(Yahoo)   Woman punched by police officer during a rally in the Minsk region. A man should never strike another woman, especially in the Minsk region   (yahoo.com) divider line
13
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Military man: Smolensk. 200 miles west of Minsk. 200 north of Kursk. 1500 miles west of Omsk.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, Putin's influence extends beyond America, all the way into Belarus.

Troubling.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


If only Minsc were real he and Boo could teach that officer of a great many regions that can be struck, for goodness!
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other amusing places to strike a woman.

Beaver Dam
Christmas Pie
Condom
Humpty Doo
Pie Town
Sugar City
Upperthong
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some people pay extra for that.
 
B0redd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He got a punch back though. And TBH the other cops let that punch go, unlike in some other countries I could mention.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ye gods, she "sharply pointed a camera at his face!"  Well no wonder, he coulda gotten hurt!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A friend told their very young son that they can't hit girls except in the Dojo and only if properly challenged.  I wonder what other parents heard as that went through the school yard.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a asshat. Everyone knows you have to dick slap them.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Other amusing places to strike a woman.

Beaver Dam
Christmas Pie
Condom
Humpty Doo
Pie Town
Sugar City
Upperthong


Elephant Butte
 
Aussie_As
‘’ less than a minute ago  

recombobulator: Bob Down: Other amusing places to strike a woman.

Beaver Dam
Christmas Pie
Condom
Humpty Doo
Pie Town
Sugar City
Upperthong

Elephant Butte


Iron Knob

/Wait, what?
 
