Star Trek: The Next Generation, younger people, online information consumption  
•       •       •

402 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 15 Sep 2020 at 7:20 AM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the Millennials are finally joining the rest of us.  Please pull up a chair and choose a cloud, the yelling will commence in ten minutes.  Naps to follow.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheYeti: Ah, the Millennials are finally joining the rest of us.  Please pull up a chair and choose a cloud, the yelling will commence in ten minutes.  Naps to follow.


Millennial here:

1) I'm glad that articles like this are finally noticing that we're not college-aged kids anymore.

2) I wonder if we'll also fall into the routine of loving articles about how  younger generations suck when we get to be about 60, despite the number of shiatty "Millenias suck" articles that were  written about us.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: TheYeti: Ah, the Millennials are finally joining the rest of us.  Please pull up a chair and choose a cloud, the yelling will commence in ten minutes.  Naps to follow.

Millennial here:

1) I'm glad that articles like this are finally noticing that we're not college-aged kids anymore.

2) I wonder if we'll also fall into the routine of loving articles about how  younger generations suck when we get to be about 60, despite the number of shiatty "Millenias suck" articles that were  written about us.


X here.

Still don't care.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: TheYeti: Ah, the Millennials are finally joining the rest of us.  Please pull up a chair and choose a cloud, the yelling will commence in ten minutes.  Naps to follow.

Millennial here:

1) I'm glad that articles like this are finally noticing that we're not college-aged kids anymore.

2) I wonder if we'll also fall into the routine of loving articles about how  younger generations suck when we get to be about 60, despite the number of shiatty "Millenias suck" articles that were  written about us.


BACK IN OUR DAY PEOPLE MADE FUN OF US ON THE INTERNET UPHILL, BOTH WAYS...IN THE SNOW!  THE MEMES WERE PILED TEN FEET HIGH I TELLS YOU!
 
g4zilla
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"69% of Gen Z students said it is somewhat or very easy for them to distinguish real news from misinformation."

*Snerk* Yeahhh, right. Who's going to admit to being clueless?

Besides, they need a visual.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Start with the President
 
wantingout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
defined by Pew? or Pewdiepie?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.