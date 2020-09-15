 Skip to content
(Vice)   If you thought Facebook sucked before, check this out   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Ethiopia, ethnic group, widespread sharing of hate speech, online content, Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa, Ethiopia's first Oromo leader, ethnic groups, Hate Speech  
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zuckerberg will be rightfully known as a war criminal someday.  I may not live to see it, but he will regret choosing money over people.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Zuckerberg will be rightfully known as a war criminal someday.  I may not live to see it, but he will regret choosing money over people.


I mean it is kind of pushing all of us towards an assortment of various genocides after all.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has been competing with China for influence in Africa for quite a while.  Wouldn't be surprised to find both of them involved.
 
duncan_bayne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hate speech" and incitement to violence are not the same thing, but Vice are trying their hardest to conflate them in this report.

http://pc.blogspot.com/2019/04/hate-s​p​eech-is-whatever-i-say-it-is.html

If you're a censor, or would-be banner of speech or speakers that you don't like, if you want to instantly criminalise free expression, then the beauty of this anti-concept called 'hate speech' is precisely that it is so ill-defined, and undefinable. So as long as you get this thing into law, and you win the race to be the definer, then you have your whip hand on banning whoever and whatever you like. Or don't like.
 
llama42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Zuckerberg will be rightfully known as a war criminal someday.  I may not live to see it, but he will regret choosing money over people.


He won't... but his children (hopefully) may
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zuck could just provide everyone in the country a case of beer, a square meal, and a McMansion with his ready cash, and solve this before it gets any worse
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the appeal of sharing my opinion with strangers on the internet on some message board.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davidphogan: I don't get the appeal of sharing my opinion with strangers on the internet on some message board.


but you did so any ways now didn't ya Sparky?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I got a 7 day ban from Facebook for hate speech becuase I said anyone who supports Trump is a Racist Fing shiatface As6hole whos only supporting the destruction of America for Trumps family personal gains.

Yet Facebook has absolutely ZERO issues with Racists, Child p0rn, and other nasty shiat.
Basically as long as you don't poke fun of Snowflake Americans its a free for all on the site.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: davidphogan: I don't get the appeal of sharing my opinion with strangers on the internet on some message board.

but you did so any ways now didn't ya Sparky?


I think thatsthejoke.jpg would be appropriate here...
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

duncan_bayne: "Hate speech" and incitement to violence are not the same thing, but Vice are trying their hardest to conflate them in this report.

http://pc.blogspot.com/2019/04/hate-sp​eech-is-whatever-i-say-it-is.html

If you're a censor, or would-be banner of speech or speakers that you don't like, if you want to instantly criminalise free expression, then the beauty of this anti-concept called 'hate speech' is precisely that it is so ill-defined, and undefinable. So as long as you get this thing into law, and you win the race to be the definer, then you have your whip hand on banning whoever and whatever you like. Or don't like.


so to be clear, your position is that saying X group is a threat to my way of life and they are coming to rape my wife is not intended to incite me to action?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: I got a 7 day ban from Facebook for hate speech becuase I said anyone who supports Trump is a Racist Fing shiatface As6hole whos only supporting the destruction of America for Trumps family personal gains.

Yet Facebook has absolutely ZERO issues with Racists, Child p0rn, and other nasty shiat.
Basically as long as you don't poke fun of Snowflake Americans its a free for all on the site.


Twatter isn't much better that way unless you're already a celebrity. I tried it for the first time last April and was summarily banished after a few days for replying to some big account that was spewing Qanon stupidity back then "To all new parents out there, this is a prime example of why you don't let your kids fark their cousins. This can be the result."

I regret nothing.
 
KB202
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, Res of the World: The USA is a warning, not an example to be followed. Put down the junk food, turn off facebook, and go for a walk.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How can anyone go on a peacekeeping mission with Facebook undermining everything? Their servers need to be targeted before any more military deployments, by anyone, to anywhere, can accomplish anything.
 
alex10294
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Information and speech want to be free. If you ban it from Facebook, then it will pop up on some other platform.  If that platform doesn't get a lot of traffic, it soon will.  The focus on Facebook is poorly thought out. It's just a "big is bad" reflex.  Railing against Facebook is like blaming city government for having streets, because a lot of crime happens on them, and while they try to ramp down the worst of it, it's not really possible, or in some ways even desirable, to have the mechanisms in place to inspect every act of every person all the time.

