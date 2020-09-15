 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Video compilation from drivers who stopped on a New Jersey freeway to record a spaceship flying by because apparently nobody in the Garden State has ever seen a blimp before (NSFW language)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moe- Rons.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, if you have never seen a blimp, (and not everyone has) then it is actually an unidentified flying object.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nice of the aliens to put an anti-collision strobe on it. They do that on purpose so the FAA doesn't have an excuse to pull them over. When invading another planet, always obey local aviation laws. That way, they can't stop you.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I loved the street light in the first one.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
hey, stupid mitter, that is a UFO
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Moe- Rons.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
how much more obvious does it need to be? we are being visited by aliens.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
phillymag.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Moe- Rons.


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not saying this is what is, I'm just saying that if I was an alien then I wouldn't fly around in a "UFO".
I'd disguise it as something everyone is accustomed to seeing so that no one would get upset or ask questions.
I mean who doesn't expect to see a blimp, you know, just randomly flying over new Jersey for no reason, as blimps do... and in 2020 of all years?
That's an incredibly convenient explanation for something that would be otherwise extraordinary.

So I'm not saying its aliens, but there's no proof it isn't aliens.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wish this would have been better...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Voters.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
First of all...  There are sports complexes all over the place, from 2 major cities just over the rivers.  So of course everyone in NJ has seen a blimp.  There hasn't been sports for a while.  But still...

But that thing doesn't really look like s typical blimp.  No wonder it made people go "oooooh".

Sorry I missed that.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If they don't know what it is then how do they know it's a UFO
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
After watching that jerky, Cloverfield camera handling, I'm going to go puke now.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
New Jersey freeway ...heh!
 
Katwang
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All is safe now, I captured the aliens. Go about your business.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not as large as I was expecting.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I just wanted to chime in here. People in NJ are familiar with blimps. They fly over East Rutherford all the time for NFL games. This is a weird looking blimp though. I dunno, squashed maybe?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Katwang: All is safe now, I captured the aliens. Go about your business.
[Fark user image 425x318]
Not as large as I was expecting.


No wonder it hasn't been identified. This has not been a goodyear.
 
autofire372 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know how I know that Subby's from California?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

way south: I'm not saying this is what is, I'm just saying that if I was an alien then I wouldn't fly around in a "UFO".
I'd disguise it as something everyone is accustomed to seeing so that no one would get upset or ask questions.
I mean who doesn't expect to see a blimp, you know, just randomly flying over new Jersey for no reason, as blimps do... and in 2020 of all years?
That's an incredibly convenient explanation for something that would be otherwise extraordinary.

So I'm not saying its aliens, but there's no proof it isn't aliens.


Mymercolgist have the best Halloween costumes
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: how much more obvious does it need to be?


The answer is none. None more obvious.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yo momma so fat, she was flying over Jersey and people thought she was a UFO.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

recombobulator: [phillymag.com image 850x566]


I see this is covered. Moving on.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

autofire372: You know how I know that Subby's from California?


Well since he isn't mistaking a blimp for a flying saucer you know it he's not from NJ.... How do you rule the other states out?
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What do you know, I built a model of a UFO when I was a kid...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
People from New Jersey have seen blimps in the sky since the Hindenburg.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Aliens are smart. If they were flying about the Earth, they would use a disguise. Once they got some practice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My dog went batshiat seeing one.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: New Jersey freeway ...heh!


Rather ironic since the tolls on the NJT and GSP just went up.

I assume that blimp was over Giants Stadium last night. What road was that in the video?
 
PhoenixInFlames
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: First of all...  There are sports complexes all over the place, from 2 major cities just over the rivers.  So of course everyone in NJ has seen a blimp.  There hasn't been sports for a while.  But still...

But that thing doesn't really look like s typical blimp.  No wonder it made people go "oooooh".

Sorry I missed that.


This, exactly.  I saw the videos.

I mean, my first thought wouldn't be 'aliens', but I also wouldn't immediately jump to 'blimp', either.  that was just weird looking.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: But, if you have never seen a blimp, (and not everyone has) then it is actually an unidentified flying object.


It doesn't have to be identified by all observers to be an identified flying object.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Back in the day I saw a object hovering above my town. It was  glowing orange and moving slowly across the sky. My first though was "great, now I need to apologize to everyone I called and idiot for believing in UFOs (the space alien kind).

I walked around the block to get a better view. It was quite impressive looking and I was running out of logical explanations. Sure enough, it was a blimp reflecting the light from the just set sun.

I never saw a blimp in that area before and it never crossed my mind. That weren't all that common at the time, though I've started seeing more and more of them around then (mid-90sish).

I was both relieved and a bit disappointed.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Understandable.  "War of the Worlds" did start in New Jersey, you know.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Understandable.  "War of the Worlds" did start in New Jersey, you know.


Lord John Whorfin giggles to himself quietly.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Back in the day I saw a object hovering above my town. It was  glowing orange and moving slowly across the sky. My first though was "great, now I need to apologize to everyone I called and idiot for believing in UFOs (the space alien kind).

I walked around the block to get a better view. It was quite impressive looking and I was running out of logical explanations. Sure enough, it was a blimp reflecting the light from the just set sun.

I never saw a blimp in that area before and it never crossed my mind. That weren't all that common at the time, though I've started seeing more and more of them around then (mid-90sish).

I was both relieved and a bit disappointed.


The last time I saw something like that, that I couldn't immediately explain, was like 2 weeks ago.

It was flying at an odd angle, and an odd speed.  It was not even at a typical altitude or flight path for the craft normally seen around here.

Then, when the sun hit it right, I saw that it was a Mylar balloon.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: My dog went batshiat seeing one.


Guano is the proper term
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I saw what looked like a tiny glowing version of the Moon near sunset once.  In binoculars, it looked like either a white hot air balloon or one of those scientific mission weather balloons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you track tail number N2A, which is the Good Year blimp, you will see it went to Teterbourough, NJ. Can you guess what is a stone's throw away from that airport?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
