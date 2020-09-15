 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   I think masks are inappropriate for my manly bearing, so I'm going to wear a motherfarkin' snake on my face when I travel on the local public transport system   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


approves
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that would be effective for social distancing.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad no one around knew parseltongue.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and in the next installment of how to become an incel...
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Snake needs to squeeze a little harder....
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I swear to God Snake, I thought you were dead.
 
KB202
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Really, really hoping his snake has a deadly virus that jumps to humans...
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Well, that would be effective for social distancing.


Hah! I came here to say this. :)
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let's reissue these & make covid protection cool
- for the edge-lords & stuff.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KB202: Really, really hoping his snake has a deadly virus that jumps to humans...


Salmonella.

First thing they taught us at the Zoo about handling the snakes is never put it around your neck. They are very strong. Had to have 2 other people help get a ~4 foot ball python off my arm one day.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: I swear to God Snake, I thought you were dead.


I thought he'd be taller.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Snake. Mask. Enough of the letters are the same.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know its only the UK, but its times like this that remind me the US doesn't have a monopoly on imbeciles.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: Snake. Mask. Enough of the letters are the same.


Thank you Dr. Faucci.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Snake people are farked. If you get a snake from the pet store you should be added to an FBI list.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 634x637]

Snake needs to squeeze a little harder....


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Snake Squeezins?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh that's going to end up being a self correcting problem. Choking out motherfarkers is that things bread n butter, and dipshiat is wrapping it around the most chokeable part of his body.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oldie but appropriate
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheraTx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Further down in the article, a shop owner said about limited gatherings: "that violates Article 20 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. "
I'll bet he voted Exit too.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guess if that's what makes him happy?  I'm not afraid of snakes but I also wouldn't wrap one around my neck or any other body part because I'm not stupid.  I used to work at a pet store and I have handled snakes and been bitten by snakes and I wouldn't want one as a pet.  They like you because you're warm, that's it.  Some of them are pretty but hey I'll look at pictures.  I don't need to own it.

I do agree that for most people having a snake around your neck or anywhere on your person is going to work really well for social distancing!  My mom would have left the store if she saw someone with a snake.

also I don't think you can breathe through a snake the way that you can breathe through a mask but hey prove me wrong.  The picture is pretty blurry maybe the guy was using the snake as a snorkel?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The picture of his snake handing from a guard rail belies the allegation that it is his face mask because damn it, your used face mask should not be hanging from the guard rail, stupid. That is just transmitting your virus from you to the bus surfaces.

I give him points for "style" and "cheekiness" and think they should take away the snake for its own safety, although I don't know for sure if snakes can catch Covid-19 from humans or if they perhaps have their own varieties which might spread to stupid humans who handle them and wear them as masks.
 