Also, Facebook sucks.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

alex10294: Information and speech want to be free. If you ban it from Facebook, then it will pop up on some other platform.  If that platform doesn't get a lot of traffic, it soon will.  The focus on Facebook is poorly thought out. It's just a "big is bad" reflex.  Railing against Facebook is like blaming city government for having streets, because a lot of crime happens on them, and while they try to ramp down the worst of it, it's not really possible, or in some ways even desirable, to have the mechanisms in place to inspect every act of every person all the time.

Also, Facebook sucks.


Except in your analogy the city gets paid every time a criminal connects with a victim, and actively turns a blind eye as a result.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like New Orleans.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: TotallyRealNotFake: I got a 7 day ban from Facebook for hate speech becuase I said anyone who supports Trump is a Racist Fing shiatface As6hole whos only supporting the destruction of America for Trumps family personal gains.

Yet Facebook has absolutely ZERO issues with Racists, Child p0rn, and other nasty shiat.
Basically as long as you don't poke fun of Snowflake Americans its a free for all on the site.

Twatter isn't much better that way unless you're already a celebrity. I tried it for the first time last April and was summarily banished after a few days for replying to some big account that was spewing Qanon stupidity back then "To all new parents out there, this is a prime example of why you don't let your kids fark their cousins. This can be the result."

I regret nothing.


I trolled kim kardashian for a few weeks on twitter until I was banned.  It was rather entertaining lol
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"People that trust me with their personal information are stupid f*cks."
--M. Zuckerberg

"But it's so convenient!"
--Stupid F*ck
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: I got a 7 day ban from Facebook for hate speech becuase I said anyone who supports Trump is a Racist Fing shiatface As6hole whos only supporting the destruction of America for Trumps family personal gains.

Yet Facebook has absolutely ZERO issues with Racists, Child p0rn, and other nasty shiat.
Basically as long as you don't poke fun of Snowflake Americans its a free for all on the site.


Or Modi. Facebook's regional VP of operations in India is a massive Modi supporter.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: TotallyRealNotFake: I got a 7 day ban from Facebook for hate speech becuase I said anyone who supports Trump is a Racist Fing shiatface As6hole whos only supporting the destruction of America for Trumps family personal gains.

Yet Facebook has absolutely ZERO issues with Racists, Child p0rn, and other nasty shiat.
Basically as long as you don't poke fun of Snowflake Americans its a free for all on the site.

Twatter isn't much better that way unless you're already a celebrity. I tried it for the first time last April and was summarily banished after a few days for replying to some big account that was spewing Qanon stupidity back then "To all new parents out there, this is a prime example of why you don't let your kids fark their cousins. This can be the result."

I regret nothing.


Ok boomer.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Zuckerberg will be rightfully known as a war criminal someday.  I may not live to see it, but he will regret choosing money over people.


Do you think then that one day he will learn to experience genuine human emotions like a real boy does?
 
doosh [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: I got a 7 day ban from Facebook for hate speech becuase I said anyone who supports Trump is a Racist Fing shiatface As6hole whos only supporting the destruction of America for Trumps family personal gains.

Yet Facebook has absolutely ZERO issues with Racists, Child p0rn, and other nasty shiat.
Basically as long as you don't poke fun of Snowflake Americans its a free for all on the site.


You actually sound like the typical Trump supporter. You might benefit from some Chill Pills™
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The best stuff I ever posted on Facebook were links to Twitter accounts that appeared on Fark's D'awww tab. That stuff also got the most likes and shares.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh well, as long as I get my profit I don't care.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KB202: Hey, Res of the World: The USA is a warning, not an example to be followed. Put down the junk food, turn off facebook, and go for a walk.


The US has nothing on other countries when it comes to ethnic violence.

In this case alone HUNDREDS were killed in their riots.  A single Facebook post led directly to the deaths of 80 people overnight.  And let's not even go into the real genocides happening right now: Sudan, Myanmar, China.  Or the dozens that have occurred worldwide in the last 50 years that have killed millions of people.

We're not perfect and we certainly have a spotty past but ethnic massacres between our own citizens is something that we seem to have stopped doing.  Then again, get back to me in 3 months...
 
philodough
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is not FB's first genocidal rodeo.
Zuckerberg knew this was a problem, but he refused to do a damn thing about it.
Time: FB wanted to be a force for good in Myanmar. Now it is rejecting a request to help with a genocide investigation

Wired: how facebook's rise fueled chaos and confusion in Myanmar
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think you are all spending too much time on a lesser evil and practicing something similar to slacktivism with your distaste.  Facebook is the median orbital to the actual jugular.
 
