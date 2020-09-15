 Skip to content
"I call him my Roscoe Man - he is my forever best friend and sidekick. Before he came into my life, Roscoe lived a life no living thing should ever have to endure - one of pain, hurt & neglect. He trusted no one." Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Welcome everybody!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

how doing today?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Okay. Kinda sleepy, but that will pass eventually.

Wish the damned smoke would go away, though.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

It's finally getting better here in San Jose, CA. We have one active wildfire to the south of us and the prevailing winds are from the N-NW, so that's the only thing adding a little smoke around here. I checked the air quality this morning and it dipped below 150, so I opened all the doors and windows a bit.

Hope everyone in the Pacific Northwest gets the same relief soon!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Me too!

There's a chance of rain later this week, which would really help matters if it does.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

They are still predicting rain here on Friday, lighting a course on Thursday damn hope the rain does come
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My friends new puppy is getting bigger :-) still cute!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

That is lightning, Who'd have guessed another proofread fail :-)
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Waylon was a very sad boy when we adopted him. Didn't trust me, hid from the kids, really only let Ms. H touch him. Now he whimpers happily when he sees me get off the train.  And, well, he tolerates the kids. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

that's cool result! Go Waylon!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Surprisingly the one responsible for chewing the charger wasn't Miss Lady Lu Lu, but Sir Percy.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

♥♥♥♥
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Hope so. You guys are getting it worse than we had it.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Does it have a name? If not, I think it should be Goggles :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Hi Waylon!

How long did it take for him to realize you were his new family and he had nothing to fear?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Ugh, my cats only destroyed one pair of earphones. So glad they never developed a cord-chewing habit. My place has miles and miles of stuff crammed behind the associated electronics.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Geez, I don't know. A month? six months? He's very distrustful of adult males.  So it took some time for him to warm up to me. Also, I suspect he may not see well.  Occasionally if I came home late he would growl at me until I got close enough for him to smell me.  But I take him on long walks, which he loves, and I've slowly gained his trust, to where if I trip and bump into him, he doesn't cower.  And we play a lot, and he's very good at playing rough but not too rough.  He loves getting batted around the head for some reason.

Also I think he just assumed Ms. H was the alpha for a long time.  He would listen to her, but ignore me about half the time (and he always ignores the kids, lol).  But then she and I had an argument, which was sort of out of character for us, where I had to put my foot down about something, and all of a sudden he decide I was in charge.  Even though our relationship is pretty collaborative.

Anyway, we've had him for a year and a half, and he's always been attached to Ms. H, but he's really become my buddy this summer.  And two of my kids who are with their mom most of the time, he really adores, especially since we didn't see them for a couple months during lockdown.  And now the one just dotes on him, and he soaks it all up.  Plus she buys him icecream cones sometimes.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

That's cool. I've had five dogs in my life, but never adopted an adult dog. We got them all as puppies, so I don't know what that's like.
 
Tea_tempest_Cup [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Josie is here, but lightly snoozing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
My screwed up smartassPhone won't allow me to take pictures, so I leave you all with this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Hi Josey, enjoy your little snooze :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
pawposse.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

It is dingo, but that would be a good name
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

nice
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm ready for my close-up Mr. DeMille
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It is just so sad that my dogs and cats don't get along.  Hahahahaha, I like Dyson's side eye
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was in Walmart yesterday and walked by the pet stuff.   This called out to me.    They had other sizes but this is perfect for my cats and dogs.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

yep
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

cool
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Dyson's looking at it like, "oh okay, I guess I'll wear it."
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

hahahahaha, he growled at me when I tried to put it on his head.  He is a feisty guy
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
barkpost.comView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When we first adopted 90-lb. gentle giant Nicky, you could not pet his head without him flinching, and he cowered whenever someone raised a Chuckit at the dog park. Nonetheless, he was the world's sweetest creature and we did our best to fill his golden years with idyllic beach walks and treats. Here's hoping karma found his previous owners, and hats off to people who take in pets with challenges.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Yep!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Don't fight it, Dyson. It's your destiny. :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

What a handsome, floofy boy!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

good one :-)
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My wife got all 3 together mostly looking the same way.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
cdn2-www.dogtime.comView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I have come to accept that Goblin the kitten will be a foster fail and am now stuck with the little guy. Why? Well, check out your Zeke of the Week:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Even the dog is siding with LucklessWifeder against me, and I feed and walk that dude every day...
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

nice, so cute!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

I still say congratulations :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You try to put that on me, mom, and I will go pure Chihuahua on you!!!
 
