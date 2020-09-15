 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Don't want to catch COVID-19 this fall? Catch a flu shot for yourself and live
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even if COVID-19 didn't exist, getting an annual flu shot is incredibly important.

I had the flu one time in my life. I didn't go to the hospital, but I probably should have. It took me most of the day to gather enough strength to get out of bed. I was lucky and got better within a few days. Yes, COVID-19 is far worse than the flu, but regular flu has a significant mortality rate of its own.

I have already received my flu shot this year. If you haven't, do it today!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Once in the late 90's, I stayed home from work with a fever of 103.  I went to a doctor, and he gave me a note to stay home the rest of the week from work.

My crappy insurance that I had at the time didn't pay a single cent for that doctor visit.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine a 50-year-old woman with uncontrolled diabetes walks into the emergency department with cough, fever and difficulty breathing. Two minutes later, a 75-year-old healthy woman walks into the same emergency department with the same symptoms. They both urgently need a ventilator to stay alive, with pus and fluid filling their lungs, but there is only one left in the city. Do you pick the older, healthier patient or the younger, sicker one?

That depends. Neither is healthy at that point, but by default the younger one, as diabetes is immediately controllable simultaneously, she was the first to arrive, and intubated ventilation is usually done in combination with extended-term general anesthesia, which is more likely to result in complications in the older patient. An example exception might be if the diabetic's got a limb rotting off that's caused severe septic shock / organ failure.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat, here in PA Giant Supermarkets will *pay* you to get one (assuming you have insurance) -- they're handing out $10 off $50 coupons if you use their pharmacy to get your shot instead of going to a doctor or big pharmacy chain.
 
Arthur Friend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Substitute pneumonia for flu and that was my experience, walking to the backdoor and back to let my dog out (Roughly 20 ft each way) had me huffing as if I just sprinted a mile.

Since then I made sure to get all the precautionary shots as soon as possible, including this year.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Vaccine derived virus interference was significantly associated with coronavirus and human metapneumovirus;"

Is it though?

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31607​5​99/
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Shiat, here in PA Giant Supermarkets will *pay* you to get one (assuming you have insurance) -- they're handing out $10 off $50 coupons if you use their pharmacy to get your shot instead of going to a doctor or big pharmacy chain.


Yep, same here. We each got a $10 giftcard for the grocery store simply for getting a flu shot.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The flu shot always makes me feel like crap for a couple days.  Every time I get it.  That being said, I haven't gone a year without it in at least 10 years and this year will definitely be no exception.

Get your flu shots morans!
 
