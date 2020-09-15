 Skip to content
(The Onion)   Sometimes you're the employee and sometimes you're the customer. Subby finally gets mentioned in The Onion   (theonion.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ever try to get them to throw on an extra clenched fist full of black olives?

Youd think I proposed an anal three way.

Which I also did.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here is the founder of Scientology communing with his veggie overlords
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Here is the founder of Scientology communing with his veggie overlords
[Fark user image 425x425]


Holy crap. With my bumper crop of tomatoes, I could probably power my entire house. Thanks for turning me on to that possibility.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Here is the founder of Scientology communing with his veggie overlords
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Laugh all you want but he got them to sign up for $900 worth of auditing sessions.
 
Mukster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Call the Guy: Here is the founder of Scientology communing with his veggie overlords
[Fark user image 425x425]

Holy crap. With my bumper crop of tomatoes, I could probably power my entire house. Thanks for turning me on to that possibility.



Seriously? THAT turned you on? I knew Fark was a weird place full of interesting characters, but Gee Whiz!
 
